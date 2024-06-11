The Big Picture Star Trek: Discovery's final season and complete series will be available on Blu-ray, including special features and bonus content.

Set ten years before the original series, Discovery follows the crew of USS Discovery on a mission through space and time.

While Discovery may be ending, new Star Trek shows like Prodigy and Strange New Worlds are on the horizon for fans to enjoy.

Now that Star Trek: Discovery's five-year mission is complete, its final season is coming to Blu-ray. And if you've missed the previous seasons' releases, good news - the complete series will be released in a new Blu-ray box set. Both sets will arrive this summer, as per TrekCore.com.

The season 5 set will include all ten episodes of the Paramount+ science fiction series, as well as a number of special features. Those include an audio commentary, deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a number of featurettes, including spotlights on character development, the voyage of season 5, and on the character of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). It can also be ordered in a collectible Steelbook case. The Complete Series set will include everything in the season 5 set, plus the contents and special features of seasons 1-4, for a total of 65 episodes and over fifteen hours of bonus features. It will also include a bonus disc with "never-before seen interviews and behind the scenes footage". Both sets will be available on August 27.

What Is 'Star Trek: Discovery'?

Initially set ten years before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Discovery takes place on the USS Discovery, a Starfleet ship with an experimental "spore drive" that allows it to travel much faster than the rest of the fleet. Over the course of the first two seasons, the ship and her crew take on the warlike Klingons, the twisted Mirror Universe, and a malevolent artificial intelligence unleashed by shady Starfleet intelligence agency Section 31. In the course of their battle against the latter, the ship was thrown centuries into the future, emerging in a 32nd century in which the Federation had been shattered by a cataclysm known as The Burn. The crew soon adjusted to their new home, where they solved the mystery of The Burn and staved off a galaxy-wide disaster by making first contact with a bizarre new alien species. The show's fifth and final season saw the ship on a planet-hopping race against time and the malevolent Breen, as they attempted to discover the ancient secret behind life itself.

Although Discovery has come to an end, there are numerous other new Star Trek shows on the horizon. The long-awaited second season of Star Trek: Prodigy is set to hit Netflix on July 1, while the third season of Discovery spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has completed filming and should be released next year. The Paramount+-original film Star Trek: Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh, is expected to be released this year, as well.

The Blu-ray sets of Star Trek: Discovery season 5 and Star Trek: Discovery - The Complete Series will arrive on August 27, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Discovery's fifth season below.