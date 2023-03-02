The end is nigh for Michael Burnham and company. Paramount+ has announced that Star Trek: Discovery, their flagship original series, will end with season five, set to premiere sometime in 2024. The series has been airing since the streamer was still called CBS All Access, and will be the final series from that era of the platform to conclude its run, though it leaves behind a number of other Trek series in its wake. Discovery is responsible for ushering in a new era of Star Trek, so seeing it come to an end is bittersweet.

“Star Trek: Discovery is a perennial favorite on the service, near and dear to the hearts of legions of ‘Star Trek’ fans as well as all of us here at Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming. She continued

“The series and its incredible cast and creatives ushered in a new era for Star Trek when it debuted over six years ago, embracing the future of streaming with serialized storytelling, bringing to life deep and complex characters that honor Gene Roddenberry’s legacy of representing diversity and inclusion, and pushing the envelope with award-winning world-building. This final season will see our beloved crew take on a new adventure and we can’t wait to celebrate the series’ impact on the franchise leading up to its final season early next year.”

Discovery kicked off the current Star Trek renaissance as the first of five currently airing series over at Paramount+. The series follows now-Captain Michael Burnham and the crew of the Discovery, a ship that has boldly gone further than any other in Starfleet history, having traveled over 900 years into the distant future at the end of the show's second season. Regarding the news that Season 5 would be Discover's last Sonequa Martin-Green said, "I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew, and remarkable writing team." She continued: "The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of ‘Trek’ and an entire entertainment platform, and we’ll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here’s to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly… ”

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: First ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals New Allies, Enemies and a Treasure Hunt

What Can Fans Expect From the Fifth and Final Season of Star Trek: Discovery?

While most the plot details for Season 5 of Discovery are still currently being kept under wraps, we know that the final season is set to follow Michael and her crew on another daring adventure. In a teaser released at NYCC 2022, David Cronenberg's Doctor Kovich posed a treasure hunt at the heart of the new season saying, "The greatest treasure in the known galaxy is out there, what are you waiting for?" Doug Jones has also teased more romance between Saru and the Vulcan President T'Rina, having told Collider, "Change is always afoot, for the story and for the characters, individually, and Saru is included in that. My biggest concern, going into Season 5, was, “Will my romance with President T’Rina, my lovely Vulcan lady, still continue?” I was happy to hear the answer." In addition to Martin-Green, Jones, and Cronenberg, Discovery stars David Ajala, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, and Blu Del Barrio.

There's still no official release date for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, but today's bittersweet news does come with a release window of early 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and check out the Season 5 teaser down below.