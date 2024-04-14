The Big Picture Stanley Kubrick's perfectionism led to a 15-month shoot for Eyes Wide Shut, pushing cast and crew to their limits.

The tension between the real-life husband and wife Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in the film fueled on-screen distrust.

The film explores themes of marriage, success, and the danger of not appreciating what one has.

Legendary director Stanley Kubrick is known for his innovative concepts and directing style. His attention to detail and perfectionism have made his films masterful works of art. He was known for frequently asking for dozens of retakes for a single shot, much to the dismay of actors and his producers. So it is no wonder he holds the record for the longest continuous film shoot for the 1999 erotic psychological drama Eyes Wide Shut, starring Tom Cruise as Dr. William "Bill" Harford and Nicole Kidman as his wife, Alice Harford. The two actors were also real-life husband and wife during the filming. Principal photography began in November 1996 and would wrap in June 1998. Kubrick's relentless pursuit of perfectionism led to many on-set changes in the script and numerous takes, leading to a burned-out cast, crew, and low morale. Kubrick would use this tension between the husband and wife duo to fuel the on-screen distrust between the couple in the film as they descend into the strange world of the private sex parties of the rich and powerful.

Eyes Wide Shut A Manhattan doctor embarks on a bizarre, night-long odyssey after his wife's admission of unfulfilled longing. Release Date July 16, 1999 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Tom Cruise , Nicole Kidman , Madison Eginton , Jackie Sawiris , Sydney Pollack , Leslie Lowe Runtime 159 minutes

'Eyes Wide Shut' Was Director Stanley Kubrick's Last Film

Eyes Wide Shut is a film about decadence from its very first frame. Bill is a successful doctor, married to his beautiful wife Alice, blessed with abundance, and an adorable daughter. Stanley Kubrick fills each frame to the busting point with the everyday trappings of the Harford family life. The richly adorned walls communicate the highbrow life lifestyle of the couple while the rest of the assorted bric-a-brac are demonstrative of the domestic nature of the family. The Harford family is a good one, beautiful and accomplished, but Alice is bored with her abundance. Alice finds herself intrigued by the fact that an older gentleman finds her sexually desirable at a Christmas party the couple attends. Later in the evening, Alice addresses her desire to spice things up with her husband. She confesses to a desire to have sex with other men, and although she has not acted on these desires, it is enough to send Bill down a sexual rabbit hole.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Stanley Kubrick died six days after completing Eyes Wide Shut. The film is spontaneous, as reflected in its numerous rewrites that keep its actors on their toes, and is filled with an off-balance mood between the couple. Kubrick fills his frames with decadent colors, a motif of red and blue that indicates the character's passage into the hedonism of the elite. Take, for instance, a fateful argument between Bill and Alice. Bill is assured of his wife's loyalty, believing in her innate goodness as a woman and wife. He idealizes her, and the bored and petulant Alice is offended by this take on her. She dances between the light and comfort of their room and the dark blue room on the right side of the frame. A dance between the comfort of family and the known and the excitement and darkness of the world of debaucherous promiscuity. What Kubrick was trying to say about the nature of human sexuality, marriage, or the rich and powerful is unknown. But his attention to detail, while legendary, had never been more acute. His search for perfection drove the shoot into overdrive, pushing Cruise and Kidman to the breaking point.

Why Did It Take So Long To Shoot 'Eyes Wide Shut'?

Close

The shoot lasted 15 months, including an unbroken shoot period lasting 46 weeks, the longest on record according to The Guinness Book Of World Records. Kidman and Cruise were contracted to work for only six months but stayed on until the wrap date. Another actor, Vinessa Shaw, who played Domino in the film, was contracted to work for two weeks and stayed on for two months. The film would take an emotional and physical toll on its stars, with Cruise developing an ulcer due to the workload he tried to keep from the director. Kubrick would use this tension between the husband and wife duo to fuel the on-screen distrust between the couple in the film as they descend into this strange new world. Vanity Fair also reported that Kubrick forbade Cruise and Kidman from comparing notes on the script, keeping the couple in the dark about what the other was up to. This ignorance of each other's activities fuels the suspicion between the characters.

Kubrick's relentless perfectionism and meticulous attention to detail are a product of his desire to portray accurately the joys and sorrows of marriage and success and the danger of not appreciating what you have. It seeks to destroy the idealization of marriage of people and replace it with a humanistic picture rooted in honesty about who and what we are and our true feelings. Kubrick put his cast and crew through the same paces as Bill and Alice. The tension between the couple is so effective because it is real; Kubrick is a master of creating an environment where the genuine feeling he attempts to portray manifests perfectly on film. A similar environment of isolation was present on the set of The Shining, having put Shelley Duvall through a similar set of torture to invoke her earth-shattering performance as a terrified mother. While his methods may be controversial, there is no denying the perfection of his films.

Eyes Wide Shut is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Watch on Amazon