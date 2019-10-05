First ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer Previews a Huge Time Jump & New Dangers

0

The first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 was unveiled during the Discovery panel on Saturday, October 5 at New York Comic-Con. Present during the panel chat were series regulars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Acting Captain Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) as well as executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, and Heather Kadin.

The Season 3 trailer teases a massive jump in time — 930 years, to be exact — that will forever change the crew members of the U.S.S. Discovery. For a majority of the trailer, we follow Commander Michael Burnham’s first moves in what is presumably the Season 3 premiere episode as she gets her bearings on the heels of the events of the Season 2 finale and comes to understand just how far forward in time she and her crew have been flung. Further along in the trailer, we see a happy reunion of the crew and Saru (Jones) possibly assuming the mantle of captain. Oh, and did we mention the teaser previews the return of Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), too?

Among those returning for Season 3 are Discovery regulars Martin-Green, Jones, Rapp, Cruz, Wiseman, Ajala, and Yeoh. Ahead of the next season’s premiere, new shorts in the Star Trek: Short Treks series will be released beginning on Saturday, October 5 on CBS All Access and running through Thursday, January 9, 2020. The first Short Treks episode, “Q&A”, was written by Michael Chabon and directed by Mark Pellington. The short follows Ensign Spock’s (Ethan Peck) first day aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, which doesn’t go as planned when he and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) are unexpectedly stuck together in a turbo lift.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 returns to CBS All Access in 2020. For more on what to expect in Season 3, check out our exclusive interview with Doug Jones. Check out the official teaser trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery Season 3: