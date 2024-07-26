The Big Picture Deep Space Nine has finally received the recognition it deserved from Star Trek fans for its complex plotlines and darker themes.

The series stood out from its predecessors by staying in one location and exploring longer, more complicated plotlines.

Even though the series concluded after seven seasons, the cast and crew would have happily continued for more seasons.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was a successful series when it first aired, but it remained in the shadow of its predecessor, Star Trek: The Next Generation. In recent years, however, it has undergone a renaissance among Star Trek fans, who have come to appreciate its complex plotlines and darker themes. Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with Ronald D. Moore, who wrote for and produced the series, at San Diego Comic-Con. He's happy that the series is finally getting the accolades it deserved:

I'm very pleased about that. We always felt that, “Someday they'll love us.” “Someday they’ll love us,” we told each other. It's nice that they do.

For Moore, the show will always have a place of pride among his extensive body of work in the field of science fiction, and even though the series came to a stirring conclusion after seven seasons, he would have gladly done more:

It was a very special show for me. I sort of liken it to doing grad school. Next Generation was undergrad for me, and then I got to go to grad school and really learn television and really get deeper into characters and deeper into production. I learned a tremendous amount from Ira Behr, who was essentially running that show, and it was just fun. We had a sense of breaking new ground all the time. We were trying to introduce more serializations into the Star Trek format. We were taking characters into darker, more ambiguous corners, telling more challenging stories, playing with the format. It was just a really fun time where we felt like, “We're really redefining what Star Trek is with this show.” We felt we could have kept going. It was seven seasons, but the whole staff would have been happy to do [Seasons] 8, 9, and 10.

What Is 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' About?

Premiering in 1993, Deep Space Nine was unlike any previous Star Trek show from the very beginning. Unlike previous shows that journeyed through the galaxy on a mission of exploration, Deep Space Nine stayed in one single location; the titular space station, which was located near the once-contested planet Bajor and an extremely valuable wormhole to the distant Gamma Quadrant of the galaxy. This allowed the series to be considerably less episodic than its sister series, and explore longer, more complicated plotlines - most notably, the Dominion War storyline that spanned the series' final two seasons. Over the course of its seven seasons, the series explored the long-term consequences of the brutal Cardassian occupation of Bajor, the complexities of what good people must do during a time of war, and even the darker side of the utopian Federation in the form of the shadowy Section 31.

Deep Space Nine also boasted an impressive cast of characters, including station commander Captain Ben Sisko (Avery Brooks), Bajoran first officer and former freedom fighter Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor), shapeshifting, no-nonsense security chief Odo (Rene Auberjonois), adventurous medical officer Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig), avaricious Ferengi bartender Quark (Armin Shimerman), symbiotic Trill science officer Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell), blue-collar engineer Miles O'Brien (Colm Meaney), and later, Next Generation transplant Worf (Michael Dorn).

