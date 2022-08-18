Fifty-six years ago, a very special series debuted its pilot episode, "The Man Trap," and the science fiction genre—and fandom as a whole—was never the same again. In honor of the monumental occasion that is September 8, 1966, Paramount+ has revealed an impressive slate of exclusive content and global activities that Trekkies can enjoy during the third annual Star Trek Day next month. Gene Roddenberry's pivotal series introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance, and hope and Paramount+ aims to keep that spirit alive as they pay homage to the franchise, its fans, and the people who made it special.

Starting at 3 PM ET on September 8, fans can tune into a live-streamed celebration that will share with the world the live events taking place at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. This will include back-to-back, in-person conversations with the cast of some of our favorite Star Trek series and exciting announcements and reveals—which is exciting, given how much we learned at SDCC last month. But that's not all that's happening during Star Trek Day! Paramount+ has also revealed that there will be in-person activities in key cities around the globe, including Los Angeles, NYC, Chicago, London, Melbourne, and São Paulo.

Paramount+ will also be using Star Trek Day to pay respect to Nichelle Nichols, who tragically passed last month. In addition to being the woman that gave the world Uhura Nyota, and paved the way for better representation on-screen, Nichols had a storied career with NASA and the Civil Rights Movement. Her impact and influence will be remembered in a tribute video as part of the special day. Paramount+ will also be running the #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign, which will the studio donated $1 for every person who tweets using the hashtag during Star Trek Day. The donations will be divided equally to charities that support organizations that do the real-world work of championing diversity, equity, and innovation, in the honor of Nichelle Nichols.

The two-hour live-streamed celebration will be co-hosted by Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins and the co-hosts of Star Trek: The Pod Directive, as they chat with iconic cast members of the franchise. But before that begins, the Star Trek Day event will kick off with a red carpet event hosted by Jackie Cox and Star Trek: Discovery's Mary Chieffo, who will also be interviewing many of the guests joining Paramount+ for the celebrations. While the full guest list hasn't been revealed, you can expect to see interviews with Star Trek: Picard's Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd; Lower Deck's Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis; Star Trek: Prodigy's Brett Gray and Kate Mulgrew; and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun.

Check out the full programming slate below:

Nichelle Nichols Tribute: A special video to honor the impact and influence of Nichelle Nichols.

A special video to honor the impact and influence of Nichelle Nichols. Behind-the-Scenes Set Tour of Star Trek: Discovery: Wilson Cruz from Toronto, as he provides fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at filming season five of the hit original series, along with appearances from Sonequa Martin-Green and other cast members.

"Put On Your Best Face": A lucky fan will be transformed into a “Star Trek” alien by a series make-up artist.

lucky fan will be transformed into a “Star Trek” alien by a series make-up artist. Star Trek Cosplay Runway: Hosted by Jackie Cox, fans will strut the runway in their finest “Star Trek” cosplay.

Hosted by Jackie Cox, fans will strut the runway in their finest “Star Trek” cosplay. Special Musical Guest: Reggie Watts from The Late Late Show with James Corden

Reggie Watts from The Late Late Show with James Corden Stand-Up Comedy: Brian Posehn from Mr. Show and The Big Bang Theory.

If you live in one of these six major city centers, you will have the opportunity to visit the Star Trek Augmented Reality Delta Portals. The Delta Portals will be set up for a limited time in select cities internationally, from Wednesday, September 7 to Thursday, September 8. Each location will have three Star Trek Deltas, each seven feet tall and featuring QR codes that, when scanned on Instagram, transform the objects into mixed-reality portals that bring the user into the world of Star Trek. Each augmented reality experience will be based on a current Star Trek series, featuring fully 3D alien planets, classic starships, and iconic characters as they interact with both the virtual and physical worlds.

U.S. Locations:

Los Angeles: The Grove

New York: Hudson Yards

Chicago: Water Tower Place

International Locations:

London, United Kingdom: Science Museum

São Paulo, Brazil: Shopping Cidade São Paulo (Note: Brazil dates are Thursday, Sept. 8 to Friday, Sept. 9)

Melbourne, Australia: Federation Square

To learn more about the event, visit the Star Trek website.