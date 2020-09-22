‘Supernova’ Trailer Sees Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth as a Couple Facing the Unknown

StudioCanal has released the trailer for Supernova, a new romantic drama starring Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth. The movie marks an on-screen reunion for Tucci and Firth, who previously co-starred in the 2001 TV movie Conspiracy. Now, nearly 20 years later, the two powerhouse actors are coming together to play a middle-aged gay couple who are now facing a serious turning point in a movie that will surely earn them some awards season buzz.

The Supernova trailer puts an emphasis on the understated tenderness of the story it’s telling. We’re introduced to Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci), who have been together for years. The pair have set off in their RV and are traveling across England to visit their friends and loved ones. What initially appears to be a happy, somewhat carefree road trip is revealed to be a trip with much higher stakes. Tusker is in the early stages of dementia and this road trip is intended as a means to help Tusker reconnect with his past before he forgets it. Sam and Tusker’s road trip will be a test for them as they grapple with Tusker’s diagnosis individually and as a united front.

Supernova is written and directed by Harry Macqueen. This is Macqueen’s second feature as a director. Previously, he wrote and directed the 2014 indie drama Hinterland. Supernova will premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival later this week and will go on to debut in the UK at the BFI London Film Festival on October 11. The movie has not been picked up for distribution in the U.S. but given the stars leading this one, it’s hard to imagine it won’t get scooped up by a distributor sometime soon.

Supernova will premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival on September 24. You can watch the official trailer below. For more, check out our updated movie release calendar for the rest of 2020.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.