Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Gunn masterfully brings the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy to a satisfying conclusion, with character arcs neatly tied up and fans feeling thoroughly fulfilled. After such a definitive ending to Gunn's space opera, fans were taken aback by the title card that appeared after the credits, proclaiming "The Legendary Star-Lord will return." This exciting twist leaves fans wondering whether Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) will return in a standalone film after Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. While the Guardians have proven to be a fan-favorite team in the MCU, the question remains: would a standalone movie for Peter Quill be a good or bad idea? And how would it compare to the iconic standalone films we've come to love in the MCU? From character development to legacy risks, let's weigh the pros and cons of the MCU's potential Star-Lord standalone.

First Off, What Would A Star-Lord Solo Film Look Like?

Image via Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen many of its heroes get their own standalone films, either before or after they've been introduced in team-up movies. Heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Shang-Chi, and Captain Marvel have all had their origins told before joining forces with other heroes in the Avengers films. Other heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man have had their stories told after making brief appearances in other films.

The standalone film for Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) proved to be a truly unique addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, offering an untold story that delved deeper into the character's history, despite her already-established fate in the main timeline. The film not only provided fans with greater insight into the hero's past but also introduced several new characters, such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), all of whom are expected to have a significant impact on the future of the MCU. Additionally, the movie also featured the return of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who has been gathering these characters to form the Thunderbolts, which is set to release on July 26, 2024.

The Guardians of the Galaxy films take a different approach, introducing the team as a unit and covering their individual origin stories across the three films. Since Star-Lord's backstory has already been established in the previous Guardians films, a standalone movie would likely focus on his future. This is hinted at in the second Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 end-credits scene, where Peter Quill is reunited with his grandfather on Earth, and the two of them comically discuss the unglamorous duty of mowing the lawn.

Another clue that this will most likely be the case is the title card that follows this scene, reading "The Legendary Star-Lord will return." The reference likely refers to the short-lived comic book series with the same name, which followed Peter Quill's adventures on Earth after leaving the Guardians Of The Galaxy. In the event that this comes to fruition, enthusiasts can anticipate observing the development and maturation of this character as he transitions into a new life on Earth, liberated from the weight of the distressing past he once ran from. This adaptation would likely feature a romantic storyline with Kitty Pride, a beloved character among X-Men aficionados, and could also serve as a prelude to both of these characters' role in the upcoming Secret Wars. Since Feige recently confirmed that we're "getting close" to the X-Men entering the MCU, the timing seems to add up just right.

Rocking the Solo and Keeping the Guardians' Aesthetic Alive

Image via Marvel Studios

In addition to character development, a solo Star-Lord movie could offer a unique opportunity for fans to savor the music and style that has become synonymous with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The unique blend of classic rock and sci-fi created a signature aesthetic that fans will be keen to experience again in the absence of new Guardians films.

Peter Quill's personal mixtape, dubbed "Awesome Mix Vol. 1," was a highlight of the first Guardians film, and subsequent movies continued to incorporate nostalgic needle drops from the '70s and '80s. A standalone film could allow for even more creative freedom in terms of song selection and visual aesthetic, immersing audiences in the vibrant and eclectic world of Peter Quill.

With a whole film devoted to Star-Lord, the soundtrack could be more comprehensive and nuanced than ever before, deepening the connection between the character and the music. This would allow fans to fully immerse themselves in the new world Peter Quill while feeling transported to the world of the Guardians of the Galaxy once again.

Can Star-Lord Hold His Own Without The Team?

There are, of course, some potential downsides to a Solo Star-Lord movie. One of the most pressing concerns is the potential lack of team dynamics. The ensemble cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy films is known for its chemistry and its legacy of found family has been a significant factor in the franchise's success. While audiences understand that all good things must come to an end and that one trilogy's ending could be another character's fresh start, a solo Star-Lord film with Peter Quill as its only subject may not be as compelling to fans without the other members of the team to engage with. While the character is undoubtedly charismatic and likable, he shines the brightest when playing off the other members of the Guardians. This leaves audiences wondering whether he can carry a full-length movie on his own.

James Gunn totally achieved the Star Wars magic he aimed to create, and the Guardians franchise was reminiscent of the original three Star Wars movies. Like the first three films in the Star Wars saga, each entry in the Guardians series adds to an expansive and gripping story that comes to a satisfying climax. The cautionary story of Solo, however, serves as a lesson to make sure a character can hold their own before releasing a standalone film when examining the series in relation to Star Wars. Failure to do so may hurt the film's box office performance and give fans an undesirable impression.

On one hand, a Star-Lord standalone film could delve deeper into his individual quirks and distinct personality, making for a memorable cinematic experience. On the other hand, it could highlight the absence of the team that made him so fascinating, leaving audiences feeling underwhelmed.

It Doesn't Seem Possible Without James Gunn

Image via Disney

Another risk for a solo Star-Lord film is the potential for it to fall short in capturing the essence of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, which are widely considered some of the MCU's best films, all directed by James Gunn. Without Gunn's expert guidance, which the fans and the cast have grown to trust, the film might miss the mark and negatively impact the franchise's legacy.

Gunn's unique ability to blend humor, action, and music into a seamless and entertaining package is one of the key elements that contributed to the success of the Guardians films. It is difficult to imagine a Guardians spin-off centered on the leader of the group succeeding without Gunn's sharp writing. Additionally, it's very possible that a standalone film may not be able to capture the same energy and style that fans have grown to love without Gunn's creative direction. Despite how much fans would love to revisit the distinctive musical and visual style that blends retro and futuristic elements, the absence of Gunn could pose a challenge to maintaining the franchise's distinct aesthetic.

The Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy also explored significant heavy themes such as family, identity, and sacrifice. Although a solo Star-Lord movie could continue to delve into these themes, it may not be possible for someone else to bring the same emotional depth that Gunn brought to the previous films. While a solo Star-Lord movie has the potential to offer fans an exciting new chapter in the MCU, it's important to remember that James Gunn played a significant role in shaping the Guardians' legacy.

In The End, It All Comes Down To Execution

Image via Marvel Studios

Overall, whether a solo Star-Lord movie would be a good or bad idea ultimately depends on how it's executed. If the story is well-written, and the filmmakers are able to capture the same magic that made the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise so beloved, then it could be a great addition to the MCU. However, if the movie falls short and fails to capture the style and spirit of the franchise, it could be seen as a major misstep. Only time will tell if Marvel Studios decides to take the risk and explore a Solo Star-Lord movie, but fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how it all unfolds.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now

