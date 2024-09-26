A new line of Star Trek action figures is getting ready to beam into stores — and you can help decide what characters will be a part of it. The Nacelle Company is producing a new line of 6-inch Trek figures, and they want fan input. Nacelle intends to focus on characters who have never been available as action figures, and on outfits that have never made the leap from screen to collectible — a tall order, given that Playmates' extensive Trek action figure lines of the 1990s included deep cuts like Worf in 19th-century garb from Star Trek: Generations and doomed peace activist Edith Keeler (Joan Collins) from "The City on the Edge of Forever".

Says Nacelle founder Brian Volk-Weiss:

"As a lifelong Star Trek fan who somehow made it through Chekov's Ceti Eel scene at the ripe old age of six (thanks mom!), who would go on to name his company after a term every Trek fan is familiar with, I'm starting to think I’m in the best holodeck program ever made — this has all been so surreal! I promise all the fellow fans out there that we will deliver the deep cuts we've been waiting decades for, and keep the surprises coming too! Warp engines are standing by!"

What 'Star Trek' Series Will Nacelle's New Figure Line Cover?

Nacelle's new line will cover the pre-streaming era of Star Trek — that's from The Original Series to Enterprise, with everything in between, including The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager. It also includes the first ten theatrical movies — the six movies featuring Kirk, Spock, and company from The Original Series, and four starring Picard and his Next Generation crew. However, it won't include the new generation of Trek series streaming on Paramount+, including Discovery, Lower Decks, and Strange New Worlds, so you'll have to wait for a Battle-Damaged Brad Boimler or a Michael Burnham with Speeder Bike. It also won't include the three "reboot" Star Trek movies starring Chris Pine as Kirk — or that fourth movie, if it ever gets made.

Originally formed as the production company behind documentary TV series like The Toys That Made Us and Disney+'s Behind the Attraction, Nacelle has recently branched out into toymaking. They have revived beloved brands of the past like Robo Force, Sectaurs, and Madballs, and also produced new lines for series like The Expanse.

Nacelle's new line of Star Trek figures is in the works; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and make your voice heard at startrekideas@nacellecompany.com. In the meantime, most Star Trek shows are available to stream on Paramount+ and you can watch Prodigy on Netflix.

