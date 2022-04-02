Pine said if he were in charge, he would focus on smaller, character stories.

Shortly after producer J.J. Abrams announced a new Star Trek movie at the recent ViacomCBS investor day presentation, it was reported that the original cast—which was touted to be making a return—had no idea about the film. Now, Chris Pine, who has played Captain James T. Kirk in three live-action Star Trek movies, has told Deadline that while he has met with the creative team behind the upcoming film, he still hasn’t seen a proper script.

Pine also tried to dissect the many reasons why the rebooted Star Trek trilogy, which includes 2009’s Star Trek, its 2013 sequel Star Trek Into Darkness, and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, didn’t meet the commercial benchmarks expected of them. He said that if he were in charge, he’d focus on telling smaller stories within the universe, instead of trying to ape Marvel-level success.

Pine said that he will always be grateful to the franchise for having established him as a star, but he is still unsure of what the future for the series holds. Talks for a fourth Star Trek film had broken down previously after Pine and Chris Hemsworth—who’d played Captain Kirk’s father in pre-Thor days—reportedly couldn’t come to an agreement about their contracts.

Here's what Pine said about the prospect of stepping onto the bridge of the Enterprise once again:

"I’ve not read a script. I met the director, Matt [Shankman], who I really like. I met a producer on it that I really like. I know JJ [Abrams] is involved in it in some respects. I met the new people over at Paramount, which is many different kind of relations. I really liked them. Everybody seems excited about the prospect of it. There’s just simply no — I don’t have a tangible script to look at."

Pine suggested that it is perhaps not feasible to spend $500 million on producing and marketing a movie, and then waiting for it to hit an astronomical figure before it can turn a profit. He added:

"We always tried to get the huge international market. It was always about making the billion dollars. It was always this billion-dollar mark because Marvel was making a billion. Billion, billion, billion. We struggled with it because Star Trek, for whatever reason, its core audience is rabid. Like rabid, as you know. To get these people that are interested that maybe are Star Wars fans or think Star Trek is not cool or whatever, proven to be… we’ve definitely done a good job of it but not the billion-dollar kind of job that they want. But we operate in a system now which I don’t know how much longer we have if you have to spend 500 million dollars on a film to reach… even you have to pay all sorts of people back. So to make a billion, it’s like you haven’t even — a billion is the gross. You haven’t brought your net in. So I mean, if I had my business suit on, that’s what I would do, but I don’t know where that is. That’s all above my pay grade."

Also starring Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldaña, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg, the first Star Trek reboot was a critical smash, but made only $385 million against a reported $150 million budget. The sequel made $467 million against a reported $190 million budget, while Beyond was the least successful of the three, with $343 million against a reported $185 million budget.

S.J. Clarkson was originally announced as the director of the fourth film, before being replaced by Shankman. Fargo creator Noah Hawley and Quentin Tarantino had parallel projects in the works, but neither materialized. The franchise is, however, booming on television, with multiple titles on the air.

