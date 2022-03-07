Stanley Tucci has played a host of supporting characters. Here are some of the ones you may have forgotten.

Stanley Tucci has a broad and varied filmography, featuring many movies that you may have either forgotten about or, maybe never even heard of before. Best known for his roles in critically and publicly acclaimed movies, such as The Devil Wears Prada (2006), The Lovely Bones (2009), and The Hunger Games franchise (2012-2015), Tucci also played supporting, but no less noteoworthy roles in some lesser-known films. Let's take a look at some of his more underrated but still nuanced and compelling characters.

Eric Dale, Margin Call (2011)

This financial thriller sees Tucci in the role of a man down on his luck but still with a moral compass. Dale has lost his job but is still committed to exposing corporate corruption. Tucci has clearly morphed himself into a disheveled and very tired-looking man, which is a world away from the bright-eyed and polished persona that audiences are used to. By the time he's paid a visit at his residence by other titular characters, Will Emerson (Paul Bettany) and Seth Bregman (Penn Badgely), Tucci's Eric Dale is a jaded but resolute man. Despite the character's seemingly pessimistic attitude, Tucci's performance proves satisfying, as we see a former corporate puppet take a stand.

Tony Shaw, A Private War (2018)

This biography of Marie Colvin follows her horrifying but captivating career as a war journalist. Tucci himself has described the movie as being about "the necessity of journalism" in regard to its constant quest for the truth. Tucci as Tony Shaw is cast opposite Rosamund Pike as Colvin, and their dynamic is a pleasure to watch. The dialogue and mannerisms are very subtle, but it brings a much-needed light-heartedness to the film. Tucci is humorous, but the concern is also there. Here, he plays a softer, but still very relatable and believable role.

Soldier, Prizzi's Honor (1985)

This off-the-wall mafia comedy starring Jack Nicholson and Kathleen Turner was one of Tucci's early roles, a predecessor to Quick Change, another mafia comedy that features Tucci along with comedy legend Bill Murray. Prizzi's Honor is the often overlooked original, and although Tucci doesn't have a lot of screen time, it's a pleasure to see a man so quick-witted in such an intelligent comedy. You can also see the beginnings of that comedic timing that has developed into some of his most iconic performances, like Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada.

Eddie Biasi, It Could Happen to You (1994)

This charming, light-hearted romantic comdey about how money can't buy happiness is mainly carried by Nicolas Cage and Bridget Fonda, but Tucci's presence should not be forgotten. Like Prizzi's Honor, Tucci does not have a whole load of screen time but he steals every scene he's in. Again, he's not exactly the most likable character, given he's bankrupted his ex-wife (Fonda) but the role is a comedic one that only adds to the film's tongue-in-cheek humor.

Frank Dixon, The Terminal (2004)

The Terminal is such a charming film, which is usually the case when Tom Hanks is involved. Tucci still adopts a comedic role but one more subtle than one might expect. By all intents and purposes, he serves as the villain of the story, seemingly setting out to foil Hanks' character's plans at every turn. With layered and witty dialogue that pokes holes at the absurdity of bureaucracy, Tucci's performance as Dixon brings the Kafkaesque authority figure into the modern age. Indeed, he plays the stickler for the rules very well, sometimes to a hilarious degree, but there's still that twinge of humanity that makes him more than a man behind a desk.

Paul Epstein, Deconstructing Harry (1997)

This interesting comedy by the notorious Woody Allen provides that more neurotic brand of humor that we've all come to know and love from him. Allen plays the titular character, Harry Block, but an ensemble cast of characters enters as versions of his in-novel personality, a star-studded means of blurring the lines between fiction and reality. Tucci's character is shy and softly spoken, his bumbling movements and tender speech fitting the bill for a Woody Allen character to a tee. However, there is something undeniably endearing yet tragic about his performance as we see the character's marriage break down and spiral into disrepair.

Louis D'Amico, The Daytrippers (1996)

This film is an intimate look into a family and their various relationships and exploits. With a found footage air to it, The Daytrippers hosts some very real and raw performances, Tucci's being one of the most compelling. By all regards, his character's far from the most likable: an adulterer and all-around angry and defensive sleaze. However, that magic Tucci Touch gives him a charm, something that we can't help but feel drawn to. Even in scenes where he's screaming and ranting in the middle of the street, we can't help but listen to every word he's saying.

