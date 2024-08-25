Actor Patricia Summersett had a blast appearing on the last season of Star Trek: Discovery, including the series finale — but you may not have even realized she was in it. Summersett starred as the Breen ruler Primarch Tahal in the final two episodes of the science fiction series, which ended earlier this year. She discussed the part FanExpo Canada in Toronto this weekend, during a panel moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt. Summersett was excited to get the part, as she'd grown up with Star Trek: The Original Series. She noted that getting on the show was a long, but enjoyable process:

"I had to audition for it multiple times, then flew to Toronto several times for costume fittings, and then got to work with director Olatunde Osunsanmi and spend some time on the ship."

However, she doesn't expect much recognition from the role, as she points out:

"The funny thing about being on Star Trek: Discovery and making it on to the series finale is that I'm totally covered over, and you can't tell it's me...you don't know it's me unless you look at the credits."

Who Is Patricia Summersett?

Image via Fan Expo

A graduate of Montreal's Concordia University, Summersett is a familiar voice to video game enthusiasts, with appearances in the Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six series. However, her most prominent role to date is that of Princess Zelda in the Legend of Zelda series, beginning with Breath of the Wild; she is the first-ever voice actor to play the princess in a video game. She has also made live-action appearances on the TV series Helix, The Bold Type, and The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair; she also had a role in the controversial Darren Aronofsky film mother!

The Breen are a mysterious race who first appeared in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as allies of the tyrannical Dominion. During their appearances in that series, they were constantly armored and communicated in a language that sounded like audio feedback. They reappeared in the final season of Discovery, where they were seen without their armor for the first time. Summersett's character, Primarch Tahal, is to-date the only female member of the species to be seen on-screen.

The final season of Star Trek: Discovery is now available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Star Trek: Discovery

Taking place almost a decade before Captain Kirk's Enterprise, the USS Discovery charts a course to uncover new worlds and life forms.

Stream on Paramount+