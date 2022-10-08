Star Trek had a strong presence at New York Comic Con this weekend, with cast members from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Prodigy beaming down to share what fans can come to expect from the upcoming seasons of each series. During the Star Trek: Prodigy portion of the panel, a fan asked Kate Mulgrew about the potential of seeing her character, Captain Janeway, in live-action in the future. She indicated that it would be up to Alex Kurtzman, the architect behind this new era of Star Trek, to make the decision, but she hoped they would act on the idea while Janeway was still ambulatory. This isn't the first time a live-action Janeway conversation has come up with Mulgrew, which is why we spoke with her during a roundtable discussion before the panel. While Kurtzman revealed that there have been conversations, Mulgrew was a little more tight-lipped when the topic was broached with Collider.

In Star Trek: Prodigy, Mulgrew reprises her role as Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Janeway two-fold, playing a hologram version of Janeway aboard the U.S.S. Protostar and Vice Admiral Janeway who is tracking down the Protostar to uncover what happened to Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran). The series is set to return in October with the second half of Season 1, which will see Dal (Brett Gray), Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantazoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) continuing their misadventures aboard the Protostar.

When the topic of her being interested in a Janeway live-action was brought up during the roundtable, Mulgrew was quick to explain, "I haven't been saying that. Other people have been saying that." But she has been talking about the prospect of reprising the role outside of animation since at least June when Comicbook spoke with her about the Paramount+ series, and during Mission Star Trek in Las Vegas last month she indicated that there had been "conversations," and even earlier this month she encouraged fans to make their interest in a live-action series known, which led to a fan petition to get the studio's attention.

While Mulgrew remains tight-lipped and hesitant to fully comment on a live-action Janeway series, she did share what her ideal bridge crew would look like, and it should be music to the ears of Star Trek fans everywhere. She said:

I'll tell you one thing: every color, every gender, [and] every disposition will be represented on that bridge if I'm the Captain again. And really representative, so that we know their backstory, so that their backstories of who they are enriches what's going on the bridge. A real deep dive into all the changes that our society has made. That's what I'd like. And if each and every one of them can be a brilliant actor, I just win, don't I?

With Kurtzman indicating that there have been conversations about the live-action, hopefully, we're one day closer to the reality of this series. Once Star Trek: Picard comes to an end next year, fans will likely be clamoring to see another one of their beloved Captains get their own solo series.

Star Trek: Prodigy returns on October 27th, check out the trailer below: