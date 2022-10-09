Throughout Stanley Tucci’s career, it’s been clear that his first love was, is, and will always be food. His first directorial effort, Big Night, is about two Italian brothers trying to hold their restaurant afloat, and he has since starred in the Julia Child biopic Julie & Julia, and named his recent memoir Taste: My Life Through Food. As an Italian American food connoisseur, it makes perfect sense that his series, Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, should map out Italy’s rich history of cuisine. In the series’ past two seasons, Tucci has been the perfect guide offering a relatable outsider’s perspective but also showing his love and admiration for the culture he grew up in. For anybody still wondering when, how, and where they can watch the show, you’ve come to the right place.

Where Can I Watch Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy?

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy will air every Sunday on CNN. In case you cannot watch it live, it will be available on demand shortly after it airs. If you have cable, you can also sign in with your provider login and watch the show on CNN Go, the online streaming platform for CNN.

While you wait for the show’s new season to premiere, you can also watch older episodes on Discovery+. You can get a Discovery+ membership for $4.99/month to stream with limited ads or get Discovery+ (Ad-Free) for $6.99/month.

What Is Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy About?

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy follows the Academy-Award-nominated actor as he travels around Italy and enjoys the cuisine of each region. In each city or region, Tucci learns a few new recipes, visits its best and most unique restaurants, and also takes in the culture. Tucci yearns to show that this country’s food is deeply connected to its history and culture. Each episode delves into the history of these foods, the people who still make them, and the new recipes they innovate.

When Will Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy Season 3 Premiere?

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy will premiere on CNN on October 9, 2022, at 9 PM ET. The episodes will be released weekly.

How Many Episodes of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy Will There Be?

There will be four episodes of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy. This season, Tucci will be visiting Puglia, Sardinia, Genoa and Liguria, and Calabria. Tucci has already dropped clues as to what these episodes might include. He previously shared a photo on his Instagram of orecchiette with broccoli rabe and anchovies, which is the specialty pasta dish from Puglia. In Cagliari, Sardinia, he shared a photo outside Trattoria Lillicu. Tucci was also spotted filming in Genoa enjoying a dish of gnocchi with clams and pesto. Pesto is a traditional sauce from the region. Calabria is set to be his most personal episode, however. Tucci has Calabrese roots and mentions it throughout the show. He even stayed there briefly to catch a ferry from there to Sicily in a previous episode. This episode will finally allow him to share the joys of his ancestral homeland with the world. While Calabrian cuisine includes a lot of traditional Italian food, the traces of French, Spanish and Arabic cuisine owing to past invasions, makes it a unique region.

What Other Cities Have Been Featured on Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy?

The first episode of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy was set in Naples and the Amalfi Coast. From there, Tucci traveled to Rome, Bologna, Milan, Tuscany, and Sicily. Season Two premiered in Venice and subsequently focused on the Piedmont Region and Umbria. Tucci also traveled outside of Italy to London and its vibrant Italian ex-pat community. These unique cities and the people who inhabit them have created some of the most interesting TV moments. In Naples, Tucci not only learned how to make and test fresh mozzarella but also found how food and activism went hand in hand at a restaurant called Chiku, where Romani people are able to showcase their culture despite a lack of funds and power.

On the Amalfi Coast, he tasted the exclusive delicacy, Lemon Delight, a dessert consisting of sponge cakes filled and coated with a creamy lemon custard, and discovered the revolutionary history of pasta in Rome. As Tucci traveled up north he found just as much adventure and history. In Bologna, Tucci visited the Giusti family who has been crafting vinegar products for over four hundred years and the Parma episode introduced us to the cutthroat world of the prosciutto business. Some of the quirkiest and tastiest moments also came in Lombardy, home of one of the most expensive cheeses in the world, and Tuscany, where holes in the walls of buildings known as “little doors of paradise” connect bars to outside passers-by. This mix of food, history, and contemporary culture is what has made this show a hit and will certainly continue in Tucci’s new destinations.

More Travel and Cuisine Docuseries Like Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

While Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy may be one of the best food travel shows on TV right now, it is certainly not the first. The genre has grown widely popular in the last 20 years, so while you wait for each new episode to come out, check out these classics.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: The late Anthony Bourdain revolutionized the travel show and made it a much more adventurous, dangerous, fun, and interesting kind of program. His CNN program Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown remains his best work. After working for much of his career as a chef in some of the best restaurants in New York, including Brasserie Les Halles, he focused the latter half of his life on travel. His series, Parts Unknown, goes where other shows never dared. He travels beyond the culinary staples like Paris and Rome and introduces audiences to the history, culture, and cuisine of countries like Cambodia, Uruguay, and Borneo.

Street Food: In three seasons of Street Food, audiences can learn about countries that other shows would ignore. This Netflix series travels across continents to deliver us the rarest and tastiest recipes. While other shows like to focus on the expensive five-star restaurants of European cities, this show introduces us to the people’s food. In its first season, the show focused on a variety of Asian cities from Bangkok to Seoul. Then in its second season, the creators traveled to Latin America, showcasing the food of Buenos Aires, La Paz, and much more. Their newest season has stayed in the US’s diverse indigenous and immigrant communities. For anyone who thinks travel and great cuisine are just for the rich, allow this show to change your mind.

Chef’s Table: Another Netflix series, Chef’s Table gives an intimate look at kitchens around the world. Seen as a follow-up to the creator David Gelb’s popular documentary, Jiro Dreams of Sushi which follows an 85-year-old sushi master and restaurant owner, this series follows chefs from all over the world. Gelb shows that while chefs specialize in many different things, come from many different homes, and have very different kitchens, they all share the same tenacity and passion needed to create truly memorable dishes. With episodes in Italy, Brazil, the US, and much more, Gelb shows just what it takes to become great.

