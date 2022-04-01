The USS Enterprise is one of the most iconic starships in all of science fiction. Throughout the decades-long tenure of the Star Trek franchise, the Constitution-class vessel has seen numerous refits and thousands of people pass through its halls. In all likelihood, the most notable individuals to have graced the ship are its captains. Trek fans know them well, and pop culture fans likely know them in some capacity as well. The rough-and-tumble James T. Kirk (William Shatner), the mindful Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), and the many Starfleet officers who occupied the captain's chair both before and after.

Speaking of before, there's one captain, in particular, getting plenty of attention in the franchise as of late. As a matter of fact, he appeared as the Enterprise's captain in the original Trek series' pilot episode "The Cage." This episode was rejected by NBC and was later re-purposed for the two-part story, "The Menagerie." Before there was Captain Kirk, there was Captain Christopher Pike, originally portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter. Hunter would retract his services in Star Trek after the original pilot failed to air, and the character's next appearance would be during "The Menagerie," featuring a debilitated Pike (Sean Kenney) who had met with a horrible fate. Throughout the rest of Trek's franchise, Pike would primarily be referenced, but not seen. However, this changed when Pike was featured in the Kelvin Timeline's Trek films Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013), where he was played by Bruce Greenwood.

Time would pass, and Pike's on-screen presence would begin to fade, as Star Trek had a lull in franchise production after J.J. Abrams' films. Enter Star Trek: Discovery (2017), where Pike returned as the captain of the Enterprise and became a main character in the show's second season. Taking over command of the show's titular starship, the USS Discovery, Pike (now portrayed by Anson Mount) became a force in Discovery's second season. Mount's portrayal of Pike was well-received by Discovery's fans, leading to a spin-off series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022).

According to the showrunners, this series follows Pike's early adventures on the Enterprise, favoring an episode-centric format similar to Star Trek: The Original Series and Rick Berman's run on the franchise (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise). With Pike getting his own show predating the escapades of Captain Kirk in The Original Series, it doesn't hurt to take a look at Captain Pike's adventures pre-dating Strange New Worlds.

Childhood, the Academy, and Starfleet Service

Christopher Pike was born in Mojave, California. His father's name has been somewhat disputed among fans. According to the Star Trek 2009 movie's app, Christopher was born to Charles and Willa Pike. However, Pike's father in particular has also been referred to as Charlie Pike and Josh Pike. Regardless of what name you'd consider canon, Pike's dad was an established science teacher who also taught about different religions. This allegedly caused a bit of confusion in the young captain, leading to more than a few philosophical and moral disagreements with his old man.

As for Pike's mother, there's not much we know about her. The most notable aspect of her that we're aware of from comes from "The Cage," where Pike reminisces about the chicken tuna sandwiches she made. It's admittedly a very thin backstory, but maybe we'll get a little insight into Willa's character in Strange New Worlds. The young Pike also had two horses in his family named Tango and Mary Lou, who he occasionally rode about Mojave.

Before the year 2224, Pike took the oath to join Starfleet and enrolled in its academy in the Presidio of sunny San Francisco, not too far from his hometown. As he trained to become a Starfleet officer, Pike cleaned up in almost all of his classes, save for sucking pretty badly in Astrophysics (not ideal for a career in space). While at the academy, he also met Discovery's Phillipa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who prided herself on drinking her fellow cadets under the table, Pike included. After an indeterminate amount of damage to their livers, Pike graduated from Starfleet Academy in the class of 3201.14.

Right after graduating, Pike was commissioned as a test pilot before going on to serve on three ships: The USS Antares, Chatelet, and Aryabhatta. His distinguished service then saw Pike become the first officer of the USS Enterprise, serving under the ship's second captain, Robert April (James Doohan).

Becoming Captain

After his five-year exploration mission came to a close, Robert April was promoted to commodore within Starfleet, and he abdicated the captain's chair to his first officer. Pike inherited a hell of a bridge crew on the Enterprise, including his first officer Una (M. Leigh Hudec/Rebecca Romjin) aka "Number One," chief engineer Louvier, and science officer Lynne Lucero (Rosa Salazar). However, Lucero was promoted to a captain in her own right, leaving an opening for a new science officer. Fortunately, Pike would be blessed with the addition of a young half-Vulcan wunderkind, Ensign Spock (Leonard Nimoy/Ethan Peck).

The Cage

Four years after becoming the Enterprise's captain, Pike was met with tragedy on the planet Rigel VII. The native warrior people known as the Kalar took Pike captive and killed three of the Enterprise's crewmen, injuring seven more, Spock included. Though Pike managed to escape the planet with his remaining crew members, he questioned whether he was still worthy as a captain. On the way to a colony to have his crew treated for their injuries, the Enterprise intercepted a signal coming from a crash site on the planet Talos IV. When the Enterprise made its way to the planet, Pike went planetside to investigate. Strangely enough, however, the survivors of the crash were all gathered at a nearby camp, including a young woman named Vina (Susan Oliver/Melissa George).

The only catch? The camp was an illusion, created by the native Talosians, whose mental powers could manipulate one's perceptions. Vina was in fact the only survivor of the shipwreck. Much like on Rigel, the Talosians managed to capture Pike and Vina, and placed them in an exotic zoo. There, the Talosians attempted to use their skills at manipulation and illusion to trick Pike and Vina to breed a population of humans subservient to the Talosians' mental powers. The Talosians also played on Pike's doubts, showing him the life he could've had if he walked away from Starfleet. After refusing to breed with Vina, the Talosians captured and tossed in more female crew members, including Una.

Pike, resourceful as always, managed to take the keeper of the "menagerie" hostage, threatening to kill him if the Talosians continued their activities. The Talosians dropped their illusions, yet still pursued Pike and his crew. When Pike ordered Una to set her phaser to overload, the Talosians were convinced that humans were too aggressive to subjugate. They reverted Vina's appearance to her original look, a frail older woman. Pike negotiated for the Talosians to restore the illusion of her youth and beauty before leaving Talos IV. Pike's faith in himself returned, and Starfleet ordered a directive for all personnel to avoid Talos IV under the threat of execution.

Star Trek: Discovery

In 2256, a conflict known as the Battle of the Binary Stars led to an all-out war between the Federation and the Klingon Empire. The Enterprise was currently undergoing a five-year exploration mission, but Pike wanted to join the battle against the bloodthirsty and united Klingons. However, Starfleet ordered the Enterprise to continue its mission, believing that Enterprise was too precious to deploy in battle unless absolutely necessary. One year later, the war came to a close, and Spock requested to temporarily leave Starfleet to receive mental health evaluations at Starbase 5, something he requested Pike to keep from his family.

As Spock's departure, Pike and the Enterprise were tasked with investigating the appearance of seven red lights that had appeared in the far reaches of space. However, the Enterprise's systems took a huge turn for the worse, leaving the ship stranded. Fortunately, Enterprise's emergency signal was picked up by none other than the USS Discovery. Coincidentally, the ship had both Spock's father Sarek (Mark Lenard/James Frain) and his adoptive sister Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) onboard. Under Starfleet regulations, Pike assumed the role of Discovery's commanding officer from Saru (Doug Jones), the acting captain.

While investigating the red lights, Pike and Discovery's crew met a society of refugees from World War III, which was fought in the 21st century. The refugees had joined together in a religious congregation and had claimed they were saved in the past by a "red angel," which Burnham claimed to have seen before. No sooner had Pike and his shore party returned to Discovery before they were contacted by Amanda Grayson (Jane Wyatt/Mia Kirshner), who requested Pike to assist Spock, who had allegedly killed many members of Starbase 5 and had escaped. Clearly, Spock didn't seem like the murderous type, and the Discovery set off to find the beleaguered officer.

With the help of Captain Georgiou, Pike tracked Spock back to Talos IV, where Burnham had managed to make contact with him. This led to conflict with Section 31, Starfleet Intelligence's division for subterfuge and espionage. Thanks to an appearance by Vina, Section 31 was deceived during their pursuit of Spock and Burnham. Both officers managed to return to Discovery safely, but violating the statutes around Talos IV and openly antagonizing Section 31 led to Starfleet charging Pike and by extension Discovery with treason, charges Pike ignored as he continued Discovery's investigation.

After struggling against the AI running Section 31's Headquarters known as Control, Discovery made its way to the Klingon planet of Boreth to recover a time crystal. This crystal inflicted harrowing visions on Pike, forecasting a terrible fate if he continued his current course in life: During an inspection of a starship during a training exercise, one of the ship's plates would rupture, leaking harmful delta radiation into the ship's engineering deck. The radiation would deal severe burns and damage to Pike's body, rendering him infirm in a life support chair. Despite his abject terror at what he saw, Pike would nonetheless press onward.

As Pike and the crew returned to Discovery, they were attacked by a large group of Section 31 ships hijacked by Control, now unfettered as an AI. Outgunned, surrounded, and containing a raw time crystal, losing the precious cargo was not an option. Pike sent a distress signal to the Enterprise to assist under maximum warp speed. He also made preparations to self-destruct Discovery and evacuate its crew complement to prohibit Section 31 from obtaining the ship's data and the crystal. After a massive battle against the AI-driven ships, Discovery entered a wormhole to the future. To cover their tracks and keep the Federation from pursuing them, Pike reported to Starfleet Command and informed them that Discovery was destroyed, and its entire crew was KIA.

With Discovery in the 32nd century, Pike and the Enterprise resume their mission of exploration, investigating a new moon that had appeared around a planet in the Erdrin star system. This is the most recently we've seen Pike and the Enterprise, and it's unclear whether Strange New Worlds will pick up at this juncture or build up to it beforehand. Regardless, more adventures with Pike, Spock, and Number One are on the way. Even if the cast of Discovery remains off-screen, the crew of the Enterprise and its stoic captain will likely have plenty on their hands as they explore the unknown reaches of space and go where no one has gone before.

