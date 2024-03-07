The Big Picture Celebrate Star Trek III's 40th anniversary with a new Steelbook edition featuring original teaser poster artwork and a 4K restoration.

Join the original Star Trek cast on a mission to resurrect Spock in this iconic third installment directed by Leonard Nimoy.

Preorder the exclusive Walmart edition for a poster and booklet, and stay tuned for more special features to be revealed.

With its 40th anniversary around the corner, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock is coming to stores in a new Steelbook edition. TrekCore.com reports that several online retailers are now offering preorders for the Steelbook edition of the film, which will be available later this year. The new case features the artwork of a spectral Spock that decorated the film's original teaser posters, while the interior artwork features the film's most shocking moment; the destruction of the original USS Enterprise. The disc inside will feature a 4K restoration of the original film; additional special features have yet to be revealed. Walmart is also offering an exclusive edition of the film that will come with a poster of the film's key art and an exclusive booklet.

First released in the summer of 1984, The Search for Spock was the third film to reunite the original Star Trek cast, including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, James Doohan, and Walter Koenig. It was Nimoy's directorial debut, and forms a loose trilogy with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.

What Happens in 'The Search for Spock'?

Following Spock's seeming self-sacrifice at the end of Wrath of Khan, his body was laid to rest on the Genesis Planet, a world in the process of being terraformed by advanced technology. However, before dying, Spock placed his psychic essence inside Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy (Kelley), and it needs to be reunited with its body. Unfortunately, the Genesis Planet has been declared off-limits by the Federation, so Captain James T. Kirk (Shatner) and his crew have to steal the Enterprise to get there. Kirk's son, David Marcus (Merritt Butrick) and his Vulcan ally, Saavik (Robin Curtis, replacing Wrath of Khan's Kirstie Alley) are already on Genesis with a research team, and find themselves in deadly danger when rogue Klingon warlord Kruge (Christopher Lloyd) seeks the power of Genesis for himself. To resurrect his lost friend, Kirk may have to sacrifice everything he holds dear...

The Search for Spock was a success for Paramount, although with a gross of $87 million USD on a $16 million budget, it grossed less than Wrath of Khan or Voyage Home. Although reviews at the time were mixed, it has subsequently become viewed as an exception to the "rule" that odd-numbered Star Trek movies are disappointing, while even-numbered ones are good.

The Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Steelbook is available for preorder now at a variety of online retailers, and will be released on May 28. Check out the artwork below and stay tuned to Collider for future updates. In the meantime, you can stream Star Trek III: The Search for Spock on Max in the U.S.

Image via Paramount

