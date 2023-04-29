What Would Stanley Kubrick's Napoleon Movie Have Looked Like?

Stanley Kubrick’s career was built on big ambitious bets. Not all of them paid off at the box office, but far more importantly, they all tended to find an audience to one degree or another over the years. Of course, given just how audacious his works tended to be, there was no way all of Kubrick’s concepts for major motion pictures could be realized within his lifetime. Some projects would inevitably prove so daunting and ambitious that they’d have to go unrealized. So it was with one of his greatest passion projects, an ambitious biopic about the life of Napoleon Bonaparte.

A notable figure in the Revolutionary War and an Emperor of France in the early 1800s, Bonaparte’s life has often fascinated historians and filmmakers alike for centuries. Just look at the early silent film epic Napoleon from director Abel Gance or the forthcoming Ridley Scott motion picture Napoleon headlined by Joaquin Phoenix. Stanley Kubrick intended to fit into this grand cinematic tradition with his own take on this French historical figure, though it would never see the light of day.

The Earliest Days of Stanley Kubrick’s 'Napoleon'

Stanley Kubrick loved Napoleon. Like, really loved. If Stan Twitter had existed back in the 1960s, you can bet your bottom dollar that Kubrick would've been on there stumping for Napoleon, defending him against anyone who dared to criticize his genius, and retweeting every photo possible of this guy. The way Bonaparte influenced the world long after his death, not to mention his relationship with his wife Josephine, fascinated Kubrick, who always had a soft spot for expansive concepts and narratives. It’s no wonder Kubrick was eager to make a move about a historical figure he had such a spot for.

Among those who bore witness to Kubrick's fixation was his assistant Tony Frewin, who explained to Vice Magazine in 2010 that the director's obsession with this historical figure also intersected with a long-standing love for impactful military folks and the ways their shortcomings could ultimately topple even the most significant men of history. Per Frewin, Kubrick did an extensive amount of research for Napoleon and he got far enough in prepping the film for principal photography that he secured the participation of over 50,000 soldiers for various battle scenes. Kubrick really wanted to provide an accurate depiction of just how many men charged into battle alongside this legendary figure.

But who would've played the lead roles of Napoleon and Josephine? That's a little less concrete. Over the decade, several names have been attached to each role, each reportedly somebody that Kubrick was quite passionate about seeing in the role. Den of Geek reported in 2017 that the most likely contenders for the part of Napoleon at separate points in the production process were David Hemmings and Jack Nicholson. The massive gulf between these two performers and their respective aesthetics should give a clear idea of just how fluid Napoleon was as a prospective epic. Meanwhile, Audrey Hepburn was the performer connected to the role of Josephine, a part she later turned down. Audrey Hepburn was truly a kindhearted legend in every respect!

What Would Stanley Kubrick's Napoleon Movie Have Looked Like?

Stanley Kubrick’s Napoleon would’ve been inevitably massive. Just the sheer scope of Kubrick’s other epics (including historical features like Spartacus) paints a clear picture of just how gargantuan this movie could’ve been, ditto many aspects of Napoleon’s pre-production (like getting all those extras assembled). Still, part of what's exciting to think about regarding Napoleon is all the uncertainty surrounding what exactly it could've looked and sounded like. Kubrick had many visual motifs he loved to return to, but he was also great at incorporating unique visual flourishes that benefited the stories he was telling.

A farcical comedy like Dr. Strangelove was not shot the exact same way as a slow-burn ominous thriller like Eyes Wide Shut, for instance. He always varied his style depending on what he was making. Kubrick’s Napoleon fascinates people not because they can clearly imagine it in their heads, but because this master filmmaker would’ve inevitably come up with something unexpected.

Alas, Napoleon would be gunned down before it ever got off the ground. This director struggled to get the necessary financing for his massive vision while the box office demise of another Napoleon Bonaparte movie, Waterloo, caused potential financiers to get cold feet over putting down money for anything related to this historical figure. From there, any hopes of Napoleon seeing the light of day dried up, Kubrick shifted gears and moved on to helming Barry Lyndon, a historical epic with a slavish devotion to recreating every tiny detail of what it was like to exist in the 18th century. Though not a 1:1 copy of his plans for Napoleon, one can see a lot of parallels between the two projects, including how Lyndon ends up being a story about a powerful man whose doom is sealed by his personal flaws.

'Napoleon' Is Dead. Long Live 'Napoleon'

Even though Stanley Kubrick's Napoleon was never made in his lifetime, his script for this project continues to live on. Every so often, news emerges about this screenplay finally coming to life as a fully realized production. In the early 2010s, Steven Spielberg, a longtime friend of Kubrick, announced that he would be working overtime to turn the Napoleon screenplay into an HBO miniseries. Over the years, directors ranging from Baz Luhrmann to Cary Fukunaga have all been attached to this endeavor. As late as February 2023, Spielberg publicly noted that the project was getting closer than ever to becoming a reality at HBO.

Meanwhile, director Ridley Scott is readying his Napoleon movie for release this Thanksgiving as a big theatrical event financed by Apple TV+. There were once whispers about Scott helming a new take on Kubrick’s Napoleon screenplay, but this filmmaker’s motion picture about the French icon is not connected to that earlier work in any way. However, the very existence of this new feature indicates just how compelling Napoleon Bonaparte remains for filmmakers with an eye for epic cinema. Whether it’s Scott today, Abel Gance in the 1920s, or Stanley Kubrick in the 1970s, Napoleon fascinates. No wonder Kubrick tried so hard to bring this man’s story to the big screen.