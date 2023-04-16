With The Super Mario Bros. Movie earning $377 million for its opening weekend at the global box office, it's pretty safe to say that collaborations with Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures will likely continue for the foreseeable future. With the vast library of characters and IP at Nintendo’s fingertips, the possibilities for potential film and television adaptations are literally endless. If Nintendo and Illumination proceed with another IP for another CG-animated movie, other than sequels to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the next best choice for an animated movie would be none other than Star Fox. The characters and world of Star Fox are rife for an animated feature, and the material is right in the wheelhouse of Illumination as a powerhouse, hitmaker animation studio.

The Right Approach for 'Star Fox'

Star Fox is the right choice for a CG-animated feature for Illumination since the storyline is set in a universe of anthropomorphic talking animals. That is not exactly an original concept for CG-animated features, but Illumination has had experience with and great success with it before, with the Sing movies. Both Sing movies are set in worlds inhabited by intelligent, anthropomorphized animals, and it’s portrayed in a very immersive and believable way. Illumination has also previously dealt with talking animals with their highly successful films, The Secret Life of Pets and its sequel, proving that they can create stories about talking, anthropomorphized animals and make them work. That will be necessary for a Star Fox movie.

A Star Fox movie should also build off the popularity of the Top Gun films, which could serve as a model for the potential adaptation. Fox McCloud and Falco Lombardi could be rivals in the vein of Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Iceman (Val Kilmer) from the original Top Gun. Ultimately, though, the movie should serve as an origin story for the universe of Star Fox, Andross’ campaign against the Lylat system, the death of James McCloud, and the origin of Fox McCloud’s new Star Fox team.

Ideally, the new movie could start showcasing the original Star Fox team led by James McCloud as a team of heroic, hotshot mercenary pilots for hire who defend the Lylat System until James’ untimely demise. Sometime later, James’ son seeks to reform the new Star Fox team to defend the Lylat System and get revenge on Andross for the death of his father. Of course, his new team will consist of his dad’s old partner, Peppy Hare, Fox’s childhood friend and mechanic Slippy, and Fox’s hotshot rival Falco Lombardi. The new Star Fox team needs to be a ragtag team of underdogs and misfits essentially living in the shadow of the old team but rising to the occasion to defeat the tyrannical Andross.

To add more female characters and potential romantic love interests in a storyline, there could be the addition of other characters such as Krystal and Katt Monroe, who have also become prominent characters within the Star Fox mythology, as well as strong pilots in their own right. While the story is ultimately about Fox and his team rising to the occasion, the addition of other pilots and characters such as Katt and Krystal would add some much-needed flavor, texture, and tension to the story. Additional female characters might also be incorporated into the team, such as Miyu and Fay from Star Fox 2, which was never officially released until the game was packed in with the SNES Classic Edition released in 2017.

Serving as secondary antagonists to the Star Fox team are their evil counterparts, the Star Wolf team, led by Wolf O’Donnell. The Star Wolf members should be the evil foils to Fox and his teammates, or they could even be their academic rivals at a military flight school, but then they will later betray Corneria and the Lylat system in favor of Andross. But with Andross as the major final enemy, Star Wolf would give the Star Fox team other enemies to overcome in battle.

Illumination's Success in Capturing the Fun and Essence of Nintendo

There are multiple reasons why The Super Mario Bros. Movie succeeded where many past video game adaptations have failed so spectacularly. The animated format meant that Illumination could stay relatively faithful to what Nintendo had established for the games without visually compromising the product. The characters' designs did not stray far from modern Nintendo designs of Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, etc. A Star Fox movie would need a similar approach in bringing the members of the team to life.

Secondarily, The Super Mario Bros. Movie captured the fun, essence, and imagination of playing a Nintendo Mario game, along with the wonder of the exploration of new worlds. In approaching a Star Fox movie, it would be important for Illumination to capture that immersive aerial dogfight style the games did so well, along with the rapport between the pilots. If Illumination can capture that magic and essence comparable to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, they would have another assured hit on their hands, and fans could enjoy a shared animated Nintendo Cinematic Universe.

Music and Sound Are Key

One factor that should not be overlooked for the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is its incredible score composed by Brian Tyler. Tyler made sure that his score carried the indelible sounds of Nintendo and The Super Mario Bros. game series. Koji Kondo, who composed the original in-game music for the original games consulted with Tyler on the film's music. Besides the iconic music cues and themes, The Super Mario Bros. Movie also maintained many of the classic sound effects of the classic games, adding to the immersive, nostalgic factors of the viewing experience. It’s rare because most adaptations based on video games fail to achieve this level of fidelity in the overall musical, sound, and immersive qualities, and it’s something that the crew of The Super Mario Bros. Movie did exceedingly well.

In making a Star Fox movie theme, bringing the music of the games created by the likes of Koji Kondo, Hajime Hirawasa, and Hajime Wakai similar to the orchestrations Tyler composed based on Kondo’s iconic music will be very important. But it is critical to bring the classic sound effects that are synonymous with the game as well. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a fairly assured proof of concept that Illumination appears to know what they are doing where Nintendo properties are concerned, so the studio would hopefully bring that same attitude to a Star Fox film. The Super Mario Bros. Movie even included the famous "DK Rap" from Donkey Kong 64 when Donkey Kong makes his entrance for the arena duel with Mario. Hopefully, Illumination can bring in a composer similar to Brian Tyler who respects wanting to incorporate the original, classic music Star Fox themes and tunes for the film, and the same with the sound department for the game’s classic sound effects.

Nintendo’s Future Plans with Illumination

Shockingly, Illumination, Nintendo, and Universal have not yet made any announcements regarding plans for a Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel, potential spinoffs, or other Nintendo projects. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already made more than $500 million worldwide and counting, and that figure will continue to climb. Perhaps the parties are showing some restraint and do not want to rush into things despite the first film's overwhelming success. But normally, when studios have such breakout success as this, they are quick to green-light multiple sequels and spinoffs. Perhaps Illumination and Nintendo have learned from some of the mistakes of past studio franchise attempts that tried to do too much too quickly, such as Warner Bros. Animation with its LEGO Movie franchise that led to the failure of The LEGO Ninjago Movie and the disappointment of The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Interestingly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie writer Matthew Fogel was a writer on the former, and The LEGO Movie franchise stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day both came over to play lead roles in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as well.

In the case of a potential Star Fox movie, it would be better if Illumination takes its time to make sure the movie lives up to the hype and finds that similar nostalgic entertainment sweet spot found in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While there is no indication that Star Fox is a part of any future plans, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a great Star Fox Easter egg, as Mario has an Arwing ship model in his room. Obviously, Nintendo and Illumination do not necessarily have to go in the direction of Star Fox next with so many properties and titles to choose from, but a CG-animated Star Fox film done in the style of Top Gun sounds too exciting to pass up. In the words of General Pepper, "Good luck."