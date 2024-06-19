The Big Picture Shatner's Star Trek V: The Final Frontier tackles God in space, raising Roddenberry's ire and falling short of prior Trek films.

The Star Trek franchise seems to have an unspoken rule when it comes to films: the odd-numbered films tend to be weaker than the even-numbered ones. This rule held for a while (with Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek: First Contact being the biggest examples) until it was shaken up by the poor reception of Star Trek: Nemesis and J.J. Abrams taking the franchise into a whole new direction - and a whole new universe. The most infamous example of an odd-numbered Star Trek would have to be Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, which also marked William Shatner's directorial debut.

The Final Frontier sees the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise traveling to Nimbus III to rescue a trio of diplomats, where they encounter Sybok (Laurence Luckinbill), the half-brother of Spock (Leonard Nimoy). Sybok wants to use the Enterprise to transport a being who claims to be God across the universe, spreading its wisdom along the way. That's right: this is a Star Trek movie where the main antagonist is God. 35 years later, this storyline, along with a host of other factors, has made The Final Frontier one of the most poorly received Star Trek films. But it also caused a showdown of biblical proportions between Shatner and Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

‘Star Trek V: The Final Frontier’ Had a Rocky Pre-Production Process

In his book Star Trek Movie Memories, Shatner said that the idea of Kirk facing off against God came from watching televangelists, including Jim Bakker. "They [the televangelists] were repulsive, strangely horrifying, and yet I became absolutely fascinated," he wrote. But Shatner had issues getting his version of The Final Frontier to theaters, especially when it came to the script. After a lengthy search, David Loughery started to co-write the script with Shatner until the Writers' Guild of America went on strike in 1988. Even after the strike ended, The Final Frontier still went through a number of rewrites as Paramount wanted to rush the sequel into production. This led to a sequence featuring angels and demons being transformed into a scene where the Enterprise crew faces off against a group of rock men, and then just one rock man due to budget concerns.

The biggest change involved Sybok - or rather, the actor who would have played him. Shatner originally wanted Sean Connery for the role, but Connery ended up turning down The Final Frontier for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The Final Frontier does pay homage to Connery, as the planet "God" is trapped on is called Sha Ka Ree in honor of him. But this all paled in comparison to Roddenberry's ire with The Final Frontier and his efforts to halt it from going into production.

Gene Roddenberry Hated the Story for ‘Star Trek: The Final Frontier’ – Because It Tackled Ideas He'd Already Conceived

By the time The Final Frontier rolled around, Gene Roddenberry was billed as an "executive consultant" on the Star Trek films, which meant that he didn't have much control over the direction of the story. He took umbrage with Shatner's story as he'd wanted to do a Star Trek movie centering around similar ideas. Roddenberry previously wrote a script titled "The God Thing," where the Enterprise crew had to reunite to stop a powerful alien entity that was causing destruction throughout the universe. But Paramount turned the script down due to its religious elements, with a planned novelization failing to materialize. Even though Roddenberry would try to explore the central idea of "The God Thing" in Star Trek: The Motion Picture and his Star Trek: Phase II pitch (which later served as the basis for Star Trek: The Next Generation), it never came to fruition - which meant that Shatner's success infuriated him.

Roddenberry went to extreme measures to voice his displeasure with Shatner, including sending an official memo decrying The Final Frontier's story. But it didn't stop there, as Roddenberry also had acclaimed sci-fi author Issac Asimov in his corner. Asimov didn't mince words when Roddenberry asked him for input, calling it an "out and out disaster." "To bring in a charismatic preacher who seems to be all-powerful and ends up being ludicrously wrong is going to move the more educated and sophisticated end of the audience to embarrassed laughter," he wrote. It's rather ironic that Shatner claimed that Roddenberry would be "rolling in his grave" at the state of modern Star Trek when his own creative decisions drew Roddenberry's ire.

35 Years Later, ‘The Final Frontier’ Is Still One of the Weakest ‘Star Trek’ Films

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier struggled when it hit theaters, and though part of that was due to the onslaught of blockbusters that included Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Tim Burton's Batman, it's also because the film doesn't match up to its predecessors or successors. Much of the film's focus is put on Kirk, Spock, and Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley); this doesn't leave the rest of the cast with many memorable moments save for Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) and her infamous fan dance. Paramount also reportedly wanted more humor due to the reception of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, which led to scenes like Spock mispronouncing "marshmallows" as "marsh melons" and singing "Row Row Row Your Boat" with Kirk and McCoy. Compared to the tragedy of The Wrath of Khan or the triumphant finale that is Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered County, The Final Frontier falls short of the Star Trek standard.

Even Shatner feels like he could have done better with The Final Frontier, and expanded upon this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"I wish that I’d had the backing and the courage to do the things I felt I needed to do. My concept was, “Star Trek goes in search of God,” and management said, “Well, who’s God? We’ll alienate the nonbeliever, so, no, we can’t do God.” And then somebody said, “What about an alien who thinks they’re God?” Then it was a series of my inabilities to deal with the management and the budget. I failed. In my mind, I failed horribly. When I’m asked, “What do you regret the most?,” I regret not being equipped emotionally to deal with a large motion picture."

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier is an example of how ideas can suffer with poor execution. The concept of encountering God in space was ripe with potential, but Shatner swung too hard for the fences when trying to bring it to the silver screen.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

