One of the greatest elements of science fiction is that it gets to comment on society and estimate where we’ll be in the future based on trends and behavior. This can come in any form, be it in high-profile dramas like Black Mirror, an ambitious adventure like Avatar: The Way of Water, or even a kid’s animated TV show called Star Blazers, which premiered in 1979 and ran for 77 episodes spread across three seasons.

The series became popular for its concisely-structured arcs and overall ambition to tell a story that required you to watch every episode before it became the norm. It also dealt with a mature storyline about the destruction of Earth and humanity having to search for resources in distant galaxies. The story was adapted from the popular Japanese anime series Space Battleship Yamato, which has influenced the stories of high-profile anime titles such as Gundam and Evangelion.

During the press tour for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, director Christopher McQuarrie spoke about how the Star Blazers series was very dear to his heart—and why it never made its way to the live-action format. During the interview, McQuarrie told Collider's Steve Weintraub that while he loves Star Blazers, he doesn't feel that studio execs share the same passion for the IP. The filmmaker explained that after pitching the sci-fi animated series' adaptation to production companies and streaming platforms, he realized that “nobody wanted it.” And often, the problem with sci-fi is that you need something huge to grab producers’ attention:

"The project came to me through someone who controlled the rights, this guy named Josh Kline. He’s a very nice guy and a very tenacious producer who managed to secure these extremely unsecurable rights. We went to Skydance, we set the project up there, and we tried to get it done as a feature, we tried to get it done as a limited series, we went to streaming, and streaming was booming, and nobody wanted it. Nobody touched it. Nobody would pick it up. The problem [with] 'Star Blazers' is there wasn't an element there. You didn't have a big name that got them excited, mine didn't seem to, and the IP didn't really get them excited. What I've learned from pitching—and why I'll just never do it again, ever—is, essentially, what you're doing is going around town and showing people what they're not buying. They just want to make sure that what they're not buying is not something somebody else wants. And until enough people want it, nobody wants it. That was kind of what happened with that. There wasn't any traction, there wasn't any excitement, and you couldn't convince people, ‘There are four great space operas, and this is the one that's never really been done."

McQuarrie went on to explain:

"We did all sorts of stuff in terms of expanding the universe, and you accepted a lot of things as a kid—that the physics of it and the geography of it are all kind of weird. We went so vast with it. It was so amazing, and it could have gone on forever. It's a world I really love, but you can't convince people something is great, other people have to convince them it's great by wanting it first. If you can't get that ignition started, it's DOA."

Star Blazers is Ten Years in the Making, But Apparently Adrift in Space

In addition to explaining that he had to expand the Star Blazers universe in order to make his pitches more appealing, McQuarrie suggested that the universe “could have gone on forever.” He reminded us that this is a project he’s “been working on going back 10 years or more.” He thought he had it down because even though the series is close to 45 years old, “so many of the issues and so many of the trends and so many of the things that you see happening in film right now were all in there.” And, according to the screenwriter and director, his own Dead Reckoning is included in those film trends, sharing:

"It's a hugely environmental message. And we're talking about something that I've been working on going back 10 years or more. So many of the issues and so many of the trends and so many of the things that you see happening in film right now were all in there. I mean, the fact that you're looking at this movie, Dead Reckoning, and the stuff that's topical in Dead Reckoning, we were making that kind of projection."

While it doesn't sound like Star Blazers will be adapted to a live-action anytime soon, you can watch a trailer for the original anime series below: