It's the best time of the year — no, it's not Christmas — it's almost Star Trek Day! Every year on September 8, Star Trek fans celebrate the long-running franchise in honor of the inaugural episode hitting television for the first time in 1966. And this year, you can give back during the event. This weekend, the franchise is launching the "Take the Chair, Make an Impact" campaign to foster the brighter, optimistic version of the future that we see in the series. Star Trek will be making donations to Code.org, DoSomething.org, and Outright International, while daring fans to "boldly go" and accept "the mission of giving back" with a worldwide social activation.

The three charities featured were chosen for the way they embody the values of the franchise — Code gives students the opportunity to learn computer science, DoSomething encourages social change, and Outright International advocates for LGBTQ+ rights throughout the world. You'll be able to participate at StarTrek.com with a digital experience, and 25% of all purchases made through the official Star Trek shop will go to the trio of nonprofits. Fans will also be able to stream the first episodes of most Star Trek shows through Amazon, Apple and Roku, Paramount's YouTube page, and Pluto TV.

The fun doesn't stop there through! Lucky fans in Chicago, Illinois, Berlin, Germany, and Vancouver, Canada will have the chance to celebrate Star Trek Day at in-person pop-up events. Taste of Chicago will feature the U.S.S. Enterprise Captain's chair all weekend, while the activations at ALEXA Mall in Berlin and the Richmond Centre in Vancouver will feature "a modern architectural interpretation of the captain's chair crafted from sustainable materials." Fans who attend the activations will be able to take a photo and bring home a limited edition enamel pin.

What's on the Horizon for Star Trek?

While there are no Star Trek shows airing this fall, fans can look forward to new seasons of Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks sometime next year. With Starfleet Academy now also officially in production for its inaugural season, we may be able to look forward to some exciting updates on the upcoming shows. Strange New Worlds will return for Season 3, picking up immediately after the Season 2 cliffhanger. Meanwhile, fans were treated to a sneak peek at Lower Decks' fifth and final season at SDCC earlier this year. Starfleet Academy, currently filming in Toronto, will be the franchise's first young adult-centered series. Fans are also hungry for updates on Tawny Newsome and Justin Simien's in-development Star Trek sitcom.

While we count down the hours to Star Trek Day, you can revisit your favorite episodes on Paramount+.

