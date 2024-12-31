Over the years, Stanley Kubrick has been continuously praised as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time—and by some, even as the single best ever. Like all great directors, the auteur could certainly direct a hell of a performance out of any actor. Indeed, his filmography is full of exceptional displays by some of his time's best thespians, from Jack Nicholson to Kirk Douglas.

The best performances in Kubrick's films tend to be intense, mysterious, and often with just the perfect dose of humor. He was an artist who could craft the most fascinating characters seemingly out of thin air, usually holding dark secrets that could alter the course of any narrative. Of course, it's no surprise that he always found the perfect artists to cast in these roles, and always knew how to direct them to their fullest potential.

10 Tom Cruise as Dr. William Harford

'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Kubrick suddenly died of a heart attack just six days after the screening of the final cut of Eyes Wide Shut for Warner executives and the film's stars, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, which has even led to some wild theories that he was assassinated by the powerful elites whose sexual deviances his movie exposes. Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that it's a phenomenally interesting final outing for one of history's best directors, as well as one of the greatest performances by the legendary Cruise.

Cruise was cast completely against type as a jealous, tormented, and deeply angry husband who begins feeling paranoid about just how faithful his wife is to him. It's an exceptionally interesting pair of eyes to see this sicko world of Kubrick's creation through, with Cruise never shying away from the high degree of vulnerability that the eroticism and torment of the role demands of him.

9 Douglas Rain as HAL 9000

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Voice acting is a widely underappreciated profession, as proved by performances as perfect as Douglas Rain's in Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. Rain delivers one of the greatest voice performances of all time in what's perhaps the greatest sci-fi movie of all time, playing the calculating and sinister HAL 9000, an artificial intelligence that's rendered evil in the eyes of the characters (and the audience) due to a programming conflict.

HAL 9000 is a terrifying antagonist. Particularly in these confusing times of AI paranoia, he's a horrifyingly timely representation of the fear of humanity's creations rebelling against them as a result of their own mistakes. Rain embodies these themes and HAL's personality perfectly, delivering a consistently calm and serene performance that contrasts the computer's actions very strongly. It's a voice performance that feels remarkably human, which makes HAL all the scarier and makes what he represents all the more compelling.

8 Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance

'The Shining' (1980)

It may be famously disowned and disliked by the source material's writer, Stephen King, for being a rather poor adaptation of the spirit of his novel; but The Shining is universally praised as one of the greatest horror movies ever made, and it's hard to disagree with the consensus. The force of nature that spearheads this terrifying film is Jack Nicholson's wild performance as Jack Torrance, the writer left in charge of the Overlook Hotel for the winter, which slowly drives him out of his mind.

Some have criticized Nicholson's performance for feeling like Jack was fully prepared to kill his wife and son from the get-go, but we're dealing with Stanley Kubrick here. With the man who's perhaps the biggest perfectionist that has ever sat in the director's chair, it's impossible to entertain the idea that this wasn't intentional. Nicholson does absolutely everything that the material asks him to do and then goes well above and beyond that. It's one of the scariest performances in any horror movie, capturing Jack's deteriorating humanity but also focusing on his horrifying and chaotic progression into madness.

7 James Mason as Prof. Humbert Humbert

'Lolita' (1962)

It may not be one of Kubrick's best movies, though it's certainly one of his most controversial, but Lolita has a lot to offer—acting-wise and otherwise. Sue Lyon is electric as the title character, Peter Sellers's over-the-top performance isn't without its fans, but it's James Mason who steals the movie as the lead character, Humbert Humbert, the middle-aged scholar who becomes infatuated with a 14-year-old girl.

James Mason was, and remains, critically underrated, and this may just be his best and most complex performance. He captures the themes that Humbert represents, from sexual and artistic obsession to the values of the European Old World, absolutely flawlessly, and his chemistry with Lyon is otherworldly. It's not one of the showiest performances in a Kubrick film, but it's precisely that unique subtlety that makes it so powerful.