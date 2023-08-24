The Big Picture Star Trek Day is a celebration of the franchise's anniversary, and 2023's event will be hosted by Lower Decks voice actor Jerry O'Connell.

To mark the animated Star Trek universe's 50th anniversary, four episodes of Lower Decks will be shown in select theaters, with free concessions and giveaways.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will air its first two episodes on CBS as part of the celebration, and fans can expect tributes, sneak peeks, and discounts on Star Trek merch.

Beam me up, Scotty — it's almost time for Star Trek Day! For the past four years, Paramount has joined fans in celebrating the Star Trek franchise on the anniversary of the very first episode airing on television back in 1966. This year's event is set to be hosted by Lower Decks voice actor, Jerry O'Connell, who plays the first officer of the USS Cerritos. And O'Connell's turn as host is hardly the only thing that Lower Decks fans have to look forward to this year, as the hilarious animated series is coming to theaters for special theatrical screenings.

This year's celebration is extra special as the animated Star Trek universe celebrates its 50th anniversary. To commemorate the event, Paramount is bringing four specially selected episodes of Lower Decks to the big screen in select cities in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Along with sneak peeks and other surprises, the event will include free concessions, giveaways, and more! The U.S. screenings will be held in Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, St. Louis, and Washington D.C., while Canada's screenings will take place in Vancouver and Calgary, and U.K. Trekkies can join the fun in London. All screenings are free to attend and you can register for your area now. While Star Trek: Prodigy won't be a part of the celebration, you can still support the creatives behind the series who are still trying to find a new home for Season 2. Check out the new poster for the animated celebration below.

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' to Air Two Episodes on CBS

On the small screen, Paramount is set to air the first two episodes of Strange New Worlds on CBS as part of the celebration. "Strange New Worlds" and "Children of the Comet" will air back to back on CBS at 8 PM ET on September 8. While it hasn't been announced whether Paramount will air the rest of the series on the network, it's exciting to see the franchise make a brief return linearly after being a streaming exclusive for the past few years.

What Else Is Happening on Star Trek Day?

While Paramount is certainly saving some surprises for the event itself, there are a few other things fans can look forward to this Star Trek Day. In addition to a look back at the last 57 years of the franchise, the event will pay tribute to Star Trek's animated shows, along with a salute to Star Trek: Discovery ahead of its final season. Fans will also get an exclusive sneak peek at Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 and take a look back at many other incredible moments in the Star Trek legacy. Star Trek merch will also be on sale, and fans can use code STARTREKDAY for 25 percent off at the official Star Trek shop.

Star Trek Day will take place on September 8, and you can register for the Lower Decks screenings at the link above. The Star Trek Day special will be available to watch for free globally on StarTrek.com/Day, YouTube (Paramount+ and STAR TREK Official pages) as well as on Paramount's official Twitch and Facebook pages. Check out a special teaser for this year's Star Trek Day celebrations down below.