If you missed Star Trek: The 10 Forward Experience when it originally debuted in Los Angeles, now is your second chance! Fever and Paramount+ have teamed up once again to bring fans an immersive Star Trek gathering. Only in San Diego for 4 days, this event will run from July 21 - 24 in conjunction with San Diego Comic-Con. And with limited tickets, The 10 Forward Experience is sure to sell out fast. This event isn't the first of its kind, following several other immersive experiences based on television and movies, The Walking Dead and Stranger Things among them, but this Star Trek venture is sure to be like no other with a fanbase that spans over 6 decades.

The experience's event page on Fever teases an event fun and fit for all Federation species:

For all of you Star Trek fans out there, look no further! Paramount+ is bringing “STAR TREK’S 10 FORWARD: THE EXPERIENCE” to San Diego this July. Step foot inside this one-of-a-kind immersive Star Trek experience with tasty food, intergalactic drinks, a multitude of photo ops, and interactive activations. Walk away with exclusive merch you can only get at the experience. All species are welcome to attend including Vulcans, Kelpians, Saurians, Cardassians, and Humans. Live long and prosper!

The experience is a 21+ event that lasts an hour and a half and has two different ticket levels for attendees. The general admission includes entry, food, drink, and access to the exclusive merch store and interactive experiences for $60. The VIP admission costs $125 and includes everything previously listed, as well as "elevated" food, a tasting and tasting set, and a swag bag courtesy of Paramount+.

Image via Paramount+

The 10 Forward experience first arrived in Los Angeles in conjunction with Star Trek: Picard Season 2's release which coincidentally also primarily was set in a Los Angeles, just a few years ahead of our current time. In the '80s and '90s series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, 10 Forward was the social lounge of the Enterprise where the crew ate, drank, and played classical musical instruments. However, in Picard, it's revealed that the Enterprise's 10 Forward wasn't the first iteration of the bar.

After the alien Q makes changes to the timeline, Picard (Patrick Stewart) must time travel to 2024 where the changes originated from to try to save the prime reality. Later, when the coordinates of a "watcher" who can help in Picard's mission are revealed, Picard is surprised to find the location of a hole in the wall bar called 10 Forward, as well as a much younger Guinan (Ito Aghayere). It's this set of inciting incidents that set up the premise for Picard's second season and the unique 10 Forward experience. If Star Trek can't teleport us to Risa, at least we can go two years into the future.

Check out Star Trek On Paramount+'s Instagram post below and book your tickets on Fever!