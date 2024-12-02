In the mid 1970s, celebrated filmmaker, Stanley Kubrick, set out to do something he had long dreamed of — direct “the world’s scariest movie.” By 1980, the A Clockwork Orange helmer’s project, The Shining arrived in cinemas, fulfilling Kubrick’s mission. Although the final version strayed rather far from the Stephen King novel from where it took its foundation and title, Kubrick made one of the genre’s most beloved pieces, so much so that it still holds up more than four decades later. While many have paid homage to the cinematic masterpiece in the years since The Shining’s big-screen debut, the upcoming book, Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, will do readers one (or several) better when it arrives in stores later this month. Hailing from celebrated filmmaker Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3, Coco) and best-selling author, the late J.W. Rinzler (The Making of Alien), the two-volume book will be an absolute must-have for cinephiles, Kubrick fans, and horror lovers alike. Today, Collider is thrilled to announce a one-of-a-kind giveaway that will drop the book at one lucky winner’s front door, signed by Unkrich.

Digging into what made Kubrick’s film the popular, legendary, and visually stunning piece of cinema that it’s become known as, Rinzler and Unkrich left no stone unturned when digging into the history of the production. Over 1396 pages, fans can pour over all the juicy details of how the film was made, with members of the cast and crew sitting down to speak about their experiences. On top of these firsthand accounts, there will be hundreds of never-before-seen images taken from the personal collections of the cast, crew, and Kubrick himself. Readers can also feast their eyes on conceptual art, peek into deleted scenes, and read rare documents that trace the history of the film’s production.

The Pair Behind ‘Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining’

Serving as the book’s author, Rinzler spent his career bringing movies off the screen and onto the pages of books that would then find themselves in the hands of the people who loved them the most — the fans. From Star Wars to Alien and all points in between, Rinzler put his everything into delivering dedicated fandoms books they could be proud to show off as part of their collection. Pairing with Rinzler as the editor on his Kubrick-based project, Unkrich comes from a heavy film background, holding editing credits on a handful of titles, including the Toy Story franchise, having also directed Toy Story 3 and Coco. Together, the pair have gone above and beyond with their joint efforts, pulling off a proper nod to one of the most beloved horror movies in history.

If you should find yourself in the Beverly Hills area on December 5, Taschen invites you to join them for the book’s launch at 7 PM where Unkrich will be signing copies. You can RSVP to the event here and enter below for your chance to win a free signed copy through Collider’s latest giveaway. The Shining is available for rent or purchase on Prime Video.

