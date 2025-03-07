There isn’t another director in film history more acclaimed than Stanley Kubrick, as he made bold, experimental choices that still feel exciting today. Although Kubrick became known for his highly exacting nature and incredible attention-to-detail, his films earned unanimous praise because of how utterly unique they were; never one to be confined by a singular genre or style, Kubrick made an all-time great science fiction classic, two subversive erotic thrillers, one of the darkest comedies ever made, a terrifying post-apocalyptic satire, several amazing historical epics, and a few of the most memorable war films of all-time.

Kubrick continues to inspire generations of filmmakers, and his best films continue to be a subject of debate among cinephiles, who have offered their own interpretations and analysis of what the hidden meanings really are. Here are the ten essential Stanley Kubrick films, ranked.

10 'Spartacus' (1960)

Starring: Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Charles Laughton

Spartacus set the “gold standard” for what a historical epic should look like, as it brought to life one of the greatest stories of rebellion and perseverance in recorded history. Although the scale and scope that Kubrick was operating at was virtually unparalleled at the time in which Spartacus was first released, it was also evident of his incredible ability to get great performances out of movie stars; Kirk Douglas has never been as compelling as he is as the titular Roman leader in Spartacus.

Although the action is some of the best Kubrick ever captured, Spartacus is a surprisingly political film that warns against the evils of authoritarianism and imperialism, This was likely because of the involvement of the blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, whose political leanings got him banned from Hollywood, despite penning the scripts for several exceptional hits.