IDW has announced a new era of the Star Trek comics with the debut of Star Trek #1 during San Diego Comic Con. Debuting in October, the comic features art by critically acclaimed Ramon Rosanas (Marvel’s Star Wars, Ant-Man), and scripts by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, the creative minds behind Star Trek: Year Five.

Star Trek #1 weaves an epic and unprecedented adventure story that spans the far reaches of the Star Trek universe. It brings together characters from across the galaxy and across eras and variations of the beloved franchise—who must band together to prevent the mysterious murder of the gods. “Benjamin Sisko is back!” Lanzing said, adding,

We’re immeasurably thrilled to launch a new starship with a crew of new and familiar faces heading on a mission that will truly go where no one has gone before—an Avengers-style ongoing crossover that treats Gene Roddenberry’s creation as a living universe. This is a book where anyone can show up and where anything is possible.

The comic is set in 2378, where Benjamin Sisko has finally returned from the Bajoran Wormhole omnipotent. But his godhood is failing with every minute. Sent by the Prophets on a mission to the deepest parts of space aboard the U.S.S. Theseus. Sisko witnesses the unthinkable, someone is killing the gods. And only Sisko and his motley crew of Starfleet members from every era of Trek can stop them.

Image via Paramount

“As a child, I watched reruns of the classic Star Trek series endlessly–until Next Generation, Voyager, and Deep Space Nine came along!” Rosanas revealed. The scribe further shared his excitement saying, “Gene Roddenberry is History with a capital H and his legacy is unstoppable. Having an opportunity to bring my passion and creativity to this franchise is incredibly exciting for me.”

Star Trek #1 will be available with eight variant covers including Cover A by series artist Rosanas, Cover B by Declan Shalvey, Cover C by David Aja, Cover D by Rachael Stott, and a sketch Cover E, as well as three additional covers by Rosanas and Francesco Francavilla. Furthermore, a Star Trek #1 prelude story from Rosanas, Kelly, and Lanzing will come out in September’s highly-anticipated Star Trek #400, a monumental anthology issue!

Elaborating on the themes of the new comic Kelly said, “Dreams of an optimistic, utopian future of cooperation and equality are more important now than ever.” Further adding, “We’re both excited to continue the stories that have meant so much to us in the past and to welcome new readers to Starfleet. This is a grand adventure, one that weaves together elements from every Star Trek series to tell a new, vital, and forward-thinking sci-fi saga.” Editor Heather Antos added,

Star Trek has always been about telling stories of a better future, of hope for humanity. Something this world needs now more than ever before. And what Jackson, Collin, and Ramon are doing with this series is bigger. Bigger and bolder than any Star Trek series has gone before.

Star Trek #1 will debut in October, meanwhile, check out the new covers below, as well as our interview with Captain Pike himself, Anson Mount:

Image via IDW Publishing

Image via IDW Publishing

Image via IDW Publishing

Image via IDW Publishing

Image via IDW Publishing

Image via IDW Publishing