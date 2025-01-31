Fans are still mourning Star Trek: Lower Decks, which flew into permanent spacedock late last year. However, Paramount's Star Trek head honcho, Alex Kurtzman, has an exciting update about the new Star Trek comedy series Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome is working on. Kurtzman gave the update to TrekMovie.com at the premiere of Star Trek: Section 31.

The series is still in the early stages of development, and Kurtzman hasn't seen scripts yet. However, he regularly communicates with Newsome and Justin Simien (Dear White People), who are the driving forces behind the new series. He also went on to expound on how Paramount is exploring new dimensions of Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek universe:

“I think that obviously Lower Decks and Prodigy and a lot of the comedy that we’ve touched on in Strange [New Worlds] and in different shows proves that Star Trek can broaden. As long as you’re maintaining the essential vision of Star Trek, Roddenberry’s essential vision of that optimistic future and that hope, then it actually allows you to go into a lot of different territory, and you know, that’s a new area we’re going to explore.”

What Do We Know About Tawny Newsome and Justin Simien's New 'Star Trek' Series?

Image via Paramount

The series, which was announced at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, has been described as a half-hour live action comedy, which would be a first for Star Trek. Its official logline says that it's set on a gleaming resort world outside the Federation, whose residents come to realize, much to their dismay, that their exploits are being broadcast across the galactic quadrant as a futuristic form of reality TV, Truman Show-style. Many fans speculated that the planet in question was the hedonistic resort planet Risa, which has been seen on a number of previous Star Trek series; however, Newsome has confirmed that it will not be set there.

Newsome is also one of the writers for the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series, which is on pace to premiere next year. Taking place at the titular learning institution, it will star Holly Hunter as the academy's chancellor and Paul Giamatti as a villain, and will also bring back past Star Trek favorites Tig Notaro, Mary Wiseman, and Oded Fehr (from Star Trek: Discovery), plus Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Picardo.

Tawny Newsome's new Star Trek sitcom is in development; it has yet to be officially greenlit. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.