Star Trek: Discovery finally returns to Paramount+ on Thursday, November 18th for its fourth season. The series that heralded a new era of Trek follows mutineer-turned-Starfleet Captain, Michael Burnham, and the Starship USS Discovery as they face a completely changed galaxy after traveling into the future.

Discovery has consistently taken Star Trek to new heights, featuring a Black woman as the protagonist, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), and other diverse and queer stories among its supporting cast. While it may not be the series for every Trek fan, Discovery goes in bold new directions while still appealing to those who love Star Trek lore, new and old.

Here are our top episodes of Star Trek: Discovery (so far) and don’t forget to check out our Season 3 recap!

1. “The Vulcan Hello” (Season 1 Episode 1)

“The Vulcan Hello” is one of the most memorable episodes of Star Trek: Discovery, at the very least for its world-building and re-introduction to the Star Trek universe after 15 years. This episode introduced completely new but bold technology, uniform, and species designs. In addition, this episode introduces a new type of protagonist, one who isn’t a Captain. It’s complicated enough getting a normal pilot right, but this episode also had an entire franchise on its shoulders. “The Vulcan Hello” is a strong introduction to Star Trek: Discovery, Michael Burnham, an early iteration of Klingons, and new, fascinating species such as the Kelpien. It handles more than almost any episode of Discovery, save for, perhaps, “That Hope is You, Part 1.”

2. “Lethe” (Season 1 Episode 6)

“Lethe” is a deep dive into Vulcan society and tells the story of Sarek (James Frain) as much as it does Burnham. Expanding on Katras and Vulcan politics, Burnham must face Sarek’s decisions and how his one preferential decision affected the entire route her life took. Martin-Green gives a strong performance in this episode, as her Human inclinations slowly begin to seep into her Vulcan behavior and expressions more with this turning point. Even if many of the relationships on Discovery may not be typical crew relationships, like this one, Discovery’s inclusion of these familial and nostalgic relationships and characters help liven and diversify the environment of Star Trek for the better. With the engaging flashback and Katra dynamics, “Lethe” is not only emotionally gripping but aesthetically attention-grabbing.

3. “What’s Past is Prologue” (Season 1 Episode 13)

“What’s Past is Prologue” is the explosive conclusion to the mirror universe arc, one of the best mirror universe outings the entire Star Trek franchise has seen. This episode is great from the start to the satisfying cliffhanger that closes the episode, igniting the fire that burns through the rest of the season. Not only does “What’s Past is Prologue” deepen the immensely complicated relationship with Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), but it utilizes other supporting and recurring characters that make each death hurt, despite the ideals of the Terran Empire. This episode finds the perfect balance of goofy and dramatic, creating a formula that Star Trek will undoubtedly follow in the future.

4. “An Obol for Charon” (Season 2 Episode 4)

“An Obol for Charon” introduces the sphere which would later give Discovery the Sphere Data. This almost becomes a character itself throughout Season 2. The discussion around the sphere and the way Discovery should proceed is engaging, but Discovery’s biggest success in this episode is with Saru (Doug Jones), his relationship with Michael, and the twist in the Kelpien lore. His induced Vahar’ai gives the opportunity for an incredible scene with Michael, taking advantage of their fantastic on-screen (platonic) chemistry, and Saru’s story leads to even bigger possibilities with the reveal of his survival. “An Obol for Charon” is an essential episode for Saru’s growth and tells a poignant story about confronting fear -- one of the powerful ideas Discovery explores as a whole.

5. “The Sound of Thunder” (Season 2 Episode 6)

“The Sound of Thunder'' is almost a continuation of Saru’s story told in “An Obol for Charon,” featuring another great plot twist of the Kelpien being the apex predator of Kaminar in the past. This brings a new meaning to Saru, combined with his newfound confidence since his Varah’ai. This is the most complex backstory given to a species in Star Trek: Discovery and also features the most tumultuous change, sending an entire planet into turmoil. “The Sound of Thunder” shows how important the Kelpiens are to Discovery and how the cycle of violence perpetuates itself. Before Season 2, Saru was just the different bridge member (Spock, Data, T’Pol, etc.), but it was through the liberation of his people that Saru made it clear that he could distinguish himself from the other characters through his own story, and not just his diversity.

6. “Through the Valley of Shadows” (Season 2 Episode 12)

“Through the Valley of Shadows” is a fantastic episode, and even better for fans of the original Star Trek series. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) takes the Captain’s seat (structurally) in this episode as it follows him to receive a time crystal from a secluded Klingon Monastery. As Pike must face his future disability, Discovery dips back into the events of Star Trek: The Original Series Season 1 Episodes 10 and 11 “The Menagerie,” a treat for any fan of the overall franchise. Pike is a noble character, and his choice to face his future head-on for the crew is admirable and although “Through the Valley of Shadows” includes other great aspects such as Voq’s son and Burnham and Spock’s fight with control, it's Pike’s journey that elevates this episode.

7. “Such Sweet Sorrow” (Season 2 Episodes 13-14)

“Such Sweet Sorrow” has everything you could ask for in a Star Trek finale: the Enterprise, conciliations, emotional good-byes, a massive space battle, a zero-gravity fight, time travel, and even a reference to the Spock-Kirk relationship. This finale put a neat bow on the end of a fantastic season, one that is a vast improvement on Discovery’s first. Shifting a series into a different millennium is a bold, but daunting task and “Such Sweet Sorrow” moves all the chess pieces into place for victory. On top of the character beats that make this episode an emotional rollercoaster, Discovery is also able to clear up the discrepancies that might arise if Spock’s sister and a spore drive were to remain in the Star Trek: The Original Series timeline.

8. “That Hope is You, Part 1” (Season 3 Episode 1)

“That Hope is You, Part 1” not only opens the third season but also puts Star Trek in an era it hasn’t explored before. While this episode does solid world-building, what stands out about this episode are the performances from Sonequa Martin-Green who can emote like no other, and newcomer David Ajala as Book, Burnham’s new ally. These two have instant chemistry and based on their beginning interactions, it’s no surprise Discovery pairs these two up romantically. Michael’s journey throughout this episode arc also stands out, as she experiences the highs and lows of surviving her passage to the future. Her scream of joy when she figures out that their sacrifice was worth it and the future holds life ranks as one of the best moments of the entire series.

9. “Die Trying” (Season 3 Episode 5)

“Die Trying” looks like a normal midseason episode, but everything “Die Trying” does, it nails. This episode is thematically balanced, featuring a new beginning and a perhaps-too-soon goodbye. Not stringing the audience along too long, Discovery finally introduces the new Starfleet, and though given 900 years to grow, Doug Jones remains one of the MVPs in this episode, showing Saru to be the most Starfleet of them all. On the other side, “Die Trying” also sends Nhan off in a story that shows how much time travel has changed all of the Discovery crew, as she chooses family over duty, something unexpected from the character. On top of a strong story, this episode introduces a host of new eye-grabbing visuals, making this episode one to remember.

10. “Unification III” (Season 3 Episode 7)

“Unification III” is titled and posed as a thematic sequel to the two-parted that aired during Star Trek: The Next Generation. This is a quiet episode, opting for conversation and nostalgia instead of action, but it’s all the better for that choice. This episode delivers what fans want from a season set almost a thousand years in the future from the previous canon -- updates and mentions on our favorite Star Trek species and characters. There is news for the characters, too, as Michael discovers the fate of her brother. This highly emotional moment puts Sonequa Martin-Green’s acting chops on display, as her brother inspires her to unify in more ways than one, exploring this episode’s themes to the fullest, societally, individually, and of course, familially. “Unification III” is emotional, engaging, and a fine tribute to the ideas and characters that helped make Star Trek what it is today.

