Get ready for the next generation of Star Trek action figures. Your favorites from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Lower Decks are coming to your shelves in the form of a new line from Master Replicas. The first two figures are available to pre-order now, with more to come in the future.

Master Replicas' line of new Trek figures will apparently encompass the entire Paramount+-exclusive generation of Trek series, which will include the aforementioned series, as well as Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Section 31, and even Star Trek: Prodigy, which was cancelled by Paramount after its first season and later picked up by Netflix. The first two figures, Spock from Strange New Worlds and Admiral Jean-Luc Picard from Picard, are now available for pre-order. The announcement also includes images of the next few figures, including Will Riker and Worf from Picard, and Brad Boimler, Beckett Mariner, and D'vana Tendi from Lower Decks. The figures are 4.5 inches tall, putting them in scale with Playmates' classic 1990s Star Trek line, which encompassed every Trek series and movie available at the time. Both figures feature extensive articulation, and come with a phaser accessory. Spock and Picard will retail for $25.99 USD, and can be preordered now on MasterReplicas.com.

What Other 'Star Trek' Action Figures Are Available Now?

Many recent lines of Star Trek action figures have been short-lived, including a line of figures for the kid-aimed animated series Prodigy, which was canceled even before it could release its holographic Captain Janeway figure. Playmates attempted to revive their classic Trek line in recent years, as well, but it only lasted a single wave of figures. Another line of figures from Nacelle, this one on a larger scale (comparable to Marvel Legends or Star Wars' Black Series) will launch soon. That one will focus on more obscure characters who have not yet had their own action figures, including Deep Space Nine's Weyoun, Voyager's Tuvix, and The Next Generation's Edward Jellico. EXO-6 currently produces high-end, 1:6-scale figures from across Star Trek's history, featuring screen-accurate head sculpts and real cloth uniforms.

This will be the first foray into action figures for the UK-based Master Replicas. However, they also produce a wide range of other Star Trek collectibles, from a replica of Captain Picard's teacups to a plush Moopsy.

The first two figures from Master Replicas' new line of Star Trek figures are now available for pre-order. While you wait for your new figures to arrive, most of the Star Trek franchise is streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.