Discover 'Star Trek: Discovery' all over again by beaming this set into your own personal collection.

Good news, Star Trek fans: the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery will soon be available on Blu-ray and DVD. Not only will you get all 42 episodes from the first three seasons, but the box set will come with eight hours of special features, extended scenes, deleted scenes, cast and crew interviews, and even a fun gag reel. It's everything a fan could want, and more.

Discovery is actually a prequel series that takes place 10 years before the original 1960s Star Trek which featured Spock, Kirk, and the USS Enterprise. Discovery centers around Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) who is commander of the USS Discovery and on a mission to discover new life-forms and worlds. Actors Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Oyin Oladejo, and Ronnie Rowe also co-star in the series.

The show has been performing very well for CBS ever since its premiere episode which drew in 9.5 million viewers. Cord cutters came out in droves to watch the show, leading to a record surge in subscriptions for CBS All Access and doubling the number of mobile app downloads for the streaming service. The show has won multiple awards, including the prestigious Saturn Award for Best New Media Television Series in 2018, four more Saturn Awards in 2019, and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2021.

Check out the special features included in the Star Trek: Discovery set:

Season One

DISCOVERING DISCOVERY: THE CONCEPTS AND CASTING OF STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Interviews with producers, writers and stars of Star Trek: Discovery about casting of the debut season.

– Interviews with producers, writers and stars of Star Trek: Discovery about casting of the debut season. STANDING IN THE SHADOW OF GIANTS: CREATING THE SOUND OF DISCOVERY – A discussion with Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman and Composer Jeff Russo about creating the Discovery theme and score for the show.

– A discussion with Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman and Composer Jeff Russo about creating the Discovery theme and score for the show. CREATURE COMFORTS – A behind-the-scenes look at the makeup and prosthetics department on Star Trek: Discovery, as they both modernize well-known Star Trek species like the Klingons, Vulcans and the Andorians, and bring to life a new species, the Kelpiens.

– A behind-the-scenes look at the makeup and prosthetics department on Star Trek: Discovery, as they both modernize well-known Star Trek species like the Klingons, Vulcans and the Andorians, and bring to life a new species, the Kelpiens. DESIGNING DISCOVERY – Insight into the production design department led by Tamara Deverell as they create the planets, the world within those worlds and the starships to travel amongst them.

– Insight into the production design department led by Tamara Deverell as they create the planets, the world within those worlds and the starships to travel amongst them. CREATING SPACE – An exploration of how the VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope to create the reality of space, planets, and starships for Star Trek: Discovery.

– An exploration of how the VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope to create the reality of space, planets, and starships for Star Trek: Discovery. PROP ME UP – Led by Propmaster Mario Moreira, a voyage through the world of Discovery props, providing an inside look at the design process from inception to set.

– Led by Propmaster Mario Moreira, a voyage through the world of Discovery props, providing an inside look at the design process from inception to set. FEEDING FRENZY – Exclusive to the Blu-ray and DVD collections, a fascinating look at the on-set food stylist who creates a galaxy of cuisine.

– Exclusive to the Blu-ray and DVD collections, a fascinating look at the on-set food stylist who creates a galaxy of cuisine. A WOMAN’S JOURNEY – With strong female producers and writers off-screen and powerful female characters on-screen, Discovery exemplifies the groundbreaking inclusionary theme first put forth in the original series.

– With strong female producers and writers off-screen and powerful female characters on-screen, Discovery exemplifies the groundbreaking inclusionary theme first put forth in the original series. DRESS FOR SUCCESS – Costume Designer Gersha Phillips and her team create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species in the galaxy.

– Costume Designer Gersha Phillips and her team create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species in the galaxy. STAR TREK DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON ONE – A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in the first season by the crew of the Discovery.

– A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in the first season by the crew of the Discovery. DELETED / EXTENDED SCENES

Season Two

ENTER THE ENTERPRISE – Captain Pike shepherds U.S.S. Discovery through Season Two, but must return to his original command on the U.S.S. Enterprise. The production designer, builders, actors and producers discuss the daunting task of reviving the iconic ship’s bridge.

– Captain Pike shepherds U.S.S. Discovery through Season Two, but must return to his original command on the U.S.S. Enterprise. The production designer, builders, actors and producers discuss the daunting task of reviving the iconic ship’s bridge. PUTTING IT TOGETHER – Follow the real life Discovery crew through preparation, shooting and posting the amazing Season Two finale. A true in-depth look at the many talents that come together to bring Discovery to life.

– Follow the real life Discovery crew through preparation, shooting and posting the amazing Season Two finale. A true in-depth look at the many talents that come together to bring Discovery to life. THE RED ANGEL – A major plot point of the season is the Red Angel. Go behind-the- scenes with producers, directors and Sonequa Martin-Green, along with the craftspeople that created it and made it come to life.

– A major plot point of the season is the Red Angel. Go behind-the- scenes with producers, directors and Sonequa Martin-Green, along with the craftspeople that created it and made it come to life. DESIGNING DISCOVERY: SEASON TWO – On a show where no location exists in our world, the production and lighting design teams must create every space. Look at the locations and spaces created for Season Two.

– On a show where no location exists in our world, the production and lighting design teams must create every space. Look at the locations and spaces created for Season Two. PROP ME UP: SEASON TWO – Propmaster Mario Moreira takes fans through the world of Discovery props.

– Propmaster Mario Moreira takes fans through the world of Discovery props. DRESS FOR SUCCESS: SEASON TWO – Each species has its own fashion style dictated by both culture and physical attributes. Gersha Phillips and her team discuss how costumes inform a character and how they create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species.

– Each species has its own fashion style dictated by both culture and physical attributes. Gersha Phillips and her team discuss how costumes inform a character and how they create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species. CREATURE COMFORTS: SEASON TWO – Producers, craftsmen and actors discuss the design process, the implementation and the performance required to bring characters to life. Fans can also catch a one-on-one discussion with makeup artist James McKinnon and L’Rell actress, Mary Chieffo.

– Producers, craftsmen and actors discuss the design process, the implementation and the performance required to bring characters to life. Fans can also catch a one-on-one discussion with makeup artist James McKinnon and L’Rell actress, Mary Chieffo. CREATING SPACE – There are some shots that simply can’t be done practically when you are set in space. The VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope every week to create amazing computer graphics to give fans a realistic feel of space.

– There are some shots that simply can’t be done practically when you are set in space. The VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope every week to create amazing computer graphics to give fans a realistic feel of space. STAR TREK DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON TWO – A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in Season 2 by the crew of the Discovery.

– A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in Season 2 by the crew of the Discovery. AUDIO COMMENTARIES (Select Episodes)

DELETED / EXTENDED SCENES

GAG REEL

Season Three

STAR TREK DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON 3 – Jump to the future with the crew of the Discovery as they discuss the new adventures with writers and producers, and dive into how their visions were realized by the cast, sets, costumes and props.

– Jump to the future with the crew of the Discovery as they discuss the new adventures with writers and producers, and dive into how their visions were realized by the cast, sets, costumes and props. STUNTED – Featuring interviews with cast and stunt coordinator Christopher McGuire, fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the stunts from rehearsal to the expertise required to make them safe, believable and executed to perfection.

BEING MICHAEL BURNHAM – Sonequa Martin-Green takes fans on her season-long journey as Michael Burnham with her personal record of the season and this beloved character.

– Sonequa Martin-Green takes fans on her season-long journey as Michael Burnham with her personal record of the season and this beloved character. KENNETH MITCHELL: TO BOLDLY GO – Featuring cast and crew interviews, this emotional and intimate look touches on Kenneth Mitchell’s life with ALS. Discussed on camera for the first time, the featurette highlights how Kenneth's wheelchair was included for his on-screen character, his own take on the various roles he played in Discovery and what those roles mean to the show.

– Featuring cast and crew interviews, this emotional and intimate look touches on Kenneth Mitchell’s life with ALS. Discussed on camera for the first time, the featurette highlights how Kenneth's wheelchair was included for his on-screen character, his own take on the various roles he played in Discovery and what those roles mean to the show. BRIDGE BUILDING – Fans have been intrigued by Starship Discovery’s Bridge Crew for three seasons. Now, they can immerse themselves in all things crew-related in this behind-the-scenes look showcasing the characters and actors who bring them to life each week.

– Fans have been intrigued by Starship Discovery’s Bridge Crew for three seasons. Now, they can immerse themselves in all things crew-related in this behind-the-scenes look showcasing the characters and actors who bring them to life each week. WRITER’S LOG: MICHELLE PARADISE – Showrunner Michelle Paradise provides a personal log about shooting the beginning of season three in Iceland.

– Showrunner Michelle Paradise provides a personal log about shooting the beginning of season three in Iceland. DELETED SCENES

GAG REEL

The Star Trek: Discovery Blu-ray and DVD special edition box set will be available for purchase on November 2. Check out the box art for the three-season set below.

