The Big Picture Eyes Wide Shut is a masterpiece by Stanley Kubrick that takes place during the holiday season, exploring male anxiety, toxic masculinity, and sexual desires.

The film was met with censorship and controversy due to its graphic sexual content, resulting in last-minute cuts.

Despite the controversy, Eyes Wide Shut is considered one of Kubrick's greatest achievements and has been praised over time.

It goes without saying that Stanley Kubrick is one of the most significant filmmakers of all-time. Kubrick is one of the rare directors who has landed a masterpiece in almost every genre. He somehow made the definitive science fiction epic (2001: A Space Odyssey), one of the scariest horror films ever made (The Shining), the definitive adaptation of a controversial novel (A Clockwork Orange), a highly experimental historical epic (Barry Lyndon), a brilliant heist thriller (The Killing), and several great war movies (Full Metal Jacket, Paths of Glory) within the span of just one lifetime. Although some directors seem to stall out at the end of their careers as they reach creative dead ends, Kubrick managed to deliver one final masterpiece with his 1999 erotic thriller Eyes Wide Shut. Eyes Wide Shut may have served as a final confirmation of Kubrick’s genius, but that doesn’t mean that the film’s road to release wasn’t a perilous one. Many of Kubrick’s films had pushed the limits when it came to their controversial content, but Eyes Wide Shut was met with some serious censorship when it was first released in theaters.

What Is ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ About?

Eyes Wide Shut follows one particularly haunting Christmas in the life of New York City medical doctor Bill Harford (Tom Cruise). Bill is looking forward to celebrating the holiday season with his wife, Alice (Nicole Kidman), and their young daughter. Shortly before the holiday season begins, Bill and Alice attend a Christmas party with their old friend Nick Nightingale (future Tar director Todd Field), who Bill has not seen since they were much younger. After discovering that Nick has become an expert jazz pianist, Bill learns that his old friend is part of a secret society that performs hidden ceremonies somewhere in the city. Nick reveals that the society holds massive orgies, and that he was hired to play piano blindfolded during several meetings.

Bill becomes obsessed with this enigmatic cult, and becomes determined to uncover this secret group that has been operating in the shadows. He infiltrates one of the group meetings after obtaining a mask from the enigmatic shop owner Mr. Milich (Rade Šerbedžija). Bill is able to identify the mansion where the ceremonies are performed and enters the group, disguised as a regular member. Although Bill observes several sexual ceremonies taking place, his identity is later revealed when he speaks the wrong password to one of the senior members of the group. After being told that he is in danger, Bill flees the mansion with only a warning to never speak about what he witnessed. Bill returns home to stay with Alice, but soon begins to believe that the society is secretly stalking him. Now realizing that his life is threatened, Bill goes out of his way to cover up his actions.

What’s important is that prior to Bill’s experiences in the mansion, he suspected that Alice has been having an extramarital affair behind his back. Jealous of the attention that his wife received from older men while they were attending the Christmas party, Bill begins to feel that he has failed as a lover. Bill feels that it is so necessary to prove himself as “worthy” that he shares an intimate encounter with a sex worker before infiltrating the secret society meeting. Kubrick uses Eyes Wide Shut to examine male anxiety; Bill is nervous about admitting the truth to Alice, but unwilling to admit that he was the only one that was actually disloyal. The feeling that Bill has of “being watched” during the events thereafter is both because he witnessed a secret ceremony and hid his affair from Alice. Kubrick’s intent with the film was not to uncover a secret conspiracy, but to analyze how toxic masculinity fuels rage and fear. Of course, the holiday decorations that line the streets of New York City during Bill’s nighttime strolls make the film’s message even creepier.

Why Was ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Censored?

Kubrick’s films had been notoriously controversial, as A Clockwork Orange had even been banned in his home country of England after some critics felt that the film could encourage youthful violence. A Clockwork Orange had landed a notorious “X-Rating” in the United States before the invention of the NC-17 rating by the MPAA, but it was subsequently reissued and released as an R-Rated film. Eyes Wide Shut was just as divisive. Due to a contractual obligation that Kubrick had with Warner Brothers, he was required to release Eyes Wide Shut with an R-Rating; even though there were many NC-17 rated films with legitimate artistic value, the restrictive rating limited the potential audience. Warner Brothers intended for Eyes Wide Shut to be a commercial hit, which forced Kubrick to make some cuts after the film was initially submitted to the MPAA and handed an NC-17 rating.

The MPAA took issue with the graphic sexual content within the orgy scenes, and thus Kubrick was forced to make some last minute cuts to obscure some of the nudity. Although this managed to earn Eyes Wide Shut the R-Rating that Warner Brothers desired, the censorship was hit with heavy criticism by some of Kubrick’s strongest advocates. Roger Ebert mentioned in his rave review of the film that the censorship was "symbolic of the moral hypocrisy of the rating system that it would force a great director to compromise his vision.” While theoretically some of the issues with the theatrical version could have been amended upon the release of a director’s cut, Kubrick sadly died of a heart attack six days before showing his completed version to the Warner Brothers executives. While official reports from Kubrick’s family stated that the theatrical cut of the film had been finalized prior to his death, its completion had been a subject of debate.

Eyes Wide Shut may not make for a particularly uplifting film during the holiday season, but it does stand as one of Kubrick’s greatest achievements. Even if the film was marred in controversy upon its initial release, Eyes Wide Shut has been analyzed and praised in the many years that followed. Many great films aren’t destined to be “audience favorites,” but time has been kind to Eyes Wide Shut. It certainly makes for an interesting, albeit unusual holiday viewing.

Eyes Wide Shut is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime.

