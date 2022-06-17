Stanley Kubrick is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential directors of all time. An exacting perfectionist, he handled various aspects of the filmmaking process himself, including writing, editing and special effects. Notoriously, he demanded many takes of scenes - in some cases over a hundred - until he was satisfied with the results. Kubrick also possessed unusual range as a storyteller. His thirteen feature films span a range of genres, from historical (Barry Lyndon) and noir (The Killing), to sci-fi (2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange), horror (The Shining), satire (Dr Strangelove) and war (Full Metal Jacket).

Like many of the best filmmakers, Kubrick was also a devoted film fan, and in 1963 he shared his 10 favorite movies with Cinema magazine. His selections shine some light on the films that influenced Kubrick's own style. His picks include some early 20th century classics, perfect for viewers interested in Hollywood's Golden Age.

Roxie Hart (1942) - IMDb: 6.9/10

Roxie Hart (Ginger Rogers) dreams of being famous. To boost her profile, she confesses to a murder she didn't commit, in the hope that the media attention will propel her to stardom. But the truth - Roxie's husband Amos (George Chandler) was the real murderer - threatens to derail her plan.

The film is goofy and fast-paced, held together by Rogers's great performance as the impish Roxie. Beneath the jokes, though, it's a surprisingly prescient satire of celebrity culture and media sensation.

Henry V (1944) - IMDb: 7.0/10

Based on Shakespeare's play, Henry V stars theater icon Laurence Olivier as the titular monarch. The central narrative is Henry's military campaign in France, where his army fought the numerically superior French at Agincourt. Winston Churchill actually told Olivier (who also directed Henry V) to make sure the film would be a morale booster for the public, as it was made during the final years of World War II.

While it's unclear if the movie succeeded in that regard, it was certainly a milestone for screen adaptations of Shakespeare. It was the first successful film based on the Bard's work, after a few disappointing adaptations in the 1930s. It paved the way for future classic re-imaginings of Shakespeare's work, like 1964's Hamlet and Kenneth Branagh's 1989 version of Henry V. While Henry V hasn't aged that well in all respects, it's worth it just for the larger-than-life performance from Olivier.

The Bank Dick (1940) - IMDb: 7.1/10

The Bank Dick is a wild caper starring influential comedian W.C. Fields as a drunk who accidentally stops a bank robbery. The managers are so grateful that they reward him with a job at the bank. Like most of Fields's movies, it's a surreal story that's more of a vehicle for his comedy than anything else.

Most of the humor flows from Fields's character Egbert Sousé, a nasty piece of work who displays absolutely no character development in this film. The Bank Dick certainly won't appeal to everyone. It's too of its era and many gags feel dated now. But the right viewers will enjoy Fields's screwball sense of humor.

Hell’s Angels (1930) – IMDb: 7.3/10

"Would you be shocked if I put on something more comfortable?" Hell's Angels is a war movie directed by eccentric tycoon and pilot Howard Hughes, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's biopic The Aviator. The making of Hell's Angels was notoriously difficult. Hughes spent millions to assemble a private air force to film the aerial battles, but the planes were plagued by problems. Three pilots died in the process, and Hughes himself was almost killed in a crash.

Torturous creation aside, Hell's Angels has aged poorly in a lot of ways. Its story is often melodramatic, and there are stereotypes aplenty, particularly of the Germans. But it was nevertheless an innovative war movie for its day, boasting amazingly authentic dogfights that would not be equaled on screen for years to come.

I Vitelloni (1953) - IMDb: 7.8/10

I Vitelloni is the second film from iconic Italian director Federico Fellini. It's a slow-paced story set in a rural Italian town, focusing on the lives of a few aimless young men. As with all of Fellini's work, the plot is secondary to the imagery and themes. The film explores relationships and infidelity, small town life and arrested development.

"Our duty as storytellers is to bring people to the station," Fellini once said. "There each person will choose his or her own train… But we must at least take them to the station… to a point of departure." I Vitelloni is open-ended, leaving a lot up to the audience. But it's worth it just for the beautiful shots of the sea, nighttime streets and the people who inhabit them.

La Notte (1961) - IMDb: 8.0/10

"I feel like dying because I no longer love you". This gorgeous black and white drama takes place over a single day and night in Milan. Novelist Giovanni (Marcello Mastroianni) and his wife Lidia (Jeanne Moreau) visit their dying friend Tommaso (Bernhard Wicki), a critic. The characters discuss a variety of topics: what they've read, their thoughts on the changing city, Giovanni's creative problems.

But despite all the talking, there are unspoken tensions in the couple's relationship that threaten to blow everything up. They are both unsatisfied, and Giovanni is on the verge of infidelity. Carried by mesmerizing performances from the leads, La Notte is a frank exploration of modern romance and the difficulty of communication.

Wild Strawberries (1957) - IMDb: 8.1/10

70-something doctor Isak Borg (Victor Sjöström) travels from Stockholm to Lund to receive an honorary doctorate, accompanied by his daughter-in-law (Ingrid Thulin). Along the journey, Borg reflects on his life, especially his regrets. The audience gets a peek inside the formative moments in his life, against the backdrop of the Swedish countryside.

Like Fellini, Swedish director Ingmar Bergman was a giant of existential, thematic movies that focus more on psychology and character than plot. Wild Strawberries plays out the way we experience life. Our present experience co-exists with our memories and hopes for the future, proving that the past isn't dead and buried. Indeed, it's not even past.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) - IMDb: 8.2/10

"I know what gold can do to men's souls." This Western, set in the 1920s, stars Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston and Tim Holt as a trio of gold prospectors searching for wealth beneath the sunbaked sands of an unnamed mountain. They get lucky and strike a vein, but the men soon grow suspicious of one another, with dire consequences. Their problems are compounded by the bandits and other threats that stalk the land.

Widely regarded as director John Huston's best work, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre has since become a cinematic touchstone. Paul Thomas Anderson watched it every night while writing the script for There Will Be Blood. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is also a fan.

Citizen Kane (1941) - IMDb: 8.3/10

Many critics have called Citizen Kane, the debut feature from polymath Orson Welles, the best film ever made. It tells the story of media mogul Charles Foster Kane, played by Welles, and the impact he had on the people around him. Citizen Kane has been praised for its narrative structure which makes frequent use of flashbacks and newsreels. The movie's editing and cinematography, particularly its use of deep focus, were also highly influential on subsequent films.

By the time Welles made Citizen Kane, he was already renowned as a master of radio and the stage. That he would bring his skill with sound to Citizen Kane was expected, but his eye for striking images and great mise en scène was a surprise.

City Lights (1931) - IMDb: 8.5/10

Silent movies were on the way out when Charlie Chaplin released City Lights, but that didn't stop it from being a huge financial and critical success. The film revolves around the Tramp's relationship with a young blind woman (Virginia Cherrill) and his friendship with an eccentric millionaire (Harry Myers).

It's a kind of greatest hits of Chaplin's work, boasting all the qualities that made him a star: the slapstick comedy, Chaplin's easy physicality and, of course, the genuine emotion beneath the gags. It's been more than 90 years since City Lights premiered, but the movie is still energetic and entertaining. The lack of speech gives it a kind of timelessness and universality.

