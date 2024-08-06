Stanley Kubrick was a filmmaker known for being something of a perfectionist, so it stands to reason that some of his films did indeed end up being perfect (or close to it). He worked steadily on projects throughout the 1950s and into the early 1960s, but slowed down his output for the final several years of his directing career, being unafraid to take multiple years crafting each and every film he made.

So, even though Kubrick’s first film came out in 1952 (Fear and Desire), and he worked until he passed away in 1999, his filmography stands at just 13 feature films. Still, most of those are classics, and only a handful are – while interesting – a little way off perfect, including Fear and Desire, Killer’s Kiss (1955), and Lolita (1962). They’re still worth watching, of course, but the closest to perfect Kubrick films are ranked below, starting with the great and ending with the flat-out masterworks.

10 'The Killing' (1956)

Starring: Sterling Hayden, Coleen Gray, Vince Edwards

The Killing might not come close to the masterpieces Stanley Kubrick made post-1956, but it is arguably his first undeniably great movie, and stands as something of a classic of the 1950s as a whole. It’s a tight, well-paced, and oftentimes suspenseful heist film, having various criminals take part in a job that goes wrong in various ways, often because of various betrayals, double-crosses, and instances of plain bad luck.

It hits the beats you'd expect a crime movie of its time to hit, but The Killing is so confident, well-made, and brisk (at just 85 minutes) that you probably won’t ever register the familiar parts in the moment. It’s a movie that’s easy to get swept up in, and a sign that Kubrick was a director that could spin cinematic gold with a simple premise and a rather modest budget.

9 'Spartacus' (1960)

Starring: Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons

When it comes to discussing Stanley Kubrick movies, there’s often an asterisk that needs to be placed besides Spartacus, given it doesn’t entirely feel like a Kubrick movie and the director himself largely disowned it as a result. To cut a long story short, Spartacus had a troubled production, particularly early on, with Kubrick being brought in a little while after shooting had begun.

That lack of creative control by Kubrick’s standards might not make Spartacus a great Kubrick movie, but it is a great epic generally speaking. It’s an undoubtedly huge production with a moving and exciting story at its core, focused on the titular slave and the uprising he led against the Roman Republic. It’s worth watching as a piece of great, near-timeless entertainment, but not necessarily for the same reasons one might appreciate a normal Kubrick film. Hence that pesky asterisk.

8 'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Starring: Ryan O'Neal, Marisa Berenson, Patrick Magee

To see what Stanley Kubrick could do within the epic genre when given more control, one doesn’t need to look any further than Barry Lyndon. It’s more psychologically dramatic than Spartacus, and perhaps a little slower-paced, too, though it does still feature some impressive set pieces and has the kind of immense scope that proves satisfying in just about every great epic movie out there.

The titular character of Barry Lyndon aspires to be someone he both physically and socially cannot truly be, and he reckons with this internal and societal conflict throughout the entire film. Beyond being a great character study, Barry Lyndon is also up there as one of the best-looking Kubrick films, and offers so much visually that one could probably watch the entire thing on mute and it would still prove quite absorbing.

7 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Starring: Kirk Douglas, Ralph Meeker, Adolphe Menjou

Paths of Glory is filmed in black-and-white, sure, but that in no way means it showcases war as a black-and-white issue. It tackles World War I and tells a morally complex and uneasy story within the context of that conflict, being about three soldiers who are court-martialed and made to be scapegoats, effectively, after an offensive goes horribly wrong.

The impressive parts of Paths of Glory’s first act largely come about from the still harrowing portrayal of trench warfare, with the film later becoming more of a courtroom drama (and staying compelling nonetheless). It’s similarly brief and focused like The Killing, but also shows a huge step-up in quality and ambition, particularly from a technical standpoint. If that 1956 film was Kubrick’s first great movie, then Paths of Glory was his first impossible-to-fault one.

6 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Starring: Matthew Modine, Vincent D'Onofrio, R. Lee Ermey

30 years on from Paths of Glory, Stanley Kubrick made another movie about 20th-century warfare that was arguably just as great: Full Metal Jacket. The former is about as good as World War I movies get, and the latter is about as great as Vietnam War movies get, with Full Metal Jacket memorably being a film of two halves: pre-combat training, and then deployment/combat itself.

It’s jarring to go straight from boot camp to Vietnam the first time around, but watching Full Metal Jacket again proves eye-opening, given the whole film is intended to be about how war – as well as the lead-up to participating in it – is inherently dehumanizing. There is cruelty, psychological distress, and violence on both fronts. It’s horrifying to see across both halves of the film, but they add up and work to make Full Metal Jacket a harrowing and expertly crafted critique of war and all it entails.

5 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Starring: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Pollack

A great (albeit non-traditional) Christmas movie on top of being one of the most widely-discussed and haunting films of 1999, Eyes Wide Shut joins Full Metal Jacket as a Kubrick film that benefits immensely from rewatches. It can be more than a little overwhelming and vague upon a first watch, but seeing it again can bring clarity to some aspects of the film, all the while confirming which parts are perhaps meant to stay mysterious/unexplained.

Eyes Wide Shut revolves around a man having a surreal and psychological odyssey following a revelation about his wife that unsettles him to a great extent. There’s more to it than that, or maybe there’s less to it than that; Eyes Wide Shut leaves a ton up to the viewer. But the journey it offers is fascinating and intensely dreamlike in a way few other directors (besides maybe David Lynch) are capable of conjuring. It was Kubrick’s final movie, and ends his filmography with a bang.

4 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Starring: Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden

Compared to Paths of Glory and Full Metal Jacket, there’s a ton of comedy to be found in Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, which is Kubrick’s cinematic take on the Cold War. It’s all dark humor and satirical, sure, but the world-ending stakes pair well with the generally farcical situations at hand, making this arguably the filmmaker’s funniest work.

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is also the final Kubrick film to be shot in black-and-white while feeling relatively lean, given his releases after 1964 had longer runtimes or more epic scopes (or both). It’s a relentless and timelessly funny film, and will – perhaps unfortunately – also remain timeless on a thematic front, forever being an uneasy reminder of the dangers posed by the mere existence of nuclear weapons.

3 'The Shining' (1980)

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd

The Shining is widely regarded as one of the greatest supernatural horror/thriller movies ever made, and so formally introducing it can feel a little funny. It’s an essential film, and works as both a ghost story and a – debatably more horrifying – psychological drama, being set in the creepiest hotel in the history of fiction, following a father who unravels and lashes out in increasingly aggressive ways against his family.

There’s a quality to The Shining that’s undeniably scary, with the big shocking moments landing just as hard as the more subdued instances of horror. That it can be both approachable and subtle while having a very much unsubtle Jack Nicholson performance at its center is a testament to how great The Shining is, also helping to explain why it endures so much as the decades go on.

2 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Starring: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Carl Duering

A film that manages to be visually striking and harrowing/disturbing in equal measure, A Clockwork Orange is arguably Stanley Kubrick’s boldest film, as well as his most challenging. It’s a film with a grimy dystopian setting that looks at an extreme punishment enacted on an extreme criminal, one that dehumanizes him and makes him a victim when he’s cast back into the society he once terrorized.

Beyond the content being challenging to witness, A Clockwork Orange offers very few easy answers through its exploration of crime, state-sanctioned punishments, and justice (or lack thereof). It’s undeniably one of the greatest movies of the 1970s, and one that deserves to be watched and analyzed, ultimately standing as a movie that’s as great technically as it is greatly confronting and unsettling.

1 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Starring: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester