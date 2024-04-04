Some of the most outstanding cinematic achievements in history were thanks to the legendary Stanley Kubrick. Revered for his staunch determination and incredible attention to detail, he's often cited as the most iconic filmmaker of the 20th century. Kubrick has a reputation for being a notorious perfectionist and challenging to work with, striving to bring out the best in his performers to create some extraordinary films the world has ever seen.

As the director of thirteen incredible films across five decades, Kubrick's works are nothing short of masterpieces. Most incredibly, he had a talent for crafting some truly remarkable and dastardly villains. Today, many villains who appeared in Kubrick's films are widely considered among cinema's most iconic and terrifying. They are sinister, memorable, and striking; some are even pure evil. From a conniving spouse to a murderous supercomputer, these are the best villains in Stanley Kubrick's movies.

10 Barry Lyndon (Ryan O'Neal)

'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Image via Warner Bros.

In this visually stunning period drama masterpiece, Kubrick's 1975 film Barry Lyndon wows audiences with its stellar performances, authentic costume designs, and incredible production values. Set in 18th-century Europe, it follows the rise and eventual downfall of Redmond Barry (Ryan O'Neal), from his time as a soldier during the seven-year war to eventually marrying his way into becoming a wealthy English noble.

From humble beginnings to forcing his way into wealth and power, viewers watch as Barry slowly becomes a power-hungry, broken shell of his former self. Once he obtains his status, it leaves him empty as he becomes cold, drunken, and highly depraved. Barry is especially cruel to his stepson, Lord Bullingdon (Leon Vitali), and his spoiling of his other son ultimately leads to the poor child's accidental death. While not as monstrous or evil as some other villains in Kubrick's films, Redmond Barry is the antagonist of his own story and a great showcase for the late Ryan O'Neal.

Barry Lyndon Release Date December 18, 1975 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Ryan O'Neal , Marisa Berenson , Patrick Magee Runtime 185 minutes

WATCH ON TUBI

9 Sherry Peatty (Marie Windsor)

'The Killing' (1956)

Image via United Artists

After 1955's Killer's Kiss, Kubrick returned to the noir crime genre a year later with his highly influential heist thriller The Killing. Dripping with tension and suspense, it follows the different perspectives of five criminals as they plot to steal $2 million from a high-stakes horse race. While it's a story full of amoral characters, including thieves, crooks, and con men, none come close to the villainy of the conniving Sherry Peatty (Marie Windsor).

The bitter wife of heist conspirator George Peatty (Elisha Cook Jr.), Sherry is a cold-hearted, manipulative woman wanting a better life than her mundane existence and is willing to swindle her husband and his associates' fortunes right from under them. However, as her desire for most of the money gets the better of her, Sherry's actions ultimately lead to the heists' downfall and the loss of her and many lives. Windsor nails this unique villainous role, playing a delightfully evil femme fatale who is as intelligent as she is greedy.

WATCH ON TUBI

8 Red Cloak (Leon Vitali)

'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

In his final film before his unfortunate passing at 70 in 1999, Stanley Kubrick delivered Eyes Wide Shut, a uniquely dark erotic mystery thriller starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. It follows a Manhattan doctor who finds himself infiltrating a strange and mysterious underworld of high society to fulfill his deepest desires.

Kurbrick's long-time collaborator and personal assistant, Leon Vitali, plays the enigmatic and sinister overarching antagonist of the film, Red Cloak. This bizarre but captivating cult-like figure is as intriguing as he is mysterious. As head of his shadowing sex-fueled organization, he is determined to keep his antics a secret from the outside world, even resorting to intimidation and likely murders to rule behind the scenes. He's easily one of Kubrick's most bizarre but compelling antagonists, one that surely leaves a lasting impression on viewers long after he exits the screen.

Eyes Wide Shut Release Date July 16, 1999 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Tom Cruise , Nicole Kidman , Madison Eginton , Jackie Sawiris , Sydney Pollack , Leslie Lowe Runtime 159 Writers Arthur Schnitzler , Stanley Kubrick , Frederic Raphael

WATCH ON APPLE

7 Brigadier General Jack D. Ripper (Sterling Hayden)

'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The hilarious political dark comedy Dr. Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb satires the growing tensions during the Cold War and the fears of nuclear devastation. Starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott, it follows several high-ranking government officials in a race against time to stop the rogue and unhinged US Brigadier General Jack D. Ripper (Sterling Hayden) from launching an unauthorized nuclear attack against the Soviet Union.

Jack D. Ripper is utterly devoid of reason, driven solely by his deep insecurities and paranoia. He genuinely thinks his enemies are all around him, even going as far as to believe a bizarre conspiracy that the Russians tampering with US drinking water is responsible for recent sexual impotence. Ultimately, his reckless actions when carrying out his unprovoked attack led to World War III. Bizarre and highly irrational, Ripper is easily one of the more unique and hilarious antagonists Kubrick ever brought to the screen.

Dr. Strangelove Release Date January 29, 1964 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Peter Sellers , George C. Scott , Sterling Hayden , Keenan Wynn , Slim Pickens , Tracy Reed Runtime 95 minutes

WATCH ON MAX

6 Gen. Paul Mireau (George Macready)

'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Image via United Artists

Paths of Glory shows an unflinching and haunting depiction of trench warfare during the bloody First World War. Starring the iconic Kirk Douglas, it follows his determined character, Colonel Dax, as he bravely tries, but unfortunately fails, to defend three battle-weary French soldiers wrongfully accused of desertion. While many incompetent and ruthless commanders cause all sorts of villainy throughout the story, the cowardly and conniving General Paul Mireau stands out as the worst of them all.

Played expertly by prolific American actor George Macready, Mireau is a truly despicable, remorseless, and self-centered officer willing to sacrifice countless lives under his command for personal glory. He's an accurate but sad representation of the true-to-life field commanders who were uncaring for the safety and well-being of the souls they sent to their deaths during one of history's most brutal conflicts.

Paths of Glory (1957) Release Date December 25, 1957 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Kirk Douglas , Ralph Meeker , Adolphe Menjou , George Macready , Wayne Morris , Richard Anderson , Joe Turkel , Christiane Kubrick Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Stanley Kubrick , Calder Willingham , Jim Thompson , Humphrey Cobb

WATCH ON TUBI

5 Gny. Sgt. Hartman (R. Lee Ermey)

'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Image via Warner Bros.

Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket ranks as one of the greatest Vietnam War films ever made. Starring Stranger Things actor Matthew Modine, the film uses his character, Private Joker, to explore the loss of humanity and the internal struggles of US soldiers, from their brutal boot camp training in the States to the vicious street fighting in Hue City, Vietnam. The late and great R. Lee Ermey plays the ruthless drill instructor, Gunnery Sergeant Hartman, the first act's main antagonist.

Employing cruel and sadistic methods, Hartman is determined in his mission to weed out any recruits unfit to fight in his beloved Marine Corps. He's stern, remorseless, and not afraid to use harsh tactics, like beatings and embarrassing punishments, to mold his men into perfect killing machines. He may have just been doing his job to prepare these boys for battle, but his unrelenting mistreatment ultimately leads to his demise at the hands of his most frequent victim, Private Pyle (Vincent D'Onofrio). Being an actual former drill instructor, Ermey gives believability and intrigue to this unique and truly iconic villain, easily one of the most memorable characters in all of Kubrick's films.

Full Metal Jacket Release Date July 10, 1987 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Matthew Modine , Adam Baldwin , Vincent D'Onofrio , R. Lee Ermey , Dorian Harewood , Kevyn Major Howard Runtime 116 minutes Writers Gustav Hasford , Stanley Kubrick , Michael Herr

WATCH ON MAX

4 Marcus Licinius Crassus (Laurence Olivier)

'Spartacus' (1960)

Image via Universal

The great Sir Laurence Olivier delivered some truly magnificent performances throughout his sixty-year-long film career. From his Oscar-winning role in Hamlet to playing the sinister dentist Dr. Christian Szell in John Schlesinger's Marathon Man, he undoubtedly garnered an illustrious filmography. Arguably, one of his best villain roles was the power-hungry Roman Senator Marcus Licinius Crassus in Kubrick's 1960 historical adventure epic Spartacus.

Co-starring Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas as his arch nemesis, Spartacus sees Olivier at the top of his game, playing a despicable Roman warlord who serves as the perfect foil to the film's titular hero. Crassus is a greedy, bloodthirsty, and selfish monster whose rivalry with Spartacus is the driving force throughout the film. There's something spectacular about a villain who's so easy to hate, and Olivier flexes his renowned Thespian muscles to craft an appalling version of wickedness that remains impressive today.

Spartacus Release Date October 6, 1960 Director Stanley Kubrick , Anthony Mann Cast Kirk Douglas , Laurence Olivier , Jean Simmons , Charles Laughton , Peter Ustinov , John Gavin , Nina Foch , John Ireland Runtime 197 Minutes Writers Dalton Trumbo , Howard Fast , Peter Ustinov

RENT ON APPLE TV

3 Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell)

'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Image via Warner Bros.

The remarkably talented Malcolm McDowell gives a career-defining performance as the iconic movie villain Alex DeLarge in Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange. Set in a dystopian futuristic Great Britain, the story follows this devilishly intelligent and remorseless young criminal as he and his gang commit all sorts of atrocities around the city for their amusement.

Alex DeLarge is among the most unsettling villains ever to grace the screen. He relishes his crimes, showing pure enjoyment in committing these horrible acts without care or worry about others, including the well-being of his own gang. While the second half of A Clockwork Orange sees him going through brutal treatments to "cure" his violent temper, the film's wonderfully ambiguous ending never clearly shows whether Alex will truly be good or is waiting to become a monster again. He's an eerie and complex villain who leaves viewers with unpleasant feelings whenever he appears on screen.

A Clockwork Orange Release Date December 19, 1971 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Malcolm McDowell , Patrick Magee , Michael Bates , Warren Clarke , John Clive , Adrienne Corri Runtime 136 Writers Stanley Kubrick , Anthony Burgess

WATCH ON MAX

2 Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson)

'The Shining' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros

The Shining is arguably Stanley Kurbick's most wildly talked about film. Released in 1980 and loosely based on horror author Stephen King's famous novel of the same name, it follows writer Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), who goes on a murderous rampage against his wife and son after breaking down and becoming corrupted by the sinister spirits of The Overlook Hotel, an ominous and isolated mountain resort.

Jack Nicholson easily gives one of the most compelling and terrifying performances of his career as Jack Torrance. Here, audiences follow the tragic downfall of this flawed yet otherwise ordinary family man, watching his mental state slowly being chipped away at every moment. Brilliantly, Kubrick's interpretation of the film never clearly shows if the supernatural phenomena plaguing the Overlook Hotel are real. It leaves the audience debating whether Jack is genuinely under the influence of evil ghosts or if months of isolation slowly turned him into the monster he secretly always was. Terrifying yet fascinating, Jack Torrance is a villain still debated today and certainly one of Kubrick's best.

The Shining Release Date May 23, 1980 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Runtime 146 Writers Stephen King , Stanley Kubrick , Diane Johnson

RENT ON PRIME VIDEO

1 HAL 9000 (Douglas Rain)

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Image via MGM

Fans of his movies know no other villain in Stanley Kubrick's filmography tops the sinister and menacing rogue A.I. HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey. Appearing in one of the most iconic and influential science fiction films of all time, this highly intelligent and advanced supercomputer has become the stuff of nightmares since its debut in 1968.

For most people who haven't seen 2001: A Space Odyssey, they at least know about HAL 9000 and his terrifying presence. Voiced with eerie politeness by the late Douglas Rain, HAL 9000 is as iconic as movie villains get. Throughout the movie, he's shown to be an unflinching machine willing to murder his entire human crew aboard the starship Discovery to ensure the mission's success. HAL's icy clinical approach has become synonymous with the dangers of unchecked technology, showcasing the detached, mechanical attitude and lack of empathy that can only come from the worst sci-fi nightmares.

2001: A Space Odyssey Release Date April 2, 1968 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Keir Dullea , Gary Lockwood , William Sylvester , Daniel Richter , Leonard Rossiter , Margaret Tyzack Runtime 141 Writers Stanley Kubrick , Arthur C. Clarke

WATCH ON MAX

NEXT: The 11 Best Villains in David Lynch Movies, Ranked