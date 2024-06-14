The Big Picture The Stanley Kubrick faking the moon landing for NASA theory stems from a self-published book in 1974.

The theory speculates Kubrick’s confession was intricately weaved into his 1980 film The Shining.

The Kubrick moon landing conspiracy lacks evidence and overlooks fundamental details of actual space expeditions.

In the trailer for the upcoming Fly Me to the Moon, Scarlett Johansson plays a marketing exec hired by NASA to help "sell the moon," and Tatum Channing acts as the launch director of the NASA mission who finds the whole venture pointless. When Johansson's Kelly Jones is instructed to film a fake moon landing in case the real one doesn't work, she hires the always-funny Jim Rash as the director to stage the film. It's a comedy, to be sure, but does have its roots in the truth. Or rather... a small sliver of truth, stuck in the giant paw of an outrageously fictional space lion. In the trailer, as the filming of a scene goes haywire, Jones utters, "I think we should have gotten Kubrick." That Kubrick, of course, is famed Hollywood director Stanley Kubrick, and the quip is a nod to a long-standing conspiracy theory that the 1969 Apollo moon landing was faked, with Kubrick the hand behind it. It's a theory all right, a story of blackmail, covert operations, trickery, and a confessional masquerading as one of Kubrick's most famous films.

Stanley Kubrick’s Supposed Involvement in the Moon Landing Makes Sense...Kinda

The origin of moon-landing conspiracies, according to University of Richmond physics professor Jack Singal, can be attributed to the release of a self-published book called We Never Went to the Moon by former engineer Bill Kaysing in 1974. "That was the first kind of salvo in this [moon-landing theory], and it was very gradual in comparison, again, to other prominent conspiracy theories," Singal said. The original source of Kubrick's involvement isn't clear, a spark from somewhere that grew into something bigger, but it's not hard to see where such a claim makes sense, to a degree. Kubrick's 1968 masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey is famed for many of its elements, from the introduction of its A.I. antagonist, the HAL 9000 (Douglas Rain), to the cerebral ending that has been debated as to its meaning for decades.

But it's the work that went into making the film authentic that is most striking, a demand from the director for the special effects crew to craft an unprecedented realism. That insistence on showing exactly how things would work in space would be perfect for someone like, oh, say NASA, looking for somebody with the skill and aptitude to pull off a moon-landing scheme meant to dupe millions. So, as the theory goes, 2001: A Space Odyssey did, in fact, attract the attention of NASA, who in turn approached Kubrick about directing footage for the faked moon landing. Apparently, to sweeten the offer, NASA was willing not only to pay well for his work but also to give him access to Roswell, where he would have access to the extraterrestrial artifacts and alien corpses stored there. But if that wasn't enough, they made it clear that they would publicize the fact that his brother Raul Kubrick was once a member of the American Communist Party. Given few options, Kubrick relented and agreed to NASA's request.

Stanley Kubrick Fools the World, and Apologizes for It in ‘The Shining'

Close

Now, as the story goes, on board for filming footage of the Apollo 11 and 12 moon landing missions, albeit by coercion, what Kubrick needed was a place to film. The prevailing component of this part of the theory is that a specially-built sound stage was built in Huntsville, Alabama, and for 16 months, Kubrick hunkered down there to film the Apollo 11 landing. With the footage complete, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins were launched into space aboard a Saturn V rocket in July 1969. Not to the moon, of course. That would be ridiculous. Instead, they remained in a low orbit above the Earth and stayed there as the footage Kubrick filmed was released to the media. The final touch came with the three astronauts successfully returning with a splash down in the Pacific.

Against all odds, the collaboration between NASA and Kubrick successfully fooled millions of television viewers, who were enraptured by the event. The process would begin again for the Apollo 12 mission months afterward, but a falling out with NASA over the direction of the Apollo 13 mission led to his dismissal from the project. As previously cited in The Guardian, NASA had rejected Kubrick's screenplay, which had the Apollo 13 mission failing, only to revisit that scenario with "highly respected British director" Randall Cunningham selected to direct (Cunningham doesn't even exist, but ironically a different Cunningham, Happy Days' Richie, aka Ron Howard, would film the docudrama Apollo 13).

Ah, but it gets even more interesting. Having been a key piece of the moon-landing ruse weighed heavily on Kubrick, so much that he weaved his confession into his 1980 film The Shining. Jay Weidner, a renowned conspiracy theorist, gives a detailed account in the 2012 documentary Room 237 of this part of the theory. For starters, Danny (Danny Lloyd) and Jack (Jack Nicholson) are Kubrick himself. The Overlook Hotel, built on an Indian burial ground, represents America, while the encroaching snow is the Cold War, and stuffed bears throughout the hotel are Russia. In the room where the manager interviews Jack, an eagle is seen looking over them, an allusion to the lunar landing module that carried Apollo 11, the Eagle. The creepy-ass dead twins represent the failed Gemini mission. The patterned carpet where Danny is seen playing looks like the Apollo 11 launch pad, and when he stands up, you see his blue sweater, which just so happens to have a rocket with "Apollo 11" written on it... like it's being launched. Room 237, which is 217 in Stephen King's novel, was changed to be associated with the 237,000 miles the moon is from the Earth. It works!

Stanley Kubrick Didn't Fake the Moon Landing... At Least Not Like the Theory Goes

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's a fascinating theory, but that's all it is. The assertion that Stanley Kubrick filmed the moon landing is full of more holes than the Swiss cheese the moon is made of. Like any theory of its ilk, it hinges on the full compliance of hundreds of people to keep such an undertaking quiet for years on end. Then there are the things in the footage that theorists point to as evidence, like the waving American flag Aldrin planted on the moon, an impossible feat given wind can't happen in a vacuum. Now why would a director like Kubrick, who famously took 148 takes of a scene in The Shining, let something that obvious slip by? For the record, Aldrin was twisting the flagpole to get it to stick in the moon's soil, causing it to move.

For that matter, why not film the footage that meets the public's understanding of outer space, with visible stars and a stiffened flag, and show that instead? Instead of scientists trying to prove to the public the footage isn't fake, they become the ones trying to prove it is fake, a futile effort if ever there was one. And if Russia gets to the moon and have their own footage, spin it as the Red Menace airing a fabricated moon landing. Which warm-blooded American is going to question that? As for The Shining being Kubrick's mea culpa, the odds of finding a vehicle that ticks all of the boxes he wants to apologize for is a stretch at best. The more likely explanation is Kubrick used the film to poke fun at those that believed he filmed the mission.

But the biggest problem with the Kubrick moon landing conspiracy is just how far off it is from how it would actually have happened. Huntsville, Alabama? Please. It's obvious that filming would be at Area 51. Aliens would be available to answer Kubrick's space-related questions, and if he had a question about flight, who better to ask than Amelia Earhart, the so-called "lost" aviator, alive and well in the bowels of the top-secret facility? As for how to sell the American public on what you're laying down, consultant Walt Disney's head, thawed out after being cryogenically frozen, is brought in for his expertise on that front. When the Elvis Presley soundtrack finally gets declassified, you'll see who's right.

Fly Me to the Moon lands in theaters across the U.S. on July 12, 2024.