The film made $76 million domestically in 1984 with divisive reviews but strong performances from the cast.

Despite the U.K. release only, there is hope for a U.S. release soon, giving fans a chance to see the iconic film in theaters in 2024.

Not long after Star Wars: The Phantom Menace returned to theaters for its 25th anniversary and made waves at the box office, another iconic sci-fi franchise is following in its footsteps. Empire Magazine officially revealed that Star Trek III: The Search For Spock will be re-released in theaters to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary. The report is also accompanied by a new poster from Matt Ferguson, aka Cakes Comics, who has partnered with other major movie franchises such as Star Wars and Planet of the Apes for posters in the past.

The Search For Spock initially premiered in theaters on June 1, 1984, and brought in an impressive haul of $76 million domestically, including an opening weekend of $16 million, which adjusted for inflation computes to a $216 million domestic total and $45 million opening weekend in 2024. For comparison, Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong, the two biggest movies of the year so far, opened with around $80-$85 million domestically earlier this year. Star Trek III: The Search For Spock has been divisive among fans in the 40 years since its release, and lands as the eighth-highest-rated Star Trek movie out of 13 on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 76% score from critics and a 64% rating from audiences.

The only catch is that, as of now, Star Trek III: The Search For Spock is only scheduled to re-release in theaters in the U.K. It's unknown at this time if or when a U.S. release will be announced, but given the franchise has passionate fans all over the world, it's possible that an announcement is coming soon. This will be the first time since its 1984 release that The Search For Spock is back in theaters, and there are surely young and old Star Trek fans across generations who would jump at the chance to see the film in theaters in 2024.

Who Stars in 'Star Trek III: The Search for Spock'?

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock returned the previous film's iconic cast members, such as William Shatner as the legendary Captain Kirk, Leonard Nimoy (who also directed the film) as Spock, and DeForest Kelley as McCoy. The film also rounded out a strong supporting cast which consists of James Doohan as Scotty, Walter Koenig as Chekov, George Takei as Sulu, and Nichelle Nichols as Uhura. While opinions on the film are split, particularly about some rocky special effects, the one thing that has garnered universal appreciation for Star Trek 3: The Search For Spock is the impressive performances across the board.

Star Trek 3: The Search For Spock returns to U.K. theaters on June 14. Check out the new poster above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the re-release schedule, and stream the film on Max in the meantime.