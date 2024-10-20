Star Trek crossovers are bread and butter at this point in the long-running science fiction franchise. From the very first episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, "Encounter at Farpoint", we see Star Trek: The Original Series character Dr. Leonard McCoy. It became almost tradition in some way, to send off the next spin-off, for the previous show to make an appearance. The pattern continues during the pilot episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, seeing Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) meet Commander Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks), as well as during the pilot of Star Trek: Voyager, seeing the USS Voyager leaving from Deep Space 9 to the Badlands. More recent shows in the Star Trek franchise such as Star Trek: Picard had no shortage of characters from different Trek shows meeting and even becoming central to the plot (thank you to whomever decided to bring in Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine!) At New York Comic Con, Collider's Therese Lacson spoke with the cast and showrunner of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, ahead of the fifth and final season premiere next week, and asked about the most recent crossover with Strange New Worlds.

Tawny Newsome, who plays Ensign Beckett Mariner in the show, says "[i]t was really cool to have the camaraderie, but to actually be at work, because we all record separately, [w]e don't really get to have that. Even though they aren't our usual cast members, we quickly fell in with and were welcomed in by that cast in such a way that just felt like family–very sleepover energy. I loved it." Her character, alongside Jack Quaid's Bradward "Brad" Boimler, were thrust into the live-action of Strange New Worlds in the episode "Those Old Scientists." Quaid, who was right there alongside Newsome, had similar sentiments for the crossover episode, calling it, "Big sleepover energy!"

Jonathan Frakes' Directing Made All The Difference

Quaid goes on to explain, that when it came to the crossover episode, "I think what really helped was being able to be directed by Jonathan Frakes. That was unbelievable. He's so cool." Frakes is a household name in the world of Trek both behind and in front of the camera. He starred as Commander Will Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation and has reprised his role several times since. He's also directed several Star Trek related projects over the years. At this year's San Diego Comic Con, Newsome spoke highly of working with the accomplished actor and director on the crossover, and it seems Quaid feels much the same. "I just had the best time getting to actually be on a practical Enterprise set." Quaid adds of his experience. "Tawny was touching so many things, and breaking so many knobs. She broke a lot. It was amazing. I don't think I've ever had more fun than I did on that set." Newsome quickly chimed in saying, "I think the AD to this day still loathes us!"

Creator of Lower Decks, Mike McMahan says, "The episode came out amazing. People love it, which I do think means we need an opportunity to get Noël [Wells] in live action too–the whole Cerritos crew." Could that comment be hinting at more crossovers in the future? Or maybe a not so cancelled Lower Decks? Lacson had to ask.

What you're telling me is the show isn't canceled, you guys are just going into live action? "No, the show is canceled! We would happily go into live action. We live most of our lives [in live action]!"

Whatever the direction, given how well received Lower Decks has been over the last 5 seasons, fans will want to see more of these characters. Collider's Sam Coley called the final season "both outlandishly hilarious and classically hopeful in the way that is ingrained in the very fabric of Star Trek."

The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres on October 24 on Paramount+. You can catch up with past seasons now. Stay with Collider for the latest on all things New York Comic Con.

