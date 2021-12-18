Paramount+ is wrapping up its inaugural year with a look at what has been trending on the platform over the past year.

From most binge-series to top performing genres, Paramount+ has had quite the opening year and only seems to be getting started.

According to the platform, the critically acclaimed series Star Trek: Discovery and the new hit series iCarly have taken the top spots of the first and second most watched series respectively, with iCarly also taking the top spot of most downloaded episode to watch on the go with its debut episode “iStart Over” .

With the popularity of this reboot of the Nickelodeon classic, it makes sense that Kids & Family has become the most watched genre, with Reality and Crime taking the second and third place spots. Within that top genre, Spongebob Squarepants was the #1 most binged series and Paw Patrol: The Movie takes the top spot for most rewatched film.

As far as most watched original series, Mayor of Kingstown has taken the top spot, the newly scripted drama taking the spot within its first 30 days. Of course, this series isn’t the only drama that has grown popular on the platform, with SEAL Team taking the #1 spot and Evil not far behind.

Of course, not everyone was knee-deep in dramas this year. South Park: Post Covid became the most watched comedy on the platform. For those who love reality television, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars was the top choice for many, letting the series take the top spot for most-watched reality series.

Live sports was the top acquisition driver for subscribers, with THE NFL ON CBS being the top and UEFA and Concacaf not far behind. For the less athetically minded, films such as Infinite and A Quiet Place 2 held subscribers attentions, with A Quiet Place 2 taking the top spot for #1 most-watched female-led series or movie and Infinite taking the spot for most-watched thriller.

Lastly, for those who tuned in for those exclusives to the platform, Adele One Night Only became the top watched special, featuring both an exclusive performance by the singer as well as an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Paramount+ has had quite the opening year, as it has gained global acclaim from the industry and consumers alike. With these series and new exclusives such as Clifford The Big Red Dog coming to the platform, it seems as if Paramount+ will continue to provide great content to its subscribers.

