As an actor defined by his immense screen impact and his expansive versatility—as well as a celebrity adored for his charming personality and his humble candor—Stanley Tucci has admirers aplenty all over the world. It is easy to deduce that another reason for his widespread popularity is his exceptional and rich filmography, one that dates back to the mid 1980s, with his feature film debut as “Soldier” in the 1985 comedy flick Prizzi’s Honor starring Jack Nicholson and Kathleen Turner.

Fortunately, Tucci’s career has seen him since tackle far bigger roles than “Soldier”, though it may come as a shock to learn that he has only received one Academy Award nomination thus far, a nod for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Lovely Bones. Still, with everything from independent cult classics to awards season sensations, and even revered blockbuster triumphs included among his greatest films, Tucci’s filmography embodies the full breadth of the actor’s brilliance.

10 'Big Night' (1996)

Directed by Stanley Tucci & Campbell Scott

Not only a pivotal picture in the context of Stanley Tucci’s gradual emergence as an international star throughout the latter part of the 90s, but his first ever effort as director as well, Big Night marks a release of vital importance in Tucci’s career. The brilliant dramedy focuses on two Italian brothers in America, with Primo (Tony Shalhoub), a passionate yet stubborn chef, and Secondo (Tucci), the business manager of the duo’s failing restaurant. When they learn that a major celebrity is set to eat at their establishment, the brothers go all-out to conjure up an amazing night, hoping the success can revitalize their business.

It is a film that is propped up by the strength of its stars, with Tucci and Shalhoub utterly sublime in their roles, while a staggering ensemble of supporting stars bring incredible life and vibrancy to all the secondary parts. However, with a sharp, savvy story and some strong directorial choices, Big Night excels across the board as a deliciously fun and delightfully random gem of 90s comedy.

9 'Easy A' (2010)

Directed by Will Gluck

A romantic comedy actively engaged with modern teenage life, the savage nature of high school politics, and the pitfalls of hook-up culture, Easy A thrives as a fun and enlightening rom-com. Olive (Emma Stone) is a quiet straight-A student who finds her life uprooted when a false rumor about her losing her virginity spreads around the school. While she is initially shocked by the story, Olive begins to lean into her new reputation for self-gain.

Contemplative and sharp, but also tender, sweet, and charming, Easy A is a delightful teen movie anchored by a typically sublime lead performance from Stone. Unsurprisingly, Stanley Tucci is equally fabulous in the supporting part of Dill Penderghast, Olive’s eccentric and assertive though incredibly supportive father.

8 'Supernova' (2021)

Directed by Harry Macqueen

A beautiful romantic drama that was somewhat swept away from mainstream intrigue with the onset of the pandemic, Supernova hinges on two powerhouse performances from Tucci and Colin Firth as it delves into an emotionally devastating tale of love and mortality. The duo star as Sam (Firth) and Tusker Mulliner (Tucci), a couple whose lives are rocked when Tusker is diagnosed with early onset dementia. In response, they rent an RV and embark on a road trip across England, visiting old friends, loved ones, and significant locations from their past.

The chemistry between the two leads is immediately arresting, rich with a palpable sense of heartache and frustration as their characters each navigate their unique feelings of grief, yet never losing grasp of the charm and tenderness that defines the romance. A bleak tragedy, Supernova may be regarded by many as a film too upsetting to watch more than once, but it is still a worthwhile viewing experience that features both Tucci and Firth at their commanding best.