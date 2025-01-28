If you loved Stanley Tucci and his character's messy drama in Conclave, you need to watch Murder One. The thrilling legal drama was created by Steven Bochco (known for Hill Street Blues and L.A. Law) along with Charles H. Eglee and Channing Gibson for ABC in 1995. Although the show has been largely forgotten over the years, the acclaimed first season, with its buzzworthy twists and serialized mystery, was influential in the rise of prestige TV as we know it. Stanley Tucci steals every scene he's in with his portrayal of debauched billionaire Richard Cross. Tucci plays Richard with a mix of charm and a sinister quality that makes him a prime suspect in the central murder. The scenes in which he tries to scheme, manipulate, and covertly hint at what's to come feel like his scenes in Conclave, but with the drama dialed all the way up.

'Murder One' Is About a Scandalous Hollywood Murder