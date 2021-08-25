To celebrate 55 years of Star Trek, Paramount+ will be holding the second annual Star Trek Day celebration on September 8th. This live-streamed celebration will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton and will feature conversations with the teams behind the many Star Trek series over the decades.

Star Trek Day will celebrate 10 different Star Trek television series on the 55th anniversary of the first episode of the original Star Trek series. In addition to looking at the past, present, and future of Star Trek television, the event will also hold a panel to celebrate Gene Roddenberry in honor of his 100th birthday. Throughout the event, composer Jeff Russo will even conduct a live orchestra as they play iconic Star Trek music.

Here are the panels at the second annual Star Trek Day:

STAR TREK: PRODIGY , with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker , along with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and co-executive producer/director, Ben Hibon .

, with series voice cast including and , along with executive producers and and co-executive producer/director, . STAR TREK: DISCOVERY , with series stars Wilson Cruz , Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander and co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise .

, with series stars , and and co-showrunner and executive producer . STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS , with series stars Anson Mount , Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck , who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers .

, with series stars , and , who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers and . STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS , with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero alongside series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan .

, with voice cast members and alongside series creator, showrunner and executive producer . STAR TREK: PICARD , with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan , co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman and a special live performance from Isa Briones , singing “Blue Skies,” which was featured in the PICARD season one finale.

, with series stars and , co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman and a special live performance from , singing “Blue Skies,” which was featured in the PICARD season one finale. RODDENBERRY LEGACY PANEL, featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberry’s son and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series), as they discuss the “Star Trek” creator’s indelible impact on science fiction and culture.

In addition to various panels, the event will also feature “legacy moments” with the following Star Trek cast members:

Cirroc Lofton from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

from Anthony Montgomery from Star Trek: Enterprise

from Garrett Wang from Star Trek: Voyager

from George Takei from Star Trek: The Original Series

LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek Day will be streaming on September 8, starting at 5:30 PM, PT/8:30 PM, ET, and for free at the event's official website, Paramount+ and Paramount+'s Twitch page. After the event airs, the panels will be available on-demand through the Paramount+ YouTube channel and on Paramount+. Check out the trailer for Star Trek Day below.

