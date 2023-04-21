Stanley Tucci has revealed which of one his iconic roles he certainly isn't looking to revisit any time soon. Speaking to ET, the 62-year-old revealed he "would not play George Harvey again in The Lovely Bones, which was horrible." Tucci starred in the 2009 adaption of Alice Sebold's novel as the film's sinister antagonist - a serial child-killer. Despite Tucci earning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his performance, the role is not one he remembers fondly: "It's a wonderful movie, but it was a tough experience. Simply because of the role."

Tucci is arguably best known for his many comedic roles - his appearance as The Devil Wears Prada's Nigel springs to mind, a role which the actor said in contrast he would "happily" play again. It is his comedic sensibilities which, despite the grim subject matter, drew The Lovely Bones director Peter Jackson to Tucci for the role.

"I asked Peter Jackson why he cast me in that role. I tried to get out of playing the role, which is crazy because I needed a job," the actor shared. "But I was like, 'Why do you want me?' And he said, 'Because you're funny.' And I thought, 'OK.' But I understand what he was saying." Continuing, Tucci said, "I think what he meant was that I wouldn't be too -- not that I wouldn’t be serious about it, but that I wouldn't be overly dramatic about it. That I would throw it away a bit. Which is what you have to do when you're playing somebody who's that awful, right? You can't play into it. Then, you know, it's over. Like, the movie's over. You just have to play against it."

Tucci's new role in the upcoming Citadel sees the actor embody a similar sense of menace. The actor stars as Bernard Orlick, head of a spy institution that costars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas belonged to, prior to their memories being erased. Speaking of the role, Tucci said "I think there's the sophistication to him when it comes down to his sort of technical prowess, and there's a menace to him because he is somebody who has been in the field and goes into the field every now and then, and isn't afraid of conflict, physical conflict, and he's quite ruthless when he has to be in order to achieve what he needs to achieve."

Tucci's new series Citadel will release on Prime Video on April 28.