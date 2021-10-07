Ready for some film history? Stanley Kubrick, one of our most celebrated, iconic filmmakers, never got to realize one of his most passionate projects: An epic film about Napoleon Bonaparte, the 19th-century French leader who found immense power during revolution and war, only to earn massive defeat at the Battle of Waterloo and die in exile at the age of 51. Kubrick came close to filming his Napoleon in 1969, with Jack Nicholson cast in the title role and massive preproduction efforts taking place. But the film was cancelled by MGM before cameras could start rolling, with studio execs more interested in building lavish casinos than risking a massive amount of money on a historical epic.

It's one of the most mythical unrealized projects in film history, prompting many "what if?" questions. If Kubrick and Nicholson had made this, would they have eventually ever made The Shining? Would the film have been considered one of Kubrick's masterpieces, or an expensive, Cleopatra-esque flop? Or both?

Since then, efforts to revitalize Kubrick's Napoleon vision after his 1999 death have sporadically materialized, including the participation of Steven Spielberg, who also realized Kubrick's original plans for A.I. Artificial Intelligence as a produced feature film. Spielberg worked with HBO on the idea of turning Napoleon into a television series, a project that has since added acclaimed contemporary filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga to its roster (whose visual talents I might argue combine both Kubrick and Spielberg). Our very own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with Fukunaga for his upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, and it sounds like Fukunaga isn't afraid of facing his own personal Waterloo. According to the filmmaker, Napoleon is "happening."

Fukunaga has "been working on [Napoleon] now for, I wanna say, four or five years, maybe longer. So yeah, I'm definitely involved in that. We've got all the scripts of the episodes now and we're getting ready to see where the next stage is on it. So it's happening." It's especially exciting to hear that scripts for the series sound like they're complete, though we still don't know how many episodes the HBO take on the material will be. The previous report on Fukunaga's involvement stated that David Leland (The Borgias) would write the miniseries, though Fukunaga did not mention Leland specifically to us.

Fukunaga has been taking the idea of rendering Kubrick's vision seriously, including spending lots of time with Kubrick's surviving family members and touring his estate in Hertfordshire, England. As he told us, "I've spent a lot of time in his library and at the house at St Albans with Christiane, his wife, and Jan [Harlan], his brother-in-law. It's pretty awesome to just even be in the presence of Kubrick's library." This corresponds with a previous interview Fukunaga gave to the Guardian, where he revealed that Harlan showed him Kubrick's grave, which is literally on the grounds of his St Albans home ("That was a momentous occasion"). Fukunaga also said in that interview that the team wants "to carry the torch in a way that embodies the spirit of what [Kubrick] was trying to achieve." Here's hoping Fukunaga is able to do this while also fostering and communicating his own directorial vision on the series.

We'll keep you updated with more about Fukunaga's Napoleon as soon as we know it. Be on the lookout for more from our full No Time to Die interview with Fukunaga soon. And if you'd like to learn more about Kubrick's Napoleon movie, Taschen released an amazing book that includes essays, his research, photos and the 1969 draft of the screenplay. It's expensive but worth it if you want to learn more.

