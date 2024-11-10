When one stops to think of the most enduring images from cinematic history, what might come to mind? Dorothy's red slippers from The Wizard of Oz may feature highly on that list; Luke Skywalker and the binary sunset from A New Hope would most definitely make the cut too. But Jack Nicholson screaming "Here's Johnny!" through an axe-broken door in The Shining, or a jet-black monolith landing in prehistoric Africa in 2001: A Space Odyssey have become some of the most recognizable moments in film history. These iconic images came from the mind and vision of Stanley Kubrick, arguably film history's greatest auteur.

Kubrick's Filmmaking Journey

Kubrick directed 13 feature films throughout his life, taking years between his projects because he retained an almost unique level of control over every aspect of the production. Be it research into the historiography of the film's setting, the correct lighting for every single scene, or the lenses he would require to achieve what he wanted artistically, Kubrick was the judge, jury, and executioner for what happened in his films. He moved to England after growing disengaged with the Hollywood system and the creative restrictions that came from working with stars like Kirk Douglas. It was once he moved that his creativity and innovation flourished and most celebrated films began to emerge, whether it be anti-war satire like Dr. Strangelove, period drama like Barry Lyndon, or all-guns-blazing war films like Full Metal Jacket.

In every single aspect of the filmmaking process, Stanley Kubrick found a way to push the boundaries of what was possible in order to achieve what he wanted for his stories. How he popularized the use of the Steadicam in The Shining, how he created the slit-scan technique for the infamous Star Gate sequence in 2001, how he used exclusively candlelight to film the interior shots for Barry Lyndon — all these techniques were never done in film before, or at least done to the level and extent to which Kubrick did. His influence upon cinema is almost unmatched, and his legacy is that his films, and the visuals that he created, are the benchmark for all directors that have come since.

How Did Kubrick Evolve Filmmaking and Technology?

The first film one may think of when imagining how Stanley Kubrick evolved and pushed the boundaries of filmmaking is almost bound to be 2001: A Space Odyssey, the Arthur C. Clarke adaptation about the development of humanity over the course of millions of years. Kubrick's work pushed the boundaries of special effects, using mostly practical effects to portray space more realistically than ever before. Kubrick designed a rotating set to mimic the zero gravity of traveling in space. He also worked with NASA to create more realistic spaceship designs, using highly detailed miniatures shot against black backgrounds to simulate the void of space. Every shot in 2001, as with all of Kubrick's films, gives the impression that he has thought of every single possible detail. Kubrick was so worried about how realistically his film was portraying space life that he took out an anti-alien insurance policy on the film, as well.

The main technological advancement that Kubrick developed on 2001 was the technique of slit-scan photography. The film's renowned "Star Gate" sequence, which depicts Dave Bowman’s (Keir Dullea) journey through space and time, uses this type of craft. This is a technique where a moveable slide is inserted between the camera and the subject, creating the surreal, abstract visual effects that became so iconic in cinema. This was a major technical innovation in creating visual effects without the use of CGI, which was yet to be developed into the technology we know today. 2001 might make you nervous about space travel, but the Star Gate sequence makes space seem wondrous and near magical, thanks to Kubrick and his technological advancements.

Kubrick pushed the boundaries of cinematography just as much as he did with technology. For Barry Lyndon, Kubrick used lenses originally developed for NASA to film by candlelight. The unique lenses were modified to fit Kubrick’s cameras, allowing him to capture scenes with natural, soft lighting that recreated the look of 18th-century paintings. This effect in and of itself helped inspire Kubrick to create one of the most refined period dramas of all time. Kubrick also innovated with his use of the Steadicam in The Shining, as he and Steadicam operator Garrett Brown used the camera in ways never done before in terms of angles and length of shot. By adjusting the height and positioning of the Steadicam, Kubrick created low-angle shots that placed the camera just above the ground. These shots were not only visually interesting but also created an otherworldly feeling, as if the audience is gliding over the floors, adding to the ghostly atmosphere of the infamous hotel.

The Steadicam’s ability to stabilize handheld shots for extended periods allowed Kubrick to film longer, more immersive takes. This was evident in scenes where Wendy navigates the hotel with a baseball bat, or when she runs frantically through the hallways in the climactic scenes. The smoothness of the movement amplified the suspense, creating an uninterrupted, immersive experience. The Shining sits towards the top of the tree of any list of horror films that are perfectly directed, thanks to how Kubrick took existing technology and techniques and improved upon them. Kubrick redefined how directors and camera operators could move the camera through space. In doing so, he revolutionized how directors could make their films, with his imprint on cinema still seen to this day in theaters every single day.

Who Has Kubrick Influenced the Most?

While every film director that has come since Stanley Kubrick is undoubtedly influenced by him, some have been particularly outspoken and effusive in their praise of him. The modern successor to Kubrick's throne, Christopher Nolan, similarly has total control over every aspect of his projects, as Kubrick did with all his films except Spartacus, which he famously disowned, even if fans love it to this day. Nolan presented an "unrestored" 70mm version of 2001 at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, remarking that Kubrick and the film "took him on this incredible journey" and showed him the possibilities of film. Matthew Modine, star of Full Metal Jacket and The Dark Knight Rises, remarked to the same publication that Nolan, like Kubrick, preferred having only a small number of people on the physical film set. Nolan's use of practical effects in films like The Dark Knight and Oppenheimer takes from the Kubrick playbook, too — the influence Kubrick has had on the British director's work is self-evident.

Kubrick and His Work Influenced David Fincher

Another modern director who shows a serious influence from Stanley Kubrick is David Fincher. The director of The Social Network and Gone Girl is known to be as meticulous as Kubrick when it comes to the amount of takes he will do of certain shots and scenes. He has included Dr. Strangelove amongst his favourite films and has even been dubbed the "Kubrick of our time" by contemporary commentators. His punctiliousness in film-making is arguably only possible because someone like Kubrick existed before him, made the films that he did, and had that long-lasting impact upon the entire history of cinema.

Kubrick’s contributions to film-making and technology were monumental. He was constantly at the cutting edge of technological advancements, often inventing new methods or techniques to achieve his artistic vision. His films set new standards in every aspect of filmmaking, making him one of the most influential directors in cinema history. His imprint upon cinema grows with each film that is released to the public. His career may not have lasted as long as other highly influential directors, but his impact and legacy will continue to shine as bright as they come and dictate the course of film history for time to come.

