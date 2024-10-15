Stanley Tucci has broken his silence about the stunning news that The Devil Wears Prada is finally getting a sequel, and he's even let slip that he's already had discussions about returning to the role. Tucci played Nigel Kipling in the classic Noughties comedy drama, alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, and it would be wrong to see another outing for the film without Tucci's wonderfully cool and composed Nigel on the scene. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight to promote his new book, Tucci coyly questioned, “Is it, is it official?” when asked about the upcoming film.

Though careful not to give away too much, Tucci confirmed he's had conversations with Blunt — who also happens to be his sister-in-law as well — about the project, saying, “So my fingers are crossed, [me and Emily Blunt] have talked about it. You see, I’m being very cagey, and I’m sorry.” He added, “I cannot answer those questions on the ground that they will incriminate everyone. It would be great, it was an incredible experience, and I love those three women.”

Blunt has also spoken recently about her enthusiasm for returning. When speaking to People Magazine at the American Institute for Stuttering’s Annual Gala, Blunt jokingly dodged questions, saying:

What sequel? Oh my god, I can’t tell you anything! I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again. I’ve gotta get a stomach flu and some eye makeup in there. I’m hoping for that!

What Will 'The Devil Wears Prada's Sequel Be About?

According to reports, the film — which is currently in pre-production — will follow the ice queen that is Miranda Priestly (played memorably by Streep in the original) at the tail end of her career, and now competing with her former brow-beaten assistant Emily Charlton (which proved to be a breakout role for Blunt), now a high powered executive, for crucial advertising dollars in the shifting media landscape. The film is scheduled to begin filming next month, in November, and will be directed by David Frankel, with Wendy Finerman set to produce, reuniting the team that brought the original to life. It's not yet confirmed if Anne Hathaway will be returning for the movie.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, including official casting news and announcements. The original film is available to watch now on Disney+.

The Devil Wears Prada Andy (Anne Hathaway) is a recent college graduate with big dreams. Upon landing a job at prestigious Runway magazine, she finds herself the assistant to diabolical editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). Andy questions her ability to survive her grim tour as Miranda's whipping girl without getting scorched. Release Date June 30, 2006 Director David Frankel Cast Meryl Streep , Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt , Stanley Tucci , Simon Baker , Adrian Grenier Runtime 109 minutes Writers Aline Brosh McKenna , Lauren Weisberger

