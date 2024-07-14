Which Star Trek character has been around the franchise the longest? Spock? Kirk? No, it's actually Captain Christopher Pike. Since his debut in its original pilot, "The Cage," the captain-before-Kirk has shown remarkable staying power. He's been portrayed by four different actors across three series and two movies, and he shows no signs of fading away anytime soon.

After being abandoned by Gene Roddenberry in favor of Kirk for the second pilot and the subsequent series, it seemed the character would be largely forgotten. However, several months into production, Roddenberry was falling behind in delivering series episodes. To catch up, he decided to use footage from the original pilot to create two episodes in the time it would take to produce one. The result was the two-part episode "The Menagerie," and Captain Pike was finally introduced to Star Trek fans. Jeffrey Hunter's brash and daring Pike is revisited, and by the end of the episode, Sean Kenny's wheelchair-bound version of the character becomes the image that remains for most fans. After a more than 40-year hiatus, Pike is resurrected for J.J. Abrams alternate-timeline reboot of the movie franchise in 2009's Star Trek. Bruce Greenwood's Pike is older, wiser, and a mentor to the young and egoistic James T. Kirk (Chris Pine). Ten years later, Pike reappears in the new Star Trek series Star Trek: Discovery, this time played by the ever-well-coiffed Anson Mount. Alongside his counter-point Spock (Ethan Peck) and his Number One (Rebecca Romijn), the character was so popular that a spin-off series was created, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, now headed for its third season on Paramount+. It's been quite a journey for the captain, so let's look back at some of his greatest hits.

10 "The Cage"

'Star Trek: The Original Series' Pilot (1965)

Captain Pike's 1966 debut in Star Trek's failed first pilot never aired in its entirety and wasn't made available to the public until its release on VHS two decades later. While fans got to see some of Jeffrey Hunter's performance in the original series episode "The Menagerie", seeing the entire episode gives a fascinating window into the evolution of the franchise as a whole and in particular the concept of a Starfleet Captain.

As Hunter's Pike first appears he is surly, short with his crew, and argumentative. Fresh off a mission to Rigel 7 in which several of his crew members were killed, he has just about had it with the life-and-death pressures of being the captain, thank you very much. Swilling down whiskey with the ship's doctor, he confesses a desire to chuck it all and go back to his ranch and horses. His trip to Talos !V and his encounter with the mind-bending Talosians would change all that. It's an adventure he takes on with the swagger and courage of an action hero. Although there is no Starfleet or Federation involved, and the Enterprise is referred to as a "space vehicle", you can definitely see the seeds of Captain Kirk here, as well as a template for the complex issues and dilemmas all captains from Archer through Burnham will face.

9 "The Menagerie, Parts One and Two"

'Star Trek: The Original Series' Season 1, Episodes 11 and 12

Taking place 11 years after the events in "The Cage," "The Menagerie ', Part One" finds the Enterprise under Captain Kirk traveling to Starbase 11, where the ever-loyal Spock (Leonard Nimoy) can visit with his former commanding officer. Pike (Sean Kenny) has suffered a terrible accident that has left him paralyzed and unable to communicate except through a brainwave-controlled device that can only give yes or no answers. Spock reveals a plan to him, to which Pike gives repeated 'no' signals, but a determined Spock ignores him, beaming him aboard the Enterprise, taking over the ship, and setting it on a course for Talos IV. It all leads to a court-martial hearing that puts Spock on trial for mutiny, during which Pike must give testimony.

"Part Two" features a reedited version of "The Cage," presented as video evidence in Spock's trial. It details Pike's kidnapping by the Talosians (an alien race whose distortion fields turn reality into illusion), his relationship with the beautiful spaceship crash survivor Vina, and the illusory experiments they use in an attempt to get him to mate with Vina and spawn a race of slaves to help repair their planet. During the court-martial hearing, Pike answers questions and watches the video evidence with much emotion. Despite having no dialogue or ability to use facial expressions, Kenny gives an amazing performance using just the expressiveness of his eyes. This episode sets in motion Pike's fate (turns out the court-martial hearing was just a ruse to get Pike back to Talos IV so that he could be reunited with Vina and live in the illusion of a normal life), which has been a major part of both Discovery and Brave New Worlds.

8 "Brother"

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2, Episode 1

Anson Mount's debut as Captain Christopher Pike in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery was nothing less than spectacular. For a show struggling after a first season of un-Treklike story arcs of which many fans were highly critical, Pike's introduction was a stroke of genius by the writers, adding a much-needed breath of fresh air as well as a solid connection to Star Trek's past. In the timeline, this happens years after his encounter with the Talosians and years before the events in "Menagerie" will happen. Mount's Pike is older and wiser, with a mix of authoritativeness, empathy, and humor that make him instantly likable.

Pike's appearance could easily have been overshadowed by all the revelations about Burnham's past, her relationship with Stepdad Sarek, and her connection to Spock. Instead, he holds his own in the episode, confidently assuming command and sensitively helping Burnham try to understand her brother Spock's absence. Sent by Starfleet, after the Enterprise goes into shipwide system failure, is trying to intercept one of a series of mysterious red bursts that Starfleet believes to be some kind of signal. Pike's mission is to assume command of Discovery, help them heal from the treachery of Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and the aftermath of the Klingon Wars, as well as engage them on a mission to investigate the red bursts further. He does these all with deftness and deference to the crew and their interim leader, Saru (Doug Jones). Pike's leadership skills are on display here in a way Trek fans had never been able to see before.

7 "New Eden"

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2, Episode 2

It's rare for Star Trek episodes to approach religion and spirituality other than by dismissing them as primitive superstition. Except for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Trek series tend to stay firmly in the secular humanist realm. This is why it was so unique to see Pike reveal his spiritual side by connecting with an alien religious society in "New Eden." There's hardly an inkling of such depth in Hunter's Pike (granted, there were no opportunities for him to explore the character further), and this definitely underscores the difference between "old Pike" and "new Pike.".

In their continuing investigation of the red bursts, Pike beams down with Burnham and another crew member to the Earth-like planet Terralisia, which has a small human population. Disguised as fellow Terralisians, they talk with some of the citizens, who tell them the story of how their ancestors were rescued from a church during World War III's destruction by one of the red bursts and brought to this planet. One of the Terralisians, a man named Jacob, suspects that Pike and the others are actually from Earth, which would mean that Earth was not destroyed as the others believe. Pike struggles with the dilemma of the Prime Directive (or General Order One, as it is called here), which prohibits Starfleet officers from interfering in the development of pre-war civilizations. Revealing the truth to Jacob would be such interference. His humanity and heart are tested as he tries to do the right thing.

6 "Strange New Worlds"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1, Episode 1

In this pilot for the spin-off series, Christopher Pike is doing what Jeffrey Hunter's Pike could only dream about in "The Cage": living on his ranch, enjoying his horses, and enjoying the company of his girlfriend. Shaken by the vision given to him of his tragic fate, he contemplates leaving Starfleet altogether. All such thoughts are sidelined, however, when it's discovered that his Number One, Una (Rebecca Romijn), has disappeared from a first contact mission with the USS Archer. The Enterprise is pulled out of dry dock along with Pike to go find her.

Along with Spock and acting first officer La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong), Pike beams down to Kiley 279, where they find an abandoned USS Archer and a planet torn apart by two warring factions of Kileans. After rescuing Una, she tells him that due to events they put in motion during their time with USS Discovery, the Kileans were able to study their warp technology and turn it into a bomb, unintentionally violating Starfleet's directive not to interfere with pre-warp civilizations. As in "New Eden," Pike briefly wrestles with General Order One (which by the end of the episode is properly named the Prime Directive) before doing what all Star Trek captains do: tossing it aside and doing what they think is right. He shows the Kileans the fate of Earth's World War 3, explaining that it will be their fate too unless they agree to some kind of truce and join the Federation. "Perhaps somewhere all your ends are written as indelibly as mine', he says, "but I choose to believe that your destinies are still your own." Pike is a man haunted by a future that he seemingly can't change, but he makes the conscious decision to live life doing what he loves and to believe that he is the captain of his own fate.

5 "Memento Mori"

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1, Episode 4

This episode showcases Pike's leadership skills and his ability to find solutions that fall outside of conventional methods. He has a blend of Kirk-style and Picard-style captaining. Like Picard, he is open to the input of his crew, which he finds valuable in helping him make decisions, and like Kirk, he is not afraid to take bold, decisive action on his own and put himself on the line.

The Enterprise finds itself under attack from the Gorn, a vicious alien species no one in the Federation has seen or knows much about, save one: the new chief of security, La'an Noonien Singh. As a child, she was living aboard a colony ship, the SS Puget Sound, when the Gorn attacked, capturing them all and placing them on a Gorn planetary nursery to either be eaten or used as breeding sacks for their children. As the only survivor, she knows the Gorn to be brutal, ruthless, and relentless hunters who will stop at nothing. Without much Starfleet protocol to go on, he hides the ship in black holes, slingshots around them in what is dubbed "the Pike Maneuver," and finally defeats them by using what La'an knows against them. Several crew members lost their lives in the Gorn attack, and Pike honors them along with the many others who have sacrificed their lives for space exploration, showing himself to be a leader of exceptional integrity, courage, and heart.

4 "Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season One, Episode 6

This episode shows Pike at perhaps his most vulnerable, dealing with a situation he cannot adequately resolve as well as betrayal from someone he truly cares about. The Enterprise was on a routine mission to the Majalan system, a place Pike had been a year earlier on a rescue mission, and found himself dazzled by a beautiful Majalan woman named Alora (Lindy Booth). Responding to a distress call from a Majalan shuttlecraft under attack, he is reunited with Alora, now a minister of Majalan spiritual practices, who asks for his help in protecting a chosen child known as The First Servant, whose upcoming ceremonial ascension is crucial to Majalan life.

The twisty tale has Pike becoming intimate with Alora and revealing to her what he has been shown about his future. Majalan's has much more advanced medical technology than Starfleet, so Alora begs him to consider staying with her so they can save her life. It's an offer he cannot accept, for horrifying reasons that are soon revealed, and Alora's betrayal with a kiss gives viewers a real window into the weight of Pike's secret and the toll it takes on him.

3 "If Memory Serves"

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, Episode 8

Although not entirely a Pike-centric episode, "If Memory Serves" does take viewers back into Pike's past by reconnecting with the events of "The Cage," revisiting Talos IV and the Talosians (a place not returned to in over 50 years of the franchise), and reuniting Pike with Vina (Melissa George), his lost love. Burnham and Spock are on the run and headed for Talos IV, a place Starfleet has deemed off-limits in the three years since the Enterprise's adventures there, in hopes of saving Spock's sanity. There they meet Vina, who helps them unravel the mystery of the red bursts that Red Angel Spock has been seeing.

Pike, alone in his Ready Room, is visited by Vina via a psychic projection powered by the Talosians. He is understandably shocked to see her, but their reunion is sweet and touching, nicely blending Trek history with its new iteration. "I've thought about you—us—often and wish that you had come with me," he tells her. Together, she and Pike help rescue Spock and Burnham and make a choice to leave illusions behind. It's a well-done revisit that updates Vina into a stronger female character while also tugging on the heartstrings.

2 "Through the Valley of the Shadows"

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, Episode 12

This is the episode that brings Pike face-to-face with the tragedy in his future and deepens the lore by revealing details about Pike's accident that were never fully covered in "The Menagerie." As Pike continues to investigate the red signals with Discovery, he finds one appearing over the planet Boreth, where a Klingon monastery dedicated to their deity Kahless is located. The monastery also protects the planet's time crystals, something he needs to help Discovery complete its mission.

The monastery timekeepers warn Pike that taking a time crystal will require a great sacrifice. The crystal shows him what the price will be: sometime in 2266, he will be commanding a training vessel involved in a terrible accident. In saving his trainees, he is exposed to delta rays that leave him horribly disfigured. He is trapped in a wheelchair, in agony, his face melting from his skull. He's horrified, and he knows he can prevent the tragedy by simply not taking the crystal. Instead, he takes the crystal and sacrifices his own future to save the galaxy. The episode sets everything in motion for the character and Strange New Worlds and shows the essence of Pike.

1 "A Quality of Mercy"

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1, Episode 10

This clever episode contrasts the leadership style of Pike with that of James T. Kirk by recreating a classic original series episode, with Pike at the helm this time and just an assist from Kirk. It also emphasizes Pike's sacrifice and why he must embrace his tragic future. On a mission to Outpost 4, Pike learns that the son of the outpost commander will be one of two cadets he will be unable to save during the future training accident he was shown by the time crystal on planet Boreth. Deeply upset, he retreats to his quarters to write a message to the boy about his future. As he does so, he's confronted by his alternate future self, Admiral Pike, who has used one of the Klingon time crystals to travel back in time to stop him from trying to alter the timeline.

To convince him, the Admiral gives him a time crystal that puts him in the middle of the events of the classic original series episode "Balance of Terror." Now in 2266, a Romulan vessel destroys Outpost 4, and Pike is left with the choice of chasing them down and destroying them or simply incapacitating them. In this version, the USS Farragut, captained by James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley), joins the Enterprise in the chase. The Farragut ends up being destroyed by the Romulans, things unravel, and Pike learns that if he were to captain the Enterprise in 2266, his command style would result in war with Romulus and tragedy for Spock. Back in his original timeline, Pike decides not to finish the letter to the outpost commander's son and tells Spock that trying to change his future would only place the burden on someone else. Spock senses that Pike is somehow talking about him and expresses his gratitude. Thus, the loyalty Spock ends up exhibiting to Pike during "The Menagerie" is born.

