The Big Picture Hero Within offers con-exclusive preorders for two new cosplay jackets based on Star Trek characters at San Diego Comic-Con.

The NX-01 Flight Jacket and Wesley Jacket will retail for $99 USD and feature show-inspired designs and details.

Both jackets can be preordered at Hero Within's booth #1943 from July 25 to 28 at SDCC.

San Diego Comic-Con is coming this month, and while many of the attendees will be arriving in cosplay, those who came unprepared can order some while they're there. Hero Within is offering con-exclusive preorders for two new cosplay jackets based on iconic Star Trek characters. TrekCore.com reports that Hero Within will offer two new additions to their line of jackets inspired by Star Trek's uniforms: the NX-01 Flight Jacket and the Wesley Jacket.

The NX-01 Flight Jacket is modeled after the blue jumpsuit-like uniforms featured on Star Trek: Enterprise, with the gold trim marking it as a command uniform, like that worn by Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula). It has two shoulder patches and multiple pockets, and the lining will feature the schematics of the show's titular ship, the NX-01 Enterprise. The Wesley Jacket is modeled after the acting ensign uniform Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) wore on the first season of Star Trek: The Next Generation, complete with its distinctive tri-color stripe. The Wesley Jacket will have interior pockets and a brush cotton shell. Its interior lining features a shot of the Enterprise in a distant region of space from "Where No One Has Gone Before", a key episode for Wesley. Both jackets will retail for $99 USD, and can be preordered at Hero Within's booth (#1943) at San Diego Comic-Con, from July 25 to 28.

Image via Hero Within

Image via Hero Within

Who Are Jonathan Archer and Wesley Crusher?

The son of a famed warp drive engineer, Jonathan Archer grew up seeing Earth's progress towards the stars being impeded by the Vulcans, and came to distrust the species. Becoming a test pilot himself, he later became the captain of the Enterprise, the first ship in what would later become Starfleet. With his crew, he explored new regions of the galaxy while dealing with a number of crises, including a desperate race against time to prevent an attack on Earth by the alien Xindi. He also overcame his prejudice against the Vulcans as he worked hand-in-hand with them and other species to begin assembling the United Federation of Planets. Born two centuries later, Wesley Crusher was the son of Jack and Beverly Crusher; Jack died in an accident when Wesley was young. When Beverly was assigned to the USS Enterprise-D, he accompanied her, and soon proved his scientific precociousness to the rest of the crew. He joined Starfleet Academy, but a tragic accident (that he initially helped conceal) marred his record. Ultimately, he left Starfleet to travel through reality with the Traveler, a mysterious alien. In that capacity, he returned on the second season of Star Trek: Picard - and (spoilers!) on the just-released second season of Star Trek: Prodigy.

If you're looking for a smaller Star Trek keepsake from SDCC, Hallmark has you covered. They're offering an exclusive version of their USS Enterprise-B ornament, from 1994's Star Trek: Generations. The SDCC-exclusive version will feature damage from the energies of the Nexus, as seen in the film.

Hero Within's NX-01 Flight Jacket and Wesley Jacket will be available for preorder at this month's San Diego Comic-Con. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.