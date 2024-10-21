Last month, Nacelle announced their new line of Star Trek figures, and at this weekend's New York Comic Con, the company revealed the first wave of figures. You might have been expecting Kirk, Spock, or Picard, but the new line has a few curveballs. TrekCore.com reports that the first wave will include deep-cut characters like Weyoun, Valkris, and Tuvix.

At the convention, Nacelle founder Brian Volk-Weiss explained that he wanted the line to focus on characters who haven't had numerous other action figures already. The Nacelle line will include figures from the first five live-action Star Trek TV series (The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise), and the first ten theatrical Trek movies (six starring the Original Series cast, and four with the Next Generation crew). The first wave will consist of eight six-inch-scale figures: Edward Jellico, Peter Preston, Valkris, Rachel Garrett, Tuvix, Mirror Jonathan Archer, Weyoun, and Captain Hikaru Sulu. Preorders for the figures, which are expected to retail for under $30 USD, will open early next year; the figures will be released in late 2025.

Who Are the Characters in Nacelle's 'Star Trek' Line?

Edward Jellico (Ronny Cox) is a high-ranking Starfleet officer who was given temporary command of the Enterprise-D during the Next Generation two-parter "Chain of Command", where his leadership style clashes with the ship's crew; later promoted to Admiral, he appeared on Prodigy. Peter Preston (Ike Eisenmann) was Montgomery Scott's nephew, who served on the Enterprise in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Valkris (Catherine Shirriff) was a Klingon spy who appeared in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. Rachel Garrett was the captain of the ill-fated Enterprise-C on the Next Generation episode "Yesterday's Enterprise"; a younger incarnation of the character will appear in the upcoming streaming-original movie Star Trek: Section 31. Tuvix (Tom Wright) was the result of a transporter accident that fused two Voyager crew members, sparking decades of fan debate when Captain Janeway ordered him to be separated into his component parts. Weyoun (Jeffrey Combs) is a series of Vorta clones who serve the Dominion on Deep Space Nine. Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) was the captain of the original starship Enterprise; the figure will be of his evil counterpart from the twisted Mirror Universe. Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) is the longtime helmsman of the Enterprise; the figure will depict him as the captain of the USS Excelsior, as seen in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

New York Comic Con abounded with Star Trek news this year. In addition to Nacelle's new action figures, Section 31 got a release date, Strange New Worlds got Rhys Darby, and Starfleet Academy got a second season and Tatiana Maslany.

Preorders for Nacelle's new Star Trek line will open in early 2025, with the figures expected to hit shelves in late 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.