Confined to the flat gray halls of a starship and composed entirely of lengthy stretches of dialogue—the first “bottle shows” of Star Trek: The Original Series were creative ways of saving money. Star Trek used bottle episodes every few episodes so that production could save for pricier shoots down the line with famous guest actors or even exotic locations. “Ship shows” or “bottle episodes” are used to quell budget constraints by keeping the episode's action within pre-existing sets. In a bottle show, character development is the action, and the cost-saving concept is still influential, to put it mildly. Claustrophobic, titillating, theatrical to a fault, and at times, unintentionally hilarious—these are the six best bottle episodes in the Star Trek canon, from Deep Space Nine to The Next Generation, and boldly go nowhere.

The Original Series: “The Naked Time”

The fourth episode of the first season of Gene Roddenberry’s groundbreaking original series follows the USS Enterprise under the command of Captain Kirk (William Shatner) as they arrive at the dying planet of Psi 2000. Their mission: to uncover the reason for the planet’s designation and to retrieve a stranded research team. But when Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and a “redshirt” unknowingly contaminate the Enterprise with an untraceable and infectious disease that begins to alter the crew’s inhibitions, hilarity and hijinks ensue. “The Naked Time” was initially conceived as a dual episode, part one ending with a cliffhanger that would see the Enterprise traveling back in time. They scrapped that ending idea, later reworking the concept into the episode “Tomorrow Is Yesterday.” By many accounts, this is the bottle episode — the one that essentially started it all, creating an ingenious storytelling trend that continues to inspire countless other shows and films hard up for cash. Producer and writer Harve Bennett compared Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan as basically a bottle episode, noting that roughly more than half of the film’s runtime is on the bridge of the Enterprise and the USS Reliant.

Deep Space Nine: “Duet”

The 19th episode of the first season of Deep Space Nine, “The Duet,” was inspired by Robert Shaw’s 1967 stage play The Man in the Glass Booth, about a Jewish man accused of being a secret Nazi war criminal — and that’s essentially the episode. Monologues and paranoia. After a Cardassian man (played by Harris Yulin) arrives at the station suffering from a sickness, one he could’ve only contracted from a Bajoran labor camp during the Occupation, Major Kira (Nana Visitor) leads an investigation to determine if he’s an infamous war criminal. Comprised of memorable quotes and the close-quarters suspense of a made-for-TV remake of Silence of the Lambs, “The Duet” is DS9’s attempt at a taut psychological thriller with the soapy veneer you’d come to expect from Star Trek. This dialogue-heavy episode is a reinvention of the bottle show concept.

Star Trek: Enterprise: “Shuttlepod One”

The16th episode of Star Trek: Enterprise’s first season is essentially Tennessee Williams in Space. While investigating an asteroid field, Commander Tucker and Lieutenant Reed are convinced that the Enterprise has been destroyed and that their chances of survival are slim-to-none. Almost the entirety of the episode takes place within the confines of a shuttlecraft, a quintessential bottle show filmed to lower Enterprise’s first season expenditures. “Shuttlepod One” perfectly encapsulates the creative core of a bottle episode with the hammy dramatics of a stage play. As Tucker and Reed descend into hallucinatory madness, trapped together with a dwindling air supply, this tightly contained bottle episode stands as one of the best and most beloved in the Star Trek canon.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad”

As members of the USS Discovery try to unwind at a party, space bandit Harry Mudd triggers a time loop that frequently leads to the ship’s destruction, killing the crew in its entirety, in what’s essentially Groundhog Day amongst the cosmos. Production loved guest star Rainn Wilson and his portrayal of Mudd in the Season 1 episode “Choose Your Pain,” so they wrote “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad” as a bottle episode palate cleanser to bring back the character and a tonal shift for the series. A mid-season interlude is largely separate from the overall plot, favoring a more focused and nuanced exploration of character development. The process of piecing the episode was tricky and required a lot of takes and coverage. Staff writer Kirsten Beyer stated in the “The Voyage of Season 1” bonus featurette that creating that episode was one of the scariest and most difficult tasks they ever had to do in a writer’s room; thankfully, it all pays off in the end.

The Next Generation: “The Naked Now”

Episode 3 of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s first season was and still is, criticized for its lack of originality as a shot-for-shot remake of TOS’s “The Naked Time.” Seen by many as a lackluster reboot of a beloved bottle episode where everyone gets drunk and horny, Jonathan Frakes, who played William Riker, hated the episode and, at the time, called it the worst thing he’d ever been a part of in The Next Generation. Critics and fans detested it, blaming the lukewarm reception on the fact that audiences barely knew the new iteration of the USS Enterprise — a valid point when you consider the cultural and logistical importance of the bottle episode format on the greater Star Trek fandom. Still, it’s worth watching as part of a late-'80s cringe-binge and a prime example of broadcast syndication. Hosted on multiple television stations, TNG didn’t have a specific network to answer to, meaning no network interference or meddling, giving them the freedom to produce the stories they wanted. Although highly anticipated, TNG’s broad approach to storytelling stumbled in its infancy before finding its footing down the line.

The Original Series: “Journey to Babel”

The 10th episode of the second season of The Original Series finds the Enterprise tasked with transporting dignitaries to a diplomatic conference that ends in murder. More like Agatha Christie on the USS Enterprise with the backstabbing family drama you come to expect from a twisty murder mystery. This bottle episode first premiered on November 17, 1967, and features the first onscreen appearance of Spock’s parents, Sarek (Mark Lenard) and Amanda (Jane Wyatt), and serves as the introduction of the Andorians and the Tellarites to the Trek canon of aliens. One of the best episodes of the TOS, “Journey to Babel,” has a bit of everything that makes Roddenberry’s seminal '60s-era series so unique. Mixing the emotional complexities of a family drama with the cloak-and-dagger espionage of a political thriller, “Journey to Babel” is an essential episode in the Star Trek canon that tells a compelling story about intimate nuances of interpersonal communication without ever leaving the ship.

